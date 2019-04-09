×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Anthem’ Voice Actor on Unionization, Struggles of Creation

By

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All

Sarah Elmaleh, the voice of “Gone Home’s” protagonist, a voice in so many other games — most recently Bioware’s “Anthem,” said she was “extremely saddened” to hear about the struggles that took place behind the scenes in the creation of “Anthem.”

“I personally loved working with everyone on the performance aspect –  all of them passionate, intelligent, talented, committed – and I’m proud of what we achieved, embracing the story, characters, and relationships as they evolved over the years,” she told Variety after news broke of the troubles surrounding the game’s development. “But I also feel kinship and gratitude for everyone I didn’t get a chance to meet and thank in person for their work, and pain that they should have to suffer so much to create something fun and meaningful for all of us. “

Her comments come a week after speaking with Variety about her work in the game industry both as a voice actor and an advocate.

Elmaleh said she became involved with union organizing after she moved from New York to Los Angeles. Primarily she’s involved working with SAG-AFTRA, who represent voice actors and people who do performance capture for games, but she’s also been involved in some of the bigger discussions surrounding video game development and unionization.

Related

Since I moved to LA I’ve seen such a shift in the way that the union approaches games that I’ve gotten excited and involved with union organizing essentially around games contracts,” she said. “I was really, really involved in helping with the new low-budget contract and get that to the place it’s in, which means that union actors can now work on indie games, which they hadn’t been able to do before.

“There’s many multiple new contracts coming in that will cover more areas of games than before. The contracts reps at the union are extremely energized and available in a way that I think we maybe hadn’t seen from the past relationships between the union and the developers.”

In the past, she said, she felt like it wasn’t clear what the unions thought about video games, but Elmaleh said she wanted to be part of a union and part of a “sustainable lifestyle and a solution for everybody.”

I’m happy to see that that’s moving in a closer, more like closely knitted direction,” she said. “I’ve been really excited to see the SAG-AFTRA union organizers working closely with the Game Workers Unite folks and being really involved in supporting developers as they try to figure out how to kind of harness their leverage and advocate for themselves to increase better working conditions.

“SAG-AFTRA can’t organize developers — that’s on them to do — but we’re available and we’re supportive and we can provide our advice.”

While there’s no clear one-to-one comparison between video game development and movie making, Elmaleh said that if anyone can figure out a way to build a union, it’s game developers.

“They’re systems designers if anyone in the whole world can do it, they can come up with something,” she said. “If they want to fix it and do a new thing or custom thing, they’re best suited to figure out whatever that is.

“The point is building a floor of treatment, deciding whatever that looks like for yourself so that people can do this thing that they love as long as possible and as healthily as possible.”

Last week, BioWare publicly refuted reports of forced crunch in the development of “Anthem” in response to a Kotaku article about the game’s development.

Anthem’s” years-long development cycle was filled with constant upheavals, according to the Kotaku report. Many features weren’t finalized or implemented until the final months. There were big narrative reboots, design overhauls, team shakeups, and intense “crunch” periods. Plus, limitations with “Anthem’s” Frostbite engine reportedly caused numerous headaches.

Many of the developers who spoke to Kotaku said they suffered from depression and anxiety. Co-workers had to take doctor-ordered “stress leave” that lasted weeks or months. In its statement on Tuesday, BioWare said it takes the health and well-being of its team members very seriously and that it knows that “there is always room to improve.”

The refutation came as there is a growing push for more workers rights and unionization from many members of the gaming community, including the grassroots organization Gamer Workers Unite. Even the AFL-CIO, America’s largest labor organization, recently asked games industry employees to fight for adequate pay and sensible work hours.

“This is a moment for change,” said AFL-CIO secretary-treasurer Liz Shuler. “It won’t come from CEOs. It won’t come from corporate boards. And, it won’t come from any one person. Change will happen when you gain leverage by joining together in a strong union. And, it will happen when you use your collective voice to bargain for a fair share of the wealth you create every day.”

Elmaleh said that while she is not a game developer, she listens to what the developers around her are saying.

What I hear is a lot of the time that there are ways of doing this, of shuffling folks, of scaling up and scaling down that are more sustainable, that allow people to build, to make plans in their lives or continue their healthcare,” she said. “I don’t have the solutions and it’s not for me to sound the horn about what exactly is going on in those places. But I will be listening and sharing all of those calls to action or all of those experiences, concerns as much as I can because voice actors are part of this creation process.”

As an ongoing game, “Anthem” continues to receive support from the developers and new work from voice actors like Elmaleh. She said this is her first time working on a game with ongoing work. She’s even in the process of recording new lines for an update set for release around May, she said.

Speaking with Variety again this week, Elmaleh said that while she’s doesn’t spend time with the developers she feels a kinship with them.

“Our struggles may differ but our purpose is shared,” she said. “I’ve always felt a collaborative obligation to seek out developers’ insights and experiences, to try to grasp the bigger picture of how games are made and what all they can be – and any advocacy I’m involved in comes from that investment. All advocacy requires listening and caring, first and foremost. I can’t advocate for, or even conceive of, ideal interactive performance models, for example, without also hearing developers’ voices when they express their own process needs, when they advocate for their own well-being, for best practices, kind ecosystems, and sustainable working conditions within development at large.”

Popular on Variety

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

  • Elisabeth Hasselbeck Quit ‘View’ After Barbara

    Elisabeth Hasselbeck Quit ‘The View’ After Barbara Walters Fight About Morning-After Pill

  • Jussie Smollett: How His Case Being

    Jussie Smollett Case Dropped, but Will He Still Be on 'Empire'?

  • Georgina Hernandez

    The Dirty Business of Movie Theater Janitorial Services

More Gaming

  • 'Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order' Reveal

    'Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order' Reveal Teased With Video

    The official reveal for Respawn Entertainment’s “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order” hits Saturday afternoon in Chicago during the midst of the annual Star Wars Celebration and the official Twitter account for Electronic Arts’ Star Wars games is drumming up some attention for the event. The EA Star Wars Twitter account posted a tweet with a [...]

  • 'Anthem' Voice Actor on Unionization, Struggles

    'Anthem' Voice Actor on Unionization, Struggles of Creation

    Sarah Elmaleh, the voice of “Gone Home’s” protagonist, a voice in so many other games — most recently Bioware’s “Anthem,” said she was “extremely saddened” to hear about the struggles that took place behind the scenes in the creation of “Anthem.” “I personally loved working with everyone on the performance aspect –  all of them [...]

  • 'Overwatch' Archives Event Storm Rising Coming

    'Overwatch' Archives Event Storm Rising Coming This Month

    A new “Overwatch” Archives event is coming this month, and Blizzard wants players to save the date of April 16, according to a press release. The Archives events in “Overwatch” are story-driven missions in which players can learn more about the lore in the game. The upcoming seasonal mission, Storm Rising, will be available from [...]

  • 'God of War' Director Explains Why

    'God of War' Director Explains Why Accessibility Is Not a Compromise

    “God of War” director Cory Barlog offered up his two cents in the ongoing difficulty and accessibility debate in video games on Sunday. The heated debate of how accessible games should be to a wide audience is one that comes up time and time again, and this time around it was FromSoftware’s challenging “Sekiro: Shadows [...]

  • Politician Says 'EVE Online' Ban is

    Republican Politician Banned From 'EVE Online' Calls Accusations Unfounded

    Former GOP election official Brian Schoeneman is fighting a ban from “EVE Online” in which he was removed for sharing proprietary information to conduct illicit in-game transactions, saying the charges are completely false in a Reddit post. Schoeneman was elected to “EVE Online’s” Council of Stellar Management last year after campaigning using his real-life experience [...]

  • Difficulty Damages Miyazaki's Masterpiece 'Sekiro'

    Video Game Review: 'Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice'

    In every entry in From Software’s lauded “Dark Souls” series, after a few hours of hard-won progress, there’s a moment where everything finally clicks into place, where you finally understand its grand, unified design. Past that clarification, the sharp spikes of difficulty don’t seem to sting so badly, and you begin to fathom the chinks [...]

  • PewDiePie - YouTube

    PewDiePie Picks DLive as Exclusive Live-Streaming Platform, Will Donate Up to $50,000 to Other Creators (EXCLUSIVE)

    PewDiePie, YouTube’s most popular individual creator, is throwing his weight behind DLive — a live-streaming video service that promises far better economic terms for creators than other major platforms. The vlogger-gamer-comedian, whose name is Felix Kjellberg, says he will use DLive exclusively (for the next several months, anyway) to present weekly live-streams. PewDiePie is slated [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad