Roland Emmerich to Receive Zurich Film Festival Tribute

Roland Emmerich Dark Matter
CREDIT: Aflo/REX/Shutterstock

Independence Day” director Roland Emmerich will be honored with a special tribute at the Zurich Film Festival.

The Swiss event will screen a retrospective of Emmerich’s work and give him its “A Tribute to…” award Sept. 29. The screenings will include the director’s debut movie, “The Noah Ark Principle,” which played in competition at the 1984 Berlin Film Festival, as well as “Independence Day,” “Stargate,” “Godzilla,” “The Day After Tomorrow,” and “White House Down.”

“Emmerich is a true Hollywood auteur who creates cultural milestones, breaks barriers as an artist and crafts socially conscious messages while entertaining audiences worldwide,” said ZFF co-directors Nadja Schildknecht and Karl Spoerri. “He has shown incredible range over the course of his amazing career, and we are deeply honored to welcome him to Zurich.”

Emmerich set up Centropolis Entertainment in 1985 and has produced and directed more than 20 features under that banner. His latest movie is “Midway,” centered on the crucial World War II battle in the Pacific, with an ensemble cast that includes Woody Harrelson, Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson, Luke Evans and Nick Jonas.

The Zurich festival has already announced that Kristen Stewart will be honored with its Golden Eye Award. The 15th edition of ZFF takes place Sept. 26-Oct. 6.

