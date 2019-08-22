Edward Norton Investigates Murder in ‘Motherless Brooklyn’ Trailer

The trailer for Edward Norton’s forthcoming crime drama “Motherless Brooklyn” is officially out.

Warner Bros.’ drama, based on the 1999 novel by Jonathan Lethem, follows Lionel Essrog, a young man who works for a small-time mobster in Brooklyn while struggling with an intense case of Tourette Syndrome.

“Okay, listen, I got something wrong with me, that’s the first thing to know. I twitch and shout a lot, it makes me look like a damn freak show,” Lionel (Norton) voices over at the beginning of the trailer. “But inside my head’s an even bigger mess. I can’t stop twisting things around, words especially. I have to keep playing with ’em until they come out right. Then I started working for Frank.”

Lionel begins working for New York-based mobster Frank (Bruce Willis) who runs a limo service detective agency. However, after the Frank — considered the King of Brooklyn — is fatally stabbed and one of Lionel’s colleagues consequentially lands in jail, Lionel’s life turns upside down as he attempts to figure out the deadly case.

“[Frank’s] the one who taught me how to use my head, turn it into a strength, gave me a place in this crappy world…until I screwed up,” Lionel continues.

“Motherless Brooklyn” also stars Willem Dafoe, Alec Baldwin, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Leslie Mann, Bobby Cannavale, Fisher Stevens, and Cherry Jones, with Norton also attached as writer-director.

It’s scheduled to hit theaters Nov. 1.