×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Drake Doremus Reflects on Toronto Fest Drama ‘Endings, Beginnings’

By

Nick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Drake Doremus and Shailene WoodleyVariety Studio at Toronto International Film Festival, Presented by AT&T, Day 3, Canada - 08 Sep 2019
CREDIT: Michelle Quance/VARIETY/Shutterstock

Writer/director Drake Doremus (“Douchebag,” “Like Crazy,” “Breathe In,” “Equals,” “Newness,” “Zoe”) debuts his latest picture, “Endings, Beginnings,” at the Toronto Intl. Film Festival. The film centers on a young woman (Shailene Woodley) navigating love and heartbreak over the course of one year while confronting the pain of a recent traumatic experience, and finding hope in the most surprising of places.

Your films are driven by the intimacy of the characters. Where did this story derive from?

I want to make stuff that I want to see, and I’m interested in relationships and momentary feelings that people experience. This is my most personal film since “Like Crazy” as I’d just gotten out of a six- year relationship before I started to work on the script. Life very much informs your own work, and you have to be ready to take an introspective look at the truth of your current situation, which can be cathartic.

Related

What will surprise people about this film?

It’s an extremely current story about female empowerment, and it was important that I surrounded myself with many talented women behind the camera.  I needed that flavor and authenticity, and I wanted to very much be in the moment of our current zeitgeist. The level of collaboration I felt on this project was special.

Shailene Woodley is one of the best actresses of her generation. What was it like working with her?

She’s the best. She’s always willing to be pushed and she has no fear, which is inspiring to witness. It’s a treat working with her because she was always coming up with new ideas. She’s so raw in this film, and I really try and pride myself on working with non-actorly actors. It’s always about the work and if you’re in it for the right reasons and Shailene certainly is.

You’re an auteur in the truest sense in that recurring thematic and aesthetic patterns can be traced throughout your entire body of work. Do you see yourself as one?

I’m always searching for a level of honest emotional truth no matter the surroundings of the narrative. I don’t think of my work as cousins or siblings as I’m still learning and growing, but it’s wonderful that you’ve picked up on things. My films are like diary entries, and they have their own unique identities while existing in the same space.

Has Marvel ever given you the call?

Not yet but I want to try and do new things as a filmmaker. I’m comfortable making these particular kinds of films because it’s what really drives me. Some people use movies as an escape, but I don’t want to escape when I’m watching a film. I want it to be a reflection of the world we inhabit, and because fewer and fewer of these “middle films” are getting made, I’m more inspired to stay the course and keep doing what I love.

What are you working on next?

I’m working on a film called “Aurora,” which is planning on shooting next year in Iceland. I’m working again with CJ Entertainment, which is a Korean production company who I’m really enjoying working with. This will be a departure for me, as it’s something that involves lots of mysterious elements. It’s still a personal story about human beings who are figuring out life, but it’s a new concept. I’m still writing it.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Drake Doremus and Shailene WoodleyVariety Studio

    Drake Doremus Reflects on Toronto Fest Drama 'Endings, Beginnings'

    Writer/director Drake Doremus (“Douchebag,” “Like Crazy,” “Breathe In,” “Equals,” “Newness,” “Zoe”) debuts his latest picture, “Endings, Beginnings,” at the Toronto Intl. Film Festival. The film centers on a young woman (Shailene Woodley) navigating love and heartbreak over the course of one year while confronting the pain of a recent traumatic experience, and finding hope in [...]

  • 'Amazing Grace' to Anchor Fall Voter

    'Amazing Grace' Set to Anchor Fall Voter Drive, Get Expanded Spring Reissue (EXCLUSIVE)

    The Aretha Franklin documentary “Amazing Grace” will be going out on tour this fall and winter, as part of a 22-state road show that will offer free screenings of the film as a centerpiece of multi-day voter registration events being sponsored by the Poor People’s Campaign, a historic civil rights organization that Franklin supported since [...]

  • John Wesley Dead: 'Fresh Prince of

    'Fresh Prince of Bel Air' Actor John Wesley Dies at 72

    John Wesley, the actor best-known for playing Dr. Hoover on “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air,” has died. He was 72. Wesley died from complications due to a long battle with multiple myeloma, his family confirmed to Variety. Gerry Pass, Wesley’s manager and producer, said in a statement, “John Wesley was a gift to the [...]

  • 'Dolemite Is My Name' Review: Eddie

    Toronto Film Review: 'Dolemite Is My Name'

    As its title character might put it, “Dolemite Is My Name” is a total motherf—kin’ blast. It tells the story — all true, all outrageous — of one of the most successful blaxploitation films of the ’70s, the insanely over-the-top and borderline inept “Dolemite” (1975), and of how that movie came to be. And it [...]

  • The Obituary of Tunde Johnson

    Toronto Film Review: 'The Obituary of Tunde Johnson'

    Eighteen-year-old Tunde Johnson (Steven Silver) isn’t consciously able to explain why he wakes up gasping every day. Every day is the same day, May 28, and every night, he’s murdered by the cops and “The Obituary of Tunde Johnson” is read anew: an upper-middle class, gay high schooler destined to be shot by jumpy officers [...]

  • It: Chapter Two

    Box Office: 'It: Chapter Two' Balloons to $94 Million Overseas

    It wasn’t just Pennywise’s signature red balloons that inflated this weekend. Warner Bros. and New Line’s “It: Chapter Two” jolted ticket sales at the international box office, collecting $94 million in 75 foreign markets. Combined with a $91 million start in North America, the R-rated horror sequel has generated $185 million worldwide, only ranking behind [...]

  • CNN Films' Sexton Talks About the

    CNN Films' Sexton Talks About the Impact of Strong Documentaries

    Last year, two CNN original documentaries, “RBG” and “Three Identical Strangers,” garnered $14 million and $12 million, respectively, at the box office. The abnormally lofty B.O. numbers made the film arm of the cable news channel an unlikely belle of the nonfiction community. Behind both docs was executive producer and CNN Films vice president, Courtney [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad