New Lumière Festival Section to Celebrate Newly Restored Films

The Lumière Festival in Lyon, France, is launching a new section devoted to “the most outstanding restored films of the year” as it celebrates its 10th anniversary this fall.

Lumière Classics will replace the New Restorations sidebar, a key part of the festival program. The section will consist of two categories, one focused on solely French titles, the other international films. Lumière Classics will also serve as the festival’s label supporting the film selection.

The new series will present restored films from around the world, put forward by archives, producers, rights holders, distributors, studios and film libraries.

A jury will assess the work of restoration, the potential return of certain films and celebrate those who keep classic cinema alive, according to fest organizers.

Lumière is accepting eligible films registered before July 8 and will announce the final lineup at the end of August.

Launched in 2009, the Lumière Festival has become one of the premiere international events dedicated to classic cinema.

This year the festival is paying tribute to Francis Ford Coppola, who will be in Lyon to receive the Lumière Award.

The Lumière Festival runs Oct. 12-20.