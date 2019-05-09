×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

SF Studios Hits Cannes With ‘Grandpas,’ Eye on International Projects

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
SF Brings Fresh Ideas to Second Century
CREDIT: 02:59 Films

As SF Studios bulks up its pipeline with ambitious in-house productions, the company’s international sales division is now aiming to widen its scope through third-party pickups, with an eye on non-Scandinavian projects.

Spearheaded by Anita Simovic, SF Studios’ international sales team will be bringing to Cannes a couple pickups: Santiago Requejo’s heartfelt comedy drama “Grandpas,” the company’s first Spanish-language acquisition, and Kasper Torsting’s WWI-set Danish love drama “A War Within.”

Simovic says the company is now actively seeking projects from independent producers which have definite international potential. “These can be Nordic, but can be of any origin and in any language, as long as we find them commercial from an international perspective,’ says the sales exec, who added that SF Studios is primarily looking for actioners, thrillers, crime tales, family animation and genre films.

Related

A feel-good Spanish drama, “Grandpas” underscores this new mandate because it “will resonate with audiences around the world thanks to its warmth, charm and universal theme,” says Simovic.

Produced by the Spanish outfit 02:59 Films, “Grandpas” tells the story of three old friends having a hard time adapting to the job market, which seems uninterested in anyone over 50 years old. Reluctant to retire, they decide to set up a daycare center.

“ ‘Grandpas’ generated a lot of attention in Spanish media when it premiered at the Malaga Festival earlier this year — not the least because it sheds light on a problem a lot of people over 50 encounter,” says Simovic.

“Fun House,” an English-language horror film produced between Sweden and Canada, kicked off the strategic shift of SF Studios’ international sales as its first third-party acquisition. The movie is in post and will be released this fall.

When it comes to SF Studios-produced movies, the international sales division is focusing on the company’s Scandinavian titles rather than its in-house English-language productions such as Allison Williams-starrer “Horizon Line,” which is being handled by STX.

With SF Studios hiking up its production and co-production input, the sales team already has its hands full. Within the last five years, SF Studios acquired two high-profile production companies, Tre Vänner in Sweden and more recently Paradox in Norway.

“Together with our in-house production in Denmark, Tre Vänner and Paradox provide us with a far more steady flow of films than ever before,” says Simovic.

As it strives to board projects which have an international appeal, SF Studios’ sales team has also started working closely with the banner’s Nordic co-production team in order to identify projects — including non-Nordic ones — at an earlier stage.

SF Studios’ sales slate also includes hit “Britt-Marie Was Here,” the comedy-drama based on a bestselling novel by Fredrik Backman, the author of “A Man Called Ove”; and Espen Sandberg’s epic adventure film “Amundsen.”

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More Film

  • Photograph Courtesy of SF Studios

    SF Played Prime Role in Evolution of Scandinavian Cinema Over 100 Years

    SF’s logo is one every Scandinavian is familiar with. A film production company, distributor and the owner of a movie theater chain across the Nordic and Baltic countries until recently, it is a cultural landmark not only in its native Sweden, but also across the Nordic countries. Founded as Svensk Filmindustri in 1919, SF played [...]

  • SF Studios Preps Thriller 'Line' With

    SF Studios Preps Thriller 'Line' With Allison Williams

    A young woman struggles in the water to free her bloodied former lover from the seat of a submerged small plane, perched precariously on the ledge of an underwater cliff descending into the abyss of the Indian Ocean. It’s a scene — shot in the tank at Pinewood, with visual effects to be added by [...]

  • SF Brings Fresh Ideas to Second

    SF Studios Hits Cannes With 'Grandpas,' Eye on International Projects

    As SF Studios bulks up its pipeline with ambitious in-house productions, the company’s international sales division is now aiming to widen its scope through third-party pickups, with an eye on non-Scandinavian projects. Spearheaded by Anita Simovic, SF Studios’ international sales team will be bringing to Cannes a couple pickups: Santiago Requejo’s heartfelt comedy drama “Grandpas,” [...]

  • SF Brings Fresh Ideas to Second

    Swedish Major SF Brings Fresh Ideas Into Its Next Century

    SF Studios — the Swedish major that’s turning 100 this year — is banking on the production of high-concept, talent driven English-language and local films, as well as TV series, to become a key European player and thrive in today’s ultra-competitive landscape increasingly dominated by deep-pocketed OTT services. Once the home of Ingmar Bergman, SF [...]

  • Dumbo Movie 2019

    AMC Entertainment Earnings Dragged Down by Weak Box Office

    It was, by most measures, a bad few months to be a major theater chain. And AMC Entertainment as the world’s biggest exhibitor, felt the burn from a series of flop films and underperforming blockbuster hopefuls during its most recent quarter. The company’s revenues fell 13.2% to $1.2 billion, while the company suffered an adjusted [...]

  • Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s ‘Earth’ Picked up by

    Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s ‘Earth’ Picked up by Free Stone

    Indie sales house, Free Stone Productions has picked up sales rights on “To The Ends Of The Earth,” the new film by Japanese directing icon Kiyoshi Kurosawa. Starring Atsuko Maeda, Ryo Kase, and Shota Sometani, the film is a rare example of a Japanese-Uzbekistan co-production. Production is by Eiko Mizuno-Gray and Jason Gray of Tokyo-based Loaded [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad