×

Tim Robbins Makes Positive Impact With Venice Festival Doc ’45 Seconds of Laughter’

By
Leo Barraclough

Senior International Correspondent

Leo's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Havoc Docs

Tim Robbins’ documentary “45 Seconds of Laughter,” which premieres Sept. 3 in Venice, follows a group of prisoners in a California facility as they take part in drama workshops led by Robbins’ troupe The Actors’ Gang. In the film, covering 10 sessions over an eight-month period, the inmates reconnect with emotions long buried and form bonds that cut across gang and racial boundaries. Variety speaks to Robbins about his film.

How will the film alter our view of the prisoners?
It’s my hope that the film can help us look with new eyes at something that is largely an abstraction right now. We don’t really think very much about who is inside prisons or whether they have any human potential. I would love if the film reminded us of our shared humanity with people that we tend not to think about.

What changes do the prisoners undergo?
Using the characters from Commedia dell’Arte as buffers, they have the license to tap into emotions that they might not normally express. When you are in prison there is one emotion, it’s anger, and that’s your survival. To be in a room where you’re encouraged to express those emotions through these characters leads to a transformation, a liberation, and a reminder in them that they are more than that angry person.

Related

Why did you use Commedia dell’Arte as the basis for the prison program?
The reason why I believe it is effective is that it is a universal story. At its heart it’s about the fulfilment of love, the obstacles in the way of true love, and the struggle between those that would compromise love and those that would celebrate it. The stock characters are more than archetypes, they are complicated individuals, and the more you explore them, the more you realize the depth that can be mined from this form of theater.

Will the film change the audience’s perception of the potential of drama to change things in a wider sense?
I hope so. The arts are transformative. We work with children as well, in the public school system in Los Angeles, and we are blessed to see the transformation on a daily basis. The arts are absolutely fundamental in the development of a child. I’ve seen how the safe environment of being in a room where you can express yourself can create great change in people.

What do you want the broader effect of the film to be?
I’d love for it to allow a window into reimagining what we are doing in being the country that incarcerates the most people in the world.

 

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Tim Robbins Makes Impact With Venice

    Tim Robbins Makes Positive Impact With Venice Festival Doc '45 Seconds of Laughter'

    Tim Robbins’ documentary “45 Seconds of Laughter,” which premieres Sept. 3 in Venice, follows a group of prisoners in a California facility as they take part in drama workshops led by Robbins’ troupe The Actors’ Gang. In the film, covering 10 sessions over an eight-month period, the inmates reconnect with emotions long buried and form [...]

  • Venice: Bac Films Boosts International Sales

    Venice: Bac Films Boosts International Sales Team

    Bac Films, the Paris-based film group behind the Venice Horizons title “My Days of Glory,” has bolstered its international sales division with a new team topped by Marine Goulois and Andrea Dos Santos. Goulois previously worked at SND, the sales arm of the commercial network M6, and Les Films du Losange, while Dos Santos worked [...]

  • (from left) Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham)

    'Hobbs & Shaw' China Box Office Overtakes North America Gross in Second Weekend

    “Hobbs & Shaw” dropped a gear or two in its second weekend on release in Chinese theaters. The “Fast & Furious” franchise spinoff nevertheless remained in pole position ahead of a largely unchanged chasing pack at the Chinese box office. According to data from distribution and exhibition consultancy Artisan Gateway, “Hobbs” scored $26.3 million on [...]

  • Jan Komasa on Venice Days, Toronto

    Polish Director Jan Komasa on Venice Days, Toronto Player ‘Corpus Christi’

    When a young man with a troubled past arrives in a small-town Polish parish, he pulls off an unlikely feat, convincing the villagers that he’s a visiting priest. But not long after he’s welcomed by the community, he learns of a tragic accident whose repercussions have divided the town. Pursued by a dark secret from [...]

  • Stellan Skarsgard Discusses Venice Festival Drama

    Stellan Skarsgard Discusses Venice Festival Drama 'Painted Bird'

    No stranger to the world of prestigious film festivals, Swedish actor Stellan Skarsgard drew notice almost from the very beginning of his film career when he won the best actor award at the Berlin Film Festival in 1982 for his role in Hans Alfredson’s “Simple-Minded Murderer.” Next stop for the Emmy-nominated star of HBO’s “Chernobyl” [...]

  • Wasp Network

    Venice Film Review: 'Wasp Network'

    It’s hard to think of another working director who encompasses the range and moods of Olivier Assayas, from beautifully crafted minor-key notes covering major issues like “Non-Fiction,” to films of mysterious, introspective ambiguity like “Personal Shopper,” to the sweeping symphonic feast of “Carlos.” That latter epic will be the most common reference point when people [...]

  • Kevin Hart Massive

    Kevin Hart Hospitalized in Non-Fatal Car Crash

    Kevin Hart was hospitalized Sunday after his vehicle crashed into the hills just south of Calabasas. According to ABC7, the crash occurred around 12:45 a.m. near Mulholland Highway and Cold Canyon Road after Hart’s classic 1970 Plymouth Barracuda swerved off the road and rolled down the embankment. Hart was one of two passengers in the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad