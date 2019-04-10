×

Trump Campaign Video That Used ‘Dark Knight Rises’ Score Removed After Warner Bros. Takes Legal Action

Erin Nyren

UPDATED: President Trump’s latest 2020 campaign video was removed from Twitter Tuesday night after Warner Brothers Pictures requested it be taken down due to the use of music from “The Dark Knight Rises'” score in the clip.

“The use of Warner Bros.’ score from ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ in the campaign video was unauthorized,” a Warner Brothers spokesperson said in a statement before the removal. “We are working through the appropriate legal channels to have it removed.”

The two-minute video not only utilized Hans Zimmer’s “Why Do We Fall?” from the 2012 threequel, but also shared the font used for the film’s title cards.

“First they ignore you. Then they laugh at you. Then they call you a racist. Donald J. Trump. Your vote. Proved them all wrong. Trump: The Great Victory. 2020,” declared the video, using the “Dark Knight Rises” font.

The video also attempted to compare Trump’s rise to power with the apparent poor performances of Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, as well as Hollywood personalities who have been critical of the president like Amy Schumer and Rosie O’Donnell.

Trump has used pop culture references to promote himself in the past, such as his “Game of Thrones”-style poster bearing the legend “Sanctions Are Coming” — a play on the series’ “Winter Is Coming” catchphrase.

“We were not aware of this messaging and would prefer our trademark not be misappropriated for political purposes,” HBO said in a statement at the time, as well as tweeting “How do you say trademark misuse in Dothraki?” from its official Twitter account.

The White House also used a blockbuster-style during Trump’s first meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

At the time of removal, the video had racked up more than 2.3 million views.

