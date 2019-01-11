Rising Designer Stars Help Hollywood Build a Better Wardrobe

While awards season is consuming stylists and fashion-forward campaigners, executives, agents and other industry mavens must still figure out what to wear to the office each day, without the help of an expert. Thankfully, Hollywood is loaded with options, and these fearless designers are ones-to-watch… and to wear in the office and around town.

Veronica Beard

After launching eight years ago in New York, designers Veronica Miele Beard and Veronica Swanson Beard—who are sisters-in-law—have made their mark with sophisticated, but funky, feminine pieces that include beautifully tailored jackets ($495-$1,295), patterned blouses ($158-$450), and flattering skirts ($295-$795). While Veronica Beard is best known for their Dickey Jacket, the brand also designs jeans ($198-$298) and shoes ($350-$795), which are available online at VeronicaBeard.com as well as at their recently opened 1,800 square-foot West Coast flagship, which is located at 8471 Melrose Place. Their L.A. boutique also offers jewelry from brands like Madison McKinley, Dannijo, and Lele Sadoughi; sunglasses from Le Specs; and accessories and bags from Gabriele Frantzen, Clare V., and Gelareh Mizrahi.

Misha Nonoo

This Bahrain-born, London-raised, Paris-educated, and New York-based ready-to-wear designer is a jetsetter who creates classic, versatile pieces that can be worn from day into night. Her latest collection of immaculately tailored basics, Easy 8, was inspired by women who are on the go. Pieces include ladylike separates and cool girl blazer dresses that retail for $75 to $450. Nonoo also offers packages for busy women looking to bulk up their wardrobe. Her top package, which retails for $1,946, offers eight pieces that can be mixed and matched in order to create 22 different looks. Meanwhile, Nonoo’s made-to-order business model gives new meaning to the term “fast fashion.” Once a piece is ordered via MishaNonoo.com, it is cut, sewn, and delivered within days in order to minimize waste.

Jonathan Simkhai

This Los Angeles-based designer recently moved to town after launching his business eight years ago in New York City. Simkahi’s ready-to-wear line provides a fresh, modern take on office appropriate clothing. Key pieces include his Bishop Sleeve Buttondown shirt ($295), Rinsed Denim Front Slit Skirt ($375), and Pinstripe Tailoring Basque Jacket ($845). He also recently designed a beautiful collection of knitwear. The 2015 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund winner’s line is available on JonathanSimkhai.com as well as at his two story, 5,000 square-foot headquarters — located at 653 North La Cienega Blvd. in West Hollywood — which houses his atelier, showroom and retail space.

Wolk Morais

Brian Wolk and Claude Morais founded Wolk Morais after relocating their design business to Los Angeles in 2014. Their latest apparel launch, Collection 7, includes a bold, edgy, and youthful take on the basic power suit. Celebrities like Jessica Chastain, Janelle Monae and Julia Roberts love the looks, as they’ve recently been spotted in pieces by the brand. Top picks include a leopard cutaway jacket ($800) and trouser ($695), houndstooth cutaway jacket ($750) and skirt ($495), and a silk black moire cutaway jacket ($750) and trouser ($695), which are all currently available at Fred Segal in Los Angeles. Fun fact: All of Wolk Morais’s pieces are designed, sourced, and manufactured exclusively in Los Angeles.

Sarah Flint

This 30-year-old shoe designer recently found a fan in model/entrepreneur Cindy Crawford, who has since become an investor and mentor. Flint’s practical yet chic footwear is perfect for the office and durable enough for daily wear. Each pair is designed in New York, then crafted in Italy by third- and fourth-generation cobblers. Meanwhile, Flint recently moved to a direct-to-consumer business model, which allowed her to slash her prices in half. Flint’s essentials include the Natalie Flat in saddle vachetta ($345), Rosie Loafer in grapejuice suede ($345), Perfect Pump in nude and gunmetal ($355), Jay Pump 100 in black suede ($395), and The Ilene x Gravati in chestnut ($475). All are available at SarahFlint.com.

The top shops for those looking to spice up their workplace looks:

Max Mara

The Italian luxury label remains a go-to for the exec set. Max Mara’s contemporary pieces evoke a sense of timelessness and are made to be worn from the office to evening drinks. Their sharp coats, skirts, and blouses retail for $425 (for a cotton top) to $6,690 (for a cashmere coat) and are available on MaxMara.com as well as at their Beverly Hills boutique, which is located at 451 N. Rodeo Drive. As longtime supporters of Women in Film Los Angeles, the brand’s ready-to-wear line is often favored by guests who attend the organization’s annual Crystal + Lucy Awards. Standout pieces from their fall/winter 2018 collection include their Teddy Bear Icon Coat ($3,590), the Manuela Icon Coat ($2,950), and the 101801 Icon Coat ($3,890). The brand also sells bags, belts, jewelry, and other accessories.

COS

The London-based brand offers high-quality wardrobe staples at reasonable prices. Their minimalist line of clothing includes a broad range of classic designs for men and women including suits, jackets, and trousers as well as pencil skirts and blouses. Their pieces are functional and modern, with their prices varying from $19 for a t-shirt to $350 for a coat. Meanwhile, COS is as convenient as it is affordable as they have a number of Los Angeles locations. Their newest store recently opened at the Westfield Century City Mall, located at 10250 Santa Monica Boulevard. They also have boutiques in Beverly Hills and downtown Los Angeles in addition to the Beverly Center and cosstores.com.

Caruso’s Palisades Village

Located at 15225 Palisades Village Lane in Pacific Palisades, the 125,000 square-foot shopping destination opened just last month with a splashy opening night party attended by Charlize Theron and John Legend. The massive outdoor retail space includes A.L.C., whose playful blazers, jumpsuits, and dresses retail for $350 (for a sweater) to $3,000 (for a coat). The property also includes other beloved clothing, handbag, footwear, and jewelry brands including: Anine Bing, towne by elysewalker, Paige Denim, Cuyana handbags, Jennifer Meyer jewelry, Cynthia Rowley, Rachel Zoe, Tamara Melon footwear, Carbon38, and Zimmermann.

Paul Smith

Paul Smith’s 8221 Melrose Avenue boutique remains a fixture for executives, creatives, and Hollywood’s elite. The London-based designer got his start making clothes for David Bowie’s personal wardrobe. He now designs clothes that feature classic English tailoring with a twist. His suits, shirts, trousers and skirts often feature bold prints, bright colors and cheeky details; however, the brand also offers more neutral pieces for those who aren’t quite ready to embrace their outer quirk. Both PaulSmith.com and their Los Angeles store also offer women’s shoes (loafers, sneakers and boots) while backpacks, striped socks and steel watches are available for men.

Fred Segal

While Fred Segal first emerged in the sixties, the iconic store has since reinvented itself with an updated 21,000 square foot boutique located at 8500 Sunset Boulevard. Among its many offerings, Fred Segal sells casual separates from brands like Simon Miller, which retails for $150 (for ribbed turtlenecks) to $590 (for leather bags). Fred Segal also has a private label, Fred Segal Originals, which includes clothing, fine jewelry, and accessories. Pieces can also be purchased online at FredSegal.com. Added bonus: Grab a baked good or fresh sandwich at the Fred Segal Café by Tartine, which is also located on the property.