Russo Brothers to Receive Publicists Motion Picture Showman Award

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Hollywood union publicists have selected the Russo Brothers to receive the Motion Picture Showman of the Year Award.

Anthony and Joe Russo, who directed “Avengers: Endgame,” will receive the award at the 57th Annual Publicists Awards ceremony on Feb. 7 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. The publicists are part of the Intl. Cinematographers Guild, IATSE Local 600.

“Anthony and Joe Russo have made a huge impact in cinema with the record-breaking ‘Avengers’ and ‘Captain America’ films,” said Lewis Rothenberg, national president. “They have taken audiences around the world on a wild journey with their unique and imaginative brand of storytelling and are two of the most exciting innovators in our industry today. We are thrilled to celebrate their cinematic showmanship and commitment to nurturing new talent.”

The brothers also directed “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” “Captain America: Civil War” and “Avengers: Infinity War.” “Avengers: Endgame” is the highest-grossing film of all-time with $2.79 billion in global ticket sales. They also won an Emmy Award for “Arrested Development” and developed “Community,” “Happy Endings” and “Deadly Class.”

The Russos opened the AGBO last year and recently premiered their film “Mosul,” directed by Matthew Michael Carnahan, at the Venice and Toronto Film Festivals. They are also set to direct “Cherry,” starring Tom Holland, and produced “Dhaka,” starring Chris Hemsworth, which is scheduled to premiere in the first quarter from Netflix.

