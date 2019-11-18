DeVon Franklin Signs First-Look Deal at Paramount Pictures

DeVon Franklin has signed a first-look producing deal at Paramount Pictures.

Under his Franklin Entertainment banner, Franklin previously produced inspirational and faith-based films, including this year’s “Breakthrough,” starring Chrissy Metz, as well as “Miracles From Heaven,” with Jennifer Garner and Queen Latifah, and the animated film “The Star,” toplined by Zachary Levi, Gina Rodriguez, Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry.

Prior to launching his own production company, Franklin was a senior vice president of production at Columbia TriStar, where he worked on “Heaven Is for Real,” “The Karate Kid” and “The Pursuit of Happyness.” He is also the author of multiple books, including the New York Times bestseller “The Wait,” which he co-wrote with his wife, Meagan Good.

“We couldn’t be happier to be collaborating with DeVon to bring his unique brand of uplifting stories to our audiences,” said Wyck Godfrey, president of Paramount’s Motion Picture Group. “His track record of creating high-quality inspirational films make him an ideal partner for us, and we look forward to this working relationship.”

Franklin is also a preacher, motivational speaker and television contributor. He started Franklin Entertainment in 2014, with a first-look production deal at Sony Pictures and then signed a new deal with 20th Century Fox in 2016.

“I feel extremely blessed to be joining the Paramount Pictures family and to have the opportunity to work with so many close friends across the lot,” he said. “Paramount is a legendary Hollywood studio and as a kid I always dreamed of making movies for them. I am beyond grateful that this dream has come true as we partner to bring inspiring films to audiences on a global scale.”