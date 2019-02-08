×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Director Yuval Adler Discusses Berlin Festival Film ‘The Operative’

By
Malina Saval

Associate Editor, Features

Malina's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Endeavour Content

Israel filmmaker Yuval Adler created a stir with his 2013 film “Bethlehem,” a war drama about an Israeli secret service officer and his young Palestinian informant. Next up is “The Operative,” a thriller in which Diane Kruger stars as a woman recruited by the Mossad to work undercover in Iran. The film plays in competition at the Berlinale.

What attracted you to this project? You’re Israeli — was it the element of Mossad that you found so compelling?

The film is not really about Mossad or about Israel — it’s really a film about a woman who’s recruited into an intelligence outfit. The story is Mossad, but the film really examines this concept of espionage, which I found really interesting. And on a deeper level, it’s about people who don’t know what their place in the world is, and that’s something Diane Kruger and I have in common.  I’m Israeli, but I lived most of my adult life in New York. I’m always not sure where I belong and where I should be. When Diane read the story, she approached us about the film. She was born in Germany and later moved to France. If you ask Diane where she belongs, the issue of place is an issue for her, and for me, too, so that’s something where we connect and understand.

Related

The spy that Diane plays is not the usual type of spy, correct?

The character in the film is somebody who has a German mother, grew up in America and in Canada, and who got to Israel almost accidentally because of a relationship. The Mossad started to recruit her to do basic stuff in Berlin, in Germany, and they realize she has immense talent for it. What we wanted to create was a kind of accidental spy, not somebody who’s is ideological or Jewish — it’s somebody who kind of rolled into this thing because there’s something about this life where you simulate the life, it was perfect for her psychologically. This is what this film is about, really.

Do you prefer making films outside of Hollywood, or do you have an interest in making mainstream studio films?

“The Operative” is kind of a weird combination because it does have some American components and German and Israeli production and French components. I still haven’t made a film where I didn’t have final cut, so I didn’t have that experience, but, of course, I would love to try it in the right consideration. I’m very comfortable doing films where the budget is not so big and not that big commercial consideration.

Mostly, with my films I want to reach a wide audience. I like films that are accessible and that have wide appeal.

Do you think your experience in the Israeli army helped prepare you in any way for becoming a filmmaker?

I think there is something about the army in that at a very young age you have to take care of yourself. I remember my first day in the army, I was terrified, all I just wanted to get the hell out of there and I thought, what am I doing here? They throw you against the wall at an early age, but there’s something about it that helps you somehow get along [in life]. There is something about Israelis — we are good at producing and building stuff. You see it in start-ups. It’s a very Israel-type capability and intelligence. It’s not necessarily about the creative elements — it’s about pulling everything together. It’s a production thing, it’s a building thing. And I think being in the army and the Israeli mentality helps that when you are making a film.

Popular on Variety

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

More Film

  • Nexo Digital, Anne Frank Fonds Producing

    Nexo Digital, Anne Frank Fonds Producing '#Anne Frank Parallel Stories' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Italy’s Nexo Digital has teamed up with the Anne Frank Fonds foundation to produce a high-end documentary that tries to imagine what Anne Frank’s life would have been like if she had survived the Holocaust. Shooting started in January, which marks the 90th anniversary of Anne Frank’s birthday. Nexo is kicking off pre-sales at the [...]

  • ‘Where We Belong’ From Jacqueline Zünd

    Jacqueline Zünd’s Swiss Doc ‘Where We Belong’ Premieres in Berlin

    Jacqueline Zünd’s Swiss documentary “Where We Belong” world premieres as part of this year’s Generation Kplus selection at the Berlinale, a section dedicated to kids and family content, although the film’s selection in that particular category came as a surprise to the filmmaker. Herself a single parent, Zünd’s documentary tells, from a kids’ POV, the [...]

  • "Dalia and the Red book 3D"

    Berlin: ‘Dalia and the Red Book’ - First Footage

    BERLIN — Towards beginning of the decade, Guido Rud’s FilmSharks brought onto Berlin’s European Film Market “Rodencia and the Princess Tooth 3D,” Peru’s first 3D movie, helmed by David Bisbano. An ebullient about a clod-footed mouse-come-sorcerer’s apprentice who sets off to find a magical princess’ tooth and defeat a horde of invading rats, “Rodencia” went [...]

  • Angelina Jolie The Kept

    Cutting Edge, Endurance Partner on Angelina Jolie's 'Come Away' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Cutting Edge Group has signed a slate financing deal with Steve Richards’ Endurance Media for music rights on Endurance’s next three films, starting with Angelina Jolie’s “Come Away.” The film, which also stars David Oyelowo, is a prequel story. It’s set before Alice went to Wonderland, and before Peter became Pan, with a brother and [...]

  • Dante Lam's 'Rescue' Could Be a

    Why Dante Lam's 'Rescue' May Be a Lifeline for the Chinese Movie Industry (EXCLUSIVE)

    How do you follow “Operation Mekong” and “Operation Red Sea,” two of China’s biggest hit films in recent years? For Dante Lam, who directed those two movies, it’s not by further cranking up the body count or delivering yet more on-screen patriotism. Instead, he and producer Candy Leung are now working on one of the [...]

  • 'System Crasher' Producers Set Slate With

    'System Crasher' Producers Set Slate With Emerging Filmmakers, Eye for Social Issues

    For Jakob and Jonas Weydemann, “Systemsprenger” (“System Crasher”), a social drama about a troubled young girl caught in the revolving door of Germany’s child welfare services, is exactly the kind of film the sibling producer duo is keen to make. Nora Fingscheidt’s feature film debut, which screens in competition in Berlin, explores the difficult and [...]

  • Gareth Jones

    Brits Shine a Light on European Auteurs in Berlin

    The latest films from Agnieszka Holland, Joanna Hogg, Lone Scherfig and Sally Potter will be repped by U.K.-based sales firms in Berlin as the Brits continue to carve out a profile for European auteur-driven movies. Scherfig’s Berlinale opener “The Kindness of Strangers,” Holland’s Stalin-era competition title “Mr. Jones,” and Hogg’s “The Souvenir” from the Panorama [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad