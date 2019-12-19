×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Stephen Rohde: ‘Clemency’ Explores ‘The Brutalizing Effect’ of the Death Penalty

By

Stephen's Most Recent Stories

View All

For Variety’s Writers on Writers, Stephen Rohde pens a tribute to “Clemency” (written by Chinonye Chukwu). For more, click here

The film begins and ends with a close-up of Warden Bernadine Williams, played with wrenching intensity by Alfre Woodard. There is an indelible weariness in her eyes — eyes that have witnessed far too many executions. “Clemency” is her film, but she is hardly the only one suffering in this harrowing story about the soul-killing toll the death penalty is taking on our country. Of course, the greatest toll is exacted from death row inmates themselves. They are the objects of a deeply flawed system of state killing that is so infected by racial and economic disparities and so riddled with fatal errors that we know of at least 166 innocent people wrongfully condemned to death row.

Yet rarely has a film explored the brutalizing effect the death penalty has on everyone else in the system — the wardens, prison guards, chaplains, defense lawyers and their families, as well as the families of the victims and the condemned. The searing power of “Clemency,” written and directed with a confident compassion by Chinonye Chukwu, is to portray the price paid by everyone involved in the death penalty, including, by extension, our society itself — you and me.

In 1994, after having consistently voted to uphold capital punishment for almost 25 years, Supreme Court Justice Harry Blackmun declared, “I shall no longer tinker with the machinery of death” because “the death penalty experiment has failed.” With stunning supporting performances by Richard Schiff, Aldis Hodge, Wendell Pierce and Michael O’Neill, “Clemency” looks searchingly at all the broken cogs and wheels in that deadly machinery.

Popular on Variety

Late in the film, Warden Williams, wracked by fits of sleeplessness and nightmares, her marriage on the rocks, cries out, “I am alone and nobody can
fix it.” We don’t know what she will do. But after watching “Clemency,” we are reminded that those who care about justice and the dignity of every human life are not alone. We can fix it. We can abolish the death penalty once and for all.

Stephen Rohde represented a death row inmate and was part of the Clemency Team for Stanley Tookie Williams, who was executed in 2005. A member of the Board of Death Penalty Focus for 25 years, he is the author of “Choosing Life: Reflections on the Movement to End Capital Punishment,” and the books “American Words of Freedom: The Words That Define Our Nation” and “Freedom of Assembly.” He has written for the Los Angeles Times, Huffington Post and American Prospect, and is a regular contributor to the Los Angeles Review of Books.

More Film

  • Mike Beckingham to Star Alongside Billy

    Mike Beckingham to Star With Billy Zane in 'Waltzing With Brando' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Rising star Mike Beckingham will star in “Waltzing With Brando” alongside Billy Zane, who plays a “Godfather”-era Marlon Brando in the upcoming movie. Beckingham, younger brother of actor, writer and producer Simon Pegg, will play Bernard Judge in the comedic feature, which is set in the late 1960s and early 1970s. Judge was an idealistic [...]

  • ‘Little Women’ Full Script: Greta Gerwig

    Read Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' Screenplay (EXCLUSIVE)

    Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women,” which she wrote and directed for Sony Pictures, is one of the great film achievements of the year. To give her film an epic scope — which it has — Gerwig drew from Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel, Alcott’s life and letters, and her own (seamlessly incorporated) original material. “Little Women” has [...]

  • Stephen Rohde: 'Clemency' Explores Brutalizing Effect

    Stephen Rohde: 'Clemency' Explores 'The Brutalizing Effect' of the Death Penalty

    For Variety’s Writers on Writers, Stephen Rohde pens a tribute to “Clemency” (written by Chinonye Chukwu). For more, click here.  The film begins and ends with a close-up of Warden Bernadine Williams, played with wrenching intensity by Alfre Woodard. There is an indelible weariness in her eyes — eyes that have witnessed far too many [...]

  • Lynn Nottage: Kasi Lemmons Crafts 'Harriet'

    Lynn Nottage: Kasi Lemmons Crafts 'Harriet' as a 'Complicated Very Human Woman'

    For Variety‘s Writers on Writers, Lynn Nottage pens a tribute to “Harriet” (written by Kasi Lemmons). For more, click here.  Perhaps the first superhero I encountered as a child was Harriet Tubman, the courageous conductor on the underground railroad who, with little other than her wits and will, escaped bondage and went on to usher [...]

  • Patton Oswalt: 'Jojo Rabbit' Blends 'Hilarity

    Patton Oswalt: 'Jojo Rabbit' Is a 'Deft Combination of Hilarity and Terror'

    For Variety‘s Writers on Writers, Patton Oswalt pens a tribute to “Jojo Rabbit” (written by Taika Waititi [screenplay] and Christine Leunens [based on the novel by]). For more, click here.  Sixty years from now people will look back at these grimy, poisonous years. They’ll say, “How weren’t people out in the streets every day demanding [...]

  • Ari Aster: 'The Irishman' Is 'an

    Ari Aster on Why 'The Irishman' Is 'an Elegy, and a Radically Pitiful One'

    For Variety‘s Writers on Writers, Ari Aster pens a tribute to “The Irishman” (written by Steve Zaillian [screenplay] and Charles Brandt [book]). For more, click here.  Steve Zaillian’s remarkably expansive screenplay covers a dizzying amount of territory, providing a wealth of context while never once feeling expository. The information stacks quickly, and continues to mount [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad