×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Sardinia Festival Put Focus on Women in Film

By
Nick Vivarelli

International Correspondent

Nick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Tiziana Rocca Eva Longoria Werner Herzog
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sardinia Film Festival

Eva Longoria, Patricia Arquette, Claire Forlani, Marta Milans and Julia Stiles are among stars expected on the island of Sardegna (or Sardinia for English speakers) for the second edition of the Filming Italy Sardegna Festival, the Italian summer shindig celebrating the ongoing crossover between high-end film and TV content and the power of women driving that crossover. Festival runs June 13-16.

“I’m trying to give it a modern stamp,” says former Taormina Film Festival general manager Tiziana Rocca, who last year launched this innovative fest in the capital city of Cagliari and nearby Forte Village resort as an offshoot of her annual Filming in Italy/Los Angeles event that promotes Italian cinema, locations and talent.

Alternating movies and series, the 2019 edition will open with the Italian launch of Brian De Palma’s high-voltage thriller “Domino,” starring “Game of Thrones” alums Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Carice Van Houten — both expected to make the trek — as European cops on the trail of an ISIS cell. The film will be followed by local launches of the second seasons of HBO’s “Big Little Lies,” with star Laura Dern in tow, and Sky’s Cote d’Azur-set “Riviera,” created by Neil Jordan and toplining Stiles.

Related

A selection of five recent film fest circuit standouts picked by Variety critics, such “Fig Tree,” Ethiopian auteur Aalam-Warqe Davidian’s love story set during the country’s civil war, will be sprinkled into a mix that includes small-screen standouts such as the European premiere of Viacom Intl.’s high-end Spanish-language series “To Catch a Thief,” which takes its cue from the Alfred Hitchcock classic.

“I’ve found that audiences react to movies and TV series with the same enthusiasm,” says Rocca. “And as this co-existence increases, they are actually supporting and driving each other.”

The upcoming edition of the June 13-16 fest will feature 30 titles, including documentaries. Its guests place the accent on women working in the industry in different guises such as Longoria, who, in parallel with her acting career, has also directed multiple episodes of TV shows including “Black-ish,” “Jane the Virgin” and “The Mick,” and is now in pre-production on her feature film directorial debut, “24-7,” for Universal.

The Filming Italy Sardegna Festival will also focus on younger female stars that are breaking out internationally such as Spanish-born Milans, who in “Shazam” plays Rosa Vasquez matriarch of a multicultural home for foster children and “a superhero in her own right,” Rocca notes. Gender parity is not an issue at this event.

The spirit of détente between big and small screens looms large in the fest’s two panels: one, titled Moviegoing Never Goes on Holiday, is dedicated to Italy’s pivotal push to fill movie theaters in summer months.

The country’s Deputy Culture Minister Lucia Borgonzoni, praised by Rocca as “the woman driving Italy’s industry,” will be coming to the island to lead that discussion. The second panel will explore ways to get more Italian content to penetrate the international market.

Momentum for this carried forward in the recent sale of director Marco Bellocchio’s Mafia drama “The Traitor” to more than 20 territories following its Cannes premiere, including to Sony Pictures Classics for the United States.

Execs from Netflix, HBO, Sky, Disney, Paramount Channel and local broadcasters RAI and Mediaset, which both have film distribution arms, are expected to attend the fest, as will a host of other top Italian players.

The emerald island, which recently hosted the shoot of George Clooney’s “Catch- 22” for Hulu, as well as De Palma’s “Domino” and Paolo Sorrentino’s “Loro,” is looking to attract more international productions, with overseas guests will be offered tours of its wide range of locations.

More Actors on Actors:

  • Richard Madden Was Ready to Leave

    Richard Madden is Done Playing Romeo

  • Richard Madden Amy Adams Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Amy Adams & Richard Madden (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell &

    Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell & Renée Zellweger (Full Video)

  • Renee Zellweger

    Sam Rockwell watched Renée Zellweger in 'Chicago' While Studying Bob Fosse

  • Sam Rockwell Renee Zellweger Variety Actors

    Sam Rockwell Brought a Lab Coat and Needle to Audition for 'ER'

  • Sarah Paulson Noticed Bradley Cooper's Directing
    jgNfVeth

    Sarah Paulson Took Notice to Bradley Cooper's Directing in 'A Star is Born'

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Natasha Lyonne

    Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph Get Deep on Life and Death

  • Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne Actors

    Actors on Actors: Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne (Full Video)

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Penn Badgley on the Real Meaning of 'Fame'

More Film

  • Short-Way

    Annecy, Pixelatl Festivals Launch Short Way (EXCLUSIVE)

    ANNECY–  France’s Annecy Animation Film Festival and Mexico’s Pixelatl will launch Short Way, an initiative to boost artistic animation shorts production by Latin American creators. The first call for projects will be made officially at the next Pixelatl Festival, which unspools in September in Cuernavaca, Pixelatl’s headquarters, 50 miles south of Mexico City. Among the [...]

  • Blockchain Mania

    Shanghai: Motion Seeks Investors to Help Indie Streaming, Beat Piracy

    European movie technology company Motion will be in Shanghai from this week seeking investors and content partners for its online distribution tool. The company positions itself as enabling paid-for peer-to-peer streaming, by connecting movie producers and sales agents directly with their audience. Backed by a trio of companies — Cinemarket, White Rabbit and LeapDAO – [...]

  • Dino-Girl-Gauko

    Hitoshi Moji Talks Netflix Series ‘Dino Girl Gauko’

    ANNECY  —  Set in a typical cosy Japanese suburb – – a two-storey detached tile-roofed house, leafy tree-lined streets, a garden – Netflix series “Dino Girl Gauko” delivers a sometimes riotous left-of-field portrait of the coming of age of an almost totally normal tween girl. Naoko Watanabi’s worries are typical: In “Dad’s Little Secret,·the episode [...]

  • Tiziana Rocca Eva Longoria Werner Herzog

    Sardinia Festival Put Focus on Women in Film

    Eva Longoria, Patricia Arquette, Claire Forlani, Marta Milans and Julia Stiles are among stars expected on the island of Sardegna (or Sardinia for English speakers) for the second edition of the Filming Italy Sardegna Festival, the Italian summer shindig celebrating the ongoing crossover between high-end film and TV content and the power of women driving [...]

  • Long Shot Domino Sardegna Fest

    Sardinia Film Festival Aims to Boost Summer Cinema Attendance in Italy

    For decades, Italy’s box office has suffered the summertime blues due to a scarcity of blockbusters from the Hollywood studios, which noted that Italian audiences were more interested in going to the beach than a movie theater. However, that is changing. The Filming Italy Sardegna Festival, which runs June 13-16 and is Italy’s single start [...]

  • Shaft sequel

    Film Review: 'Shaft'

    The new “Shaft” is an upgrade that’s also a downgrade. It’s not a “blaxploitation” movie, whatever that would now look like (at this point, the concept is meaningless). It is, rather, a rudely conventional, entertainingly junky badass-for-the-megaplex action comedy. Yet since the film has the audacity — or maybe it’s just the shameless huckster savvy [...]

  • Seann William Scott

    Film News Roundup: Gravitas Buys Seann William Scott Drama 'Already Gone'

    In today’s film news roundup, Seann William Scott’s “Already Gone” and “High Strung: Free Dance” get releases, and Tom Skerritt, Mira Sorvino and Chloe Coleman get cast. ACQUISITION Gravitas Ventures has acquired worldwide rights to the Seann William Scott road drama “Already Gone,” executive produced by Keanu Reeves, Variety has learned exclusively. Related Sardinia Film [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad