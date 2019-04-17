×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Vlambeer’s Co-Founder Explains How Mobile Games Market is Broken

By

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All

Creating single purchase video games for mobile phones simply doesn’t make sense anymore, according to Vlambeer co-founder Rami Ismail — whose early games includes major hits for the iPhone.

The problem, he told Variety in a recent interview, is that games created for smartphones often bring with them an unspoken promise that the game makers will continue to update and fix the game no matter how long it has been out or how many times the original purchaser upgraded their phone.

“I think that’s why a lot of mobile is now just free to play,” Ismail said. “It’s just not a good model otherwise.”

The question came up during an interview about Vlambeer’s latest game, “Ultrabugs,” which is coming to Windows, Linux, Mac, and Nintendo Switch, but hasn’t been announced for mobile platforms.

“We did that with ‘Super Crate Box’ and I think it controlled well on mobile,” he said. “ So there’s always that possibility, but I’m just a little wary of the smartphone market right now. I don’t currently feel at ease developing for those platforms because the SDKs change, their hardware specs change and when you don’t update the game just breaks.

Related

“You earn $3 and then you update it for the next 10 years. If you’re making free-to-play games, if you keep earning money with a game, yeah, that’s a great model because you can make more money by updating.”

Ismail pointed to Vlambeer’s “Ridiculous Fishing,” which won a number of awards from gaming publications and Apple.

“‘Ridiculous Fishing’ is never going to make more money,” he said. “Yeah, some new people might buy it, but we made our money with ‘Ridiculous Fishing’ in 2013 and that money is spent, It’s spent on ‘Luftrausers.’ It’s spent on ‘Nuclear Throne.’ If somebody upgrades their phones to the new iPhone. Yeah. You have ‘Ridiculous Fishing’ in your account, Yeah you paid $3 for it. Yeah, it’s broken.”

That’s what caused the last major update Vlambeer did for the game. A major change by Apple in 2017 that switched from 32-bit to 64-bit apps, breaking a slew of content on their phones … including “Ridiculous Fishing.”

“All games broke,” he said, “Every game that wasn’t programmed for it broke. We updated ‘Ridiculous Fishing’ then but it feels like a mistake almost. It feels like, OK it’s 2018 and this game that we made money with that somebody bought in 2013 is now broken outside of our fault. We didn’t change anything. We didn’t break the game. We didn’t introduce a bug, but this continuous ecosystem that Apple has created, that comes with you with every new phone, broke it. “

Ismail said that either Apple has to start designing for backward compatibility support on their end or that people are going to have to get used to the idea of games dying and disappearing.

“Some of the best ios games from 2010 are gone,” he said. “Those developers, they don’t exist anymore. They went out of business. They split up. They started a new thing and they just don’t have the money or time to do it.”

That frustration, Ismail said, is why he isn’t particularly enamored with creating more mobile games right now.

“I’m here to make video games,” he said. “I’m not here to fix somebody else’s problems. Our users? Absolutely. If they have a bug and it’s our fault, we’ll fix it. But having made a game in 2013 and then the platform going, ‘It’s broken now,’ That would be like if somebody went and updated like the internet and now all text is right to left. That’s how it feels to me. It’s like we made a game, so now we’re getting punished for it.

“ I don’t want that. I want to make video games. I think a lot of developers want to make video games and I think that’s why a lot of mobile games are now just free to play.”

Popular on Variety

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

More Gaming

  • Why Vlambeer's Co-Founder Thinks Mobile Games

    Vlambeer's Co-Founder Explains How Mobile Games Market is Broken

    Creating single purchase video games for mobile phones simply doesn’t make sense anymore, according to Vlambeer co-founder Rami Ismail — whose early games includes major hits for the iPhone. The problem, he told Variety in a recent interview, is that games created for smartphones often bring with them an unspoken promise that the game makers [...]

  • 'The Division 2's' First Raid Pushed

    'The Division 2's' First Raid Pushed Back to May

    Developer Massive Entertainment is delaying “Tom Clancy’s The Division 2’s” Title Update 3 — which includes the online shooter’s first 8-player raid — from Ap. 25 to sometime in May, it announced in a blog post on Wednesday. The development team is using the extra time to fine-tune game balance and “ensure the best possible [...]

  • Lucasfilm Considering 'Knights of the Old

    Lucasfilm Considering 'Knights of the Old Republic' Project

    Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy recently confirmed the production company is thinking about developing something related to BioWare’s classic role-playing game “Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic.” “Knights of the Old Republic, a lot of fans want to see that, is there any development of that?” MTV reporter Josh Horowitz asked Kennedy during Star Wars [...]

  • Pablo Schreiber Big Bear

    'Halo' Series at Showtime Casts Pablo Schreiber in Lead Role

    Pablo Schreiber is gearing up for “Halo.” Schreiber has been cast in the lead role of the Master Chief in the Showtime series based on the hit video game franchise. Schreiber’s Master Chief is described as Earth’s most advanced warrior in the 26th century and the only hope of salvation for a civilization pushed to [...]

  • Time Magazine Names 'Ninja' One of

    Time Magazine Names 'Ninja' One of World's 100 Most Influential People

    Time Magazine named professional gamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins as one of its top 100 most influential people in the world. Ninja’s profile was penned by Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and details an account that found Smith-Schuster playing “Fortnite,” the game Ninja is most popular for streaming, along with the influencer. “I was among the [...]

  • Ubisoft Donates To Notre Dame Cathedral

    Ubisoft Donates to Notre Dame Cathedral Restoration Efforts

    Ubisoft is donating €500,000 to restoration and reconstruction efforts of the Notre-Dame Cathedral in addition to giving away “Assassin’s Creed Unity” for free. The team is making these moves in an act of solitary with Ubisoft’s fellow Parisians and “everyone around the world moved by the devastation the fire caused.” The “Assassin’s Creed” developer took [...]

  • The Art of The Video Game

    The Art of the Video Game Trailer

    Seen by many, yet rarely remembered, video game trailers are an unheralded intersection between canny craft and glitzy marketing. For all the careful creativity that shines through every frame of their short runtimes, these pieces of vital promotion are typically remarked upon only when they do something “wrong” in the eyes of fickle fans. But [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad