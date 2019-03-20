×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

After ‘Dead Cells,’ Developer Motion Twin is Open to Anything

By

Aron's Most Recent Stories

View All

After hundreds of thousands in sales, glowing reviews and awards from many corners of the industry, and fantastic player reception — “Dead Cells” developer Motion Twin is releasing a free “Rise of the Titans” update to their hit game later this month. But once that content is out on the market, the French studio’s future couldn’t be brighter.

“We want to start on that next game, but our creative process at Motion Twin is always interesting because everyone has a say in what we do,” Steve Filby, who handled the marketing side of Dead Cells, tells Variety. “Usually we pair people off, artists, developers, and whatnot, and ask them to make a prototype or game design document to bring back and discuss with the rest of the group.”

“It’s quite new for us because that’s really the first time in eight years we actually need to decide on one project for the entire team,” Dead Cell game designer Sébastien Bénard added. “We mostly have one project for each member, or a few members, of our team. So it’s the first time we’ll need to decide what we do as a studio.”

Motion Twin, an anarcho-syndical workers cooperative (a serious term that Filby took from Monty Python of all things), gives everyone equal pay and say in the direction of the studio. It’s a structure that values work-life balance and healthy labor practices, although that also means their decision making process is more time consuming and thorough.

Related

“Everyone has the same amount of decision power, we all have one vote. That goes toward any decision could including strategic ones,  firing or hiring someone, or weapon balance,” Bénard said. “Anyone can take part if they want to in any discussion, but we still have someone in charge for every topic.”

The person in charge of those decisions usually relates to their area of expertise. Bénard will usually be the point person for major game design decisions while Filby will head up marketing discussions. “Anyone can add an idea, a suggestion, or even bring up an issue with something and address it with point person,” Bénard added. “That point person will be the one making the final decision though.”

This same process was used to decide to add a hefty content update to “Dead Cells” on March 28. It serves as a thank you to fans of the game for supporting their hectic development process that stretched from an early tower defense concept, through early access, and all the way to the full version that we know and love today.

“It’s really made out of tons of things that were suggested by the community and we wanted to make something for them,” Bénard said. “It’s also a way for us to add things that we weren’t able to get in by the release date.”

The DLC includes new weapons, enemies, balance updates, new areas, bosses, and a new skinning system with fifty new costumes. It also includes more tidbits that should help players piece together “Dead Cells” patchwork narrative– including a number of new cinematics.  “It’s still a roguelike so it’s not about a story, but we still have a plot in this game and there were a few things that were not explained by the time we got to the release date,” Bénard said. “It was also a good opportunity for us to make the story complete.”

Once “Rise of the Titans” hits players on March 28, Filby was adamant about one thing. “Concretely, everyone is taking two weeks off,” he said. “Everyone has a right to take two weeks off. They must take two weeks off.”

Once everyone is back from a well-deserved break, Filby, Bénard, and the rest of the Motion Twin crew have the tall task of finding their next project. “We are already going through ideas that we might want to do and asking ourselves ‘can we do that?'” Bénard said. “Anything can be possible, making we’ll make the next ‘Skyrim.’ I don’t know what it’ll be.”

Popular on Variety

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

More Gaming

  • 'The Red Lantern' Brings A Harrowing

    'The Red Lantern' Brings A Harrowing Tale of the Iditarod to Nintendo Switch

    “The Red Lantern” is a new indie title from Timberline Studio following one young woman’s journey to participate in the Iditarod dog race. The Nintendo Switch title, revealed during Nintendo’s Spring Nindies Showcase, follows a protagonist whose “plan” is to get a van, get a sled, travel to Alaska, and then win the Iditarod race. [...]

  • Double Fine's Latest Is Post-Apocalyptic Action

    Double Fine's Latest Is Post-Apocalyptic Action Game 'Rad'

    Double Fine’s latest project is called “Rad,” and it’s coming to Nintendo Switch this summer, the studio revealed during Nintendo’s Spring 2019 Nindies Showcase on Wednesday. “Rad” is a top-down action game that takes place in a post-apocalyptic setting (“Rad” stands for “radiation,” apparently). But, unlike the usual gritty and grim post-apocalypses, “Rad’s” world is [...]

  • Google's Cloud Platform Pushes Into AAA,

    Google's Cloud Platform Pushes Into AAA, Stadia Won't Require its Use

    News Wednesday that Ubisoft’s “The Division 2” runs on Google Cloud is the latest example of the company’s push to expand its services beyond the barebone resources for mobile titles, to rich, expansive support for major AAA games. “We were traditionally focused on mobile because of the strength of ‘Pokemon Go,’ but we have also [...]

  • 'Cuphead' Coming to Nintendo Switch

    'Cuphead' Coming to Nintendo Switch

    The classic style and maddening gameplay of “Cuphead” is coming to the Nintendo Switch next month, Nintendo announced Wednesday. The announcement came as a part of Nintendo’s Nindies Showcase for spring 2019. “Cuphead” made a deal with the devil in this run and gun title, and you might need to make a deal yourself to [...]

  • After 'Dead Cells,' Developer Motion Twins

    After 'Dead Cells,' Developer Motion Twin is Open to Anything

    After hundreds of thousands in sales, glowing reviews and awards from many corners of the industry, and fantastic player reception — “Dead Cells” developer Motion Twin is releasing a free “Rise of the Titans” update to their hit game later this month. But once that content is out on the market, the French studio’s future [...]

  • How IBM Is Using AI to

    How IBM Is Using AI to Build the Future of Esports Casting

    From The Masters to the U.S. Open, IBM has been consistent in its involvement in real-world sports. Now IBM is hoping to evolve alongside it, “as sports play time migrates from the physical playing field to massive organized, multiplayer video game competitions.” This week at GDC 2019, IBM is presenting its artificial intelligence-driven vision for [...]

  • 'Heroes of the Storm' Is Getting

    'Heroes of the Storm' Is Getting Rid of Paid Loot Boxes

    An upcoming patch for Blizzard’s MOBA effort “Heroes of the Storm” will remove pay-for loot boxes, the company announced in a blog post. Loot chests, as they’re called in the game, have been available to purchase through the game’s official shop using gems, the premium currency in “Heroes of the Storm.” Loot chests contain random [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad