×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

New Lumière Festival Section to Celebrate Newly Restored Films

By

@edmezavar

Ed's Most Recent Stories

View All
Francis Ford Coppola UCLA
CREDIT: Courtesy of UCLA School of Theater Film and Television

The Lumière Festival in Lyon, France, is launching a new section devoted to “the most outstanding restored films of the year” as it celebrates its 10th anniversary this fall.

Lumière Classics will replace the New Restorations sidebar, a key part of the festival program. The section will consist of two categories, one focused on solely French titles, the other international films. Lumière Classics will also serve as the festival’s label supporting the film selection.

The new series will present restored films from around the world, put forward by archives, producers, rights holders, distributors, studios and film libraries.

A jury will assess the work of restoration, the potential return of certain films and celebrate those who keep classic cinema alive, according to fest organizers.

Lumière is accepting eligible films registered before July 8 and will announce the final lineup at the end of August.

Launched in 2009, the Lumière Festival has become one of the premiere international events dedicated to classic cinema.

This year the festival is paying tribute to Francis Ford Coppola, who will be in Lyon to receive the Lumière Award.

The Lumière Festival runs Oct. 12-20.

Popular on Variety

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

  • Deadwood Costumes

    'Deadwood' Designer Janie Bryant Used Original 1880s Dress for HBO Movie

More Film

  • Universal Pictures presents a Yesterday Pop

    ‘Yesterday’ Gets China Theatrical Release (EXCLUSIVE)

    Danny Boyle’s Beatles-nostalgia film “Yesterday” has secured a theatrical release date in mainland China. The film, which premiered at the Tribeca festival in May, is a musical fairy tale about a world without the Fab Four, and an indie rocker who brings them back. Boyle was previously head of the competition jury at the Shanghai International [...]

  • Annie Potts Bo Peep Toy Story

    'Toy Story 4': Bo Peep Voice Actress Annie Potts on Her Empowered Return

    [SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead until you have seen “Toy Story 4.”] Bo Peep is back — and is a bonafide badass. After being absent from “Toy Story 3,” Annie Potts returns for the fourth installment of Pixar’s beloved series to reprise her role as the porcelain sheep herder. And “Toy Story 4” gives [...]

  • NEW TOY? – Everyone’s favorite pull-string

    Box Office: 'Toy Story 4' Flies High Friday With $47.4 Million

    Disney Pixar’s “Toy Story 4” is reaching for the skies this weekend with a solid $47 million in Friday ticket sales, though weekend estimates are below Disney’s earlier projections. Although initial estimates had placed the film north of $140 million for its domestic opening weekend, the strong premiere still looks promising for the family flick, [...]

  • Ala Changso

    Shanghai: Sonthar Gyal Says Festival Jury has Talent Discovery Role

    Director Sonthar Gyal has a long history with the Shanghai International Film Festival, where he is a jury member this year. His directorial debut, “The Sun Beaten Path,” participated in the Asian New Talents section in 2011, as did his second film, 2015’s “River.” His third, last year’s “Ala Changso,” won the grand jury and [...]

  • Tom Hiddleston and Wendy YuBAFTA Breakthrough

    How BAFTA Breakthrough Aims to Foster U.K-China Cultural Exchange

    The British Academy of Film and Television Arts this week extended its growing “Breakthrough” talent initiative to China. It teamed with financier Yu Holdings to launch BAFTA Breakthrough China at the Shanghai International Film Festival, with British actor Tom Hiddleston (“The Avengers,” “The Night Manager”) set as an ambassador for the scheme. BAFTA chief executive [...]

  • Chinese animation film "White Snake" acquired

    Shanghai: Lightchaser Seeks More Chinese Animation Talent

    There is huge potential market for animation films in China. But Chinese companies are struggling to make the content to fulfil that demand, said Lightchaser Animation Studios’ co-founder Yuan Ye in Shanghai.  “Although animation education in China has improved, when it comes to character effects or other technical skills, they don’t teach any of it in [...]

  • Singapore’s MM2 Starts ‘Fatekeepers’ Feng Shui

    Singapore’s MM2 Starts ‘Fatekeepers’ Feng Shui Fantasy

    Singapore director Daniel Yam has begun shooting Chinese-language fantasy adventure film “The Fatekeepers.” The story involves a group of youngsters who discover that the country’s feng shui (Chinese geomancy) has fallen out of whack. That is causing natural disasters such as fish being washed up on shore, hailstorms, and imminent typhoons. The quartet, who between [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad