×

Nicole Kidman’s Gretchen Carlson Drops a ‘Bombshell’ in First Full Trailer for Fox News Drama

By

BreAnna's Most Recent Stories

View All

The first full-length trailer for Jay Roach’s “Bombshell,” which chronicles the real-life allegations of sexual harassment against Roger Ailes that rocked Fox News, has arrived.

“You have to adopt the mentality of an Irish street cop,” a fast-paced Kate McKinnon tells Margot Robbie, who plays composite character Kayla Pospisil, in the trailer.

“The world is a bad place; everybody is a lazy moron; minorities are criminals; and, sex is sick but interesting,” she continues.

Meanwhile, as Pospisil begins to adjust to life at Fox News, Nicole Kidman’s Gretchen Carlson is taking her allegations of Fox News’ long-term culture of misogyny to lawyers.

“‘You’re a man-hater.’ ‘Learn to get along with the boys.’ ‘You’re sexy but you’re too much work.’ I have a whole list,” she says. The lawyers ask whether more women will come forward.

At the same time, Charlize Theron, as Megyn Kelly, is seemingly riding high as Fox News’ golden girl — until a “dust-up” with President Trump results in his infamous line about “blood coming out of her…wherever.”

“Nobody stops watching because of a conflict,” John Lithgow — nearly unrecognizable as Roger Ailes — tells her. “They stop watching when there isn’t one.”

The film also features Allison Janney, Mark Duplass, Malcolm McDowell, Alice Eve, Liv Hewson, Brigette Lundy-Paine, and Alanna Ubach.

Following its first official screening in Los Angeles, the “Bombshell” cast — especially Theron — was quickly lit up with Oscar buzz not only for its easily recognized and talented ensemble, but also for its makeup team, who completely reconstructed Theron in order to indistinguishably disguise the actress as Megyn Kelly. Kidman made conversation as a contender for best supporting actress.

Watch the full trailer above.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Nicole Kidman stars as ‘Gretchen Carlson’

    Nicole Kidman's Gretchen Carlson Drops a 'Bombshell' in First Full Trailer for Fox News Drama

    The first full-length trailer for Jay Roach’s “Bombshell,” which chronicles the real-life allegations of sexual harassment against Roger Ailes that rocked Fox News, has arrived. “You have to adopt the mentality of an Irish street cop,” a fast-paced Kate McKinnon tells Margot Robbie, who plays composite character Kayla Pospisil, in the trailer. “The world is [...]

  • Kevin Feige Marvel Studios Variety Cover

    Kevin Feige Named Chief Creative Officer of Marvel

    Kevin Feige’s universe continues to grow. The mastermind of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been named Chief Creative Officer, Marvel in addition to being president of Marvel Studios, Variety has learned. He will now be responsible for the overall creative direction of Marvel’s storytelling across mediums, including publishing, film, TV, and animation. Marvel Television and [...]

  • LeBron James

    LeBron James Wades Into NBA Controversy Even as China Resumes Streaming Games

    Basketball superstar LeBron James has added fuel to the fire of the controversy engulfing the NBA over its self-censorship in line with China’s political interests — just as China appeared poised to quietly move toward defusing the issue with a resumption of online streaming for most games after a ban last week. James was criticized Tuesday for appearing to toe Beijing’s [...]

  • (L to R) Oscar Isaac as

    'The Addams Family' Sequel in the Works With 2021 Release Date

    Just four days after its U.S. release, a sequel for “The Addams Family” has already been announced with a pre-Halloween release date of Oct. 22, 2021. “The Addams Family 2” is the first film to land on that weekend. It’s opening a week after Universal launches its “Halloween Ends,” starring Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie [...]

  • Taika Waititi and Roman Griffin Davis

    No Joke: Taika Waititi's Nazi Satire ‘Jojo Rabbit’ Is an Oscar Contender

    Scarlett Johansson admits she was skeptical when her agent first approached her about “Jojo Rabbit.” “The logline is not great, so it’s impossible to pitch without sounding full crazy,” Johansson tells me. Written and directed by Taika Waititi and based on the book “Caging Skies,” “Jojo Rabbit” is a satire that takes place in Nazi [...]

  • Clement Miserez, Matthieu Warter

    Mediawan Acquires French Production Banner Radar Films (EXCLUSIVE)

    Mediawan has acquired a majority stake in Radar Films, the French production company behind “Belle and Sebastian,” one of France’s most successful family movie franchises. Headed by Clement Miserez and Matthieu Warter, Radar Films has been producing French and English-language films, teaming up with France’s top studios, including Gaumont and SND. Besides “Belle et Sebastien” [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad