Nicole Kidman’s Gretchen Carlson Drops a ‘Bombshell’ in First Full Trailer for Fox News Drama

The first full-length trailer for Jay Roach’s “Bombshell,” which chronicles the real-life allegations of sexual harassment against Roger Ailes that rocked Fox News, has arrived.

“You have to adopt the mentality of an Irish street cop,” a fast-paced Kate McKinnon tells Margot Robbie, who plays composite character Kayla Pospisil, in the trailer.

“The world is a bad place; everybody is a lazy moron; minorities are criminals; and, sex is sick but interesting,” she continues.

Meanwhile, as Pospisil begins to adjust to life at Fox News, Nicole Kidman’s Gretchen Carlson is taking her allegations of Fox News’ long-term culture of misogyny to lawyers.

“‘You’re a man-hater.’ ‘Learn to get along with the boys.’ ‘You’re sexy but you’re too much work.’ I have a whole list,” she says. The lawyers ask whether more women will come forward.

At the same time, Charlize Theron, as Megyn Kelly, is seemingly riding high as Fox News’ golden girl — until a “dust-up” with President Trump results in his infamous line about “blood coming out of her…wherever.”

“Nobody stops watching because of a conflict,” John Lithgow — nearly unrecognizable as Roger Ailes — tells her. “They stop watching when there isn’t one.”

The film also features Allison Janney, Mark Duplass, Malcolm McDowell, Alice Eve, Liv Hewson, Brigette Lundy-Paine, and Alanna Ubach.

Following its first official screening in Los Angeles, the “Bombshell” cast — especially Theron — was quickly lit up with Oscar buzz not only for its easily recognized and talented ensemble, but also for its makeup team, who completely reconstructed Theron in order to indistinguishably disguise the actress as Megyn Kelly. Kidman made conversation as a contender for best supporting actress.

Watch the full trailer above.