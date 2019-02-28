×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Post-Oscar Beauty Routines Get Shaken Up as Biz Sees Disruption

By

Alene's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Olga Lorencin Clinic

Now that Oscar season is over, it’s time to look forward to the Emmy campaigns ahead, not to mention upcoming important film festivals, including Cannes. Industry insiders walking the red carpet incorporate an array of beauty treatments to look and feel their most confident. It’s an exciting, disruption-filled time in the beauty industry. We chat with Hollywood’s stalwart beauty guard for tips and perspective.

“One of the most exciting and entertaining aspects of how red carpet beauty has changed is the ability to see so many behind-the-scenes details with the rise of social media,” says makeup artist Pati Dubroff, whose clients include Margot Robbie at the 2018 Oscars, Priyanka Chopra (for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal wedding), Gwyneth Paltrow, Zoe Kravitz and Natalie Portman.

“Nowadays you can’t put the brush down fast enough to post photos on Instagram with product breakdowns,” says celebrity makeup artist Sam Fine, whose clients include Queen Latifah, Paula Patton, Kerry Washington, Jennifer Hudson, Tyra Banks and Iman. Brands vie for the celebrity’s and makeup artist’s social media following “with hopes of catapulting their product to best-seller status.”

Related

Instagram and red carpet makeup aren’t always synonymous. On Instagram, images are often carefully filtered with controlled lighting. The red carpet is a motion-filled, high-def sea of digital video, photos and drone footage capturing every detail. There may be flash, natural and artificial light. Get help. Book A-list makeup artists up to a year in advance through agencies ala Forward Artists. Other makeup and brow options include experts at Anastasia Beverly Hills, STRIIIKE, Blushington and Glamsquad.

Makeup that helps craft that seemingly lit-from-within beauty has since been gorgeously refined. Powders are more finely milled to look less disco ball but rather melt into the skin. Cream blushes, highlighters and eye shadows come in rich hues but are easy to layer. Hourglass Cosmetics uses modern technology in their complexion products “to complement real-life skin tones,” says Hourglass Cosmetics director of global artistry Marc Reagan. “It automatically filters the skin.” This translates to needing less product to achieve a long-lasting, flawless complexion.

He suggests Hourglass Vanish Seamless Finish Foundation Stick and Veil Mineral Powder primer for the red carpet. The latter even has SPF “but doesn’t flashback and look terrible in photos,” says Reagan.

Other makeup brands doing wonders with modern “glow” formulations include McGrath Labs, Make Up For Ever, Becca Cosmetics and Glossier.

Facials have also gone high-tech. Olga Lorencin of Olga Lorencin Skin Care Clinic in Beverly Hills became famous for her Red Carpet Facial (pictured above). “We are constantly incorporating new technology into the treatment,” says Lorencin. “The results we achieve now would have taken two to three treatments.”

The “Drybar” and “Skin Laundry” business models normalized drop-in beauty services. However, even at a med-spa, always request to see the American Board of Medical Specialties board-certified staff doctor for Botox and filler consultations and procedures. Facile Dermatology +Boutique, Skin Five and Alchemy 43 are in-town options. A good doctor knows how injectables work, facial anatomy, how to inject properly and new techniques for existing and newer FDA-approved products including lasers and microneedling. Also, they know “how to manage complications and needed prescriptions,” says Facile co-founder Dr. Nancy Samolitis.

For any awards show, “come in for Botox and fillers about six weeks beforehand. This allows for follow-up.”

For people of color, there are more options. “With more actresses of color on the red carpet, there’s a greater opportunity to showcase a range of products that represent a broader audience,” says Fine.

Many luxe brands now offer a wide range of shades for deeper skin tones, such as products from Fenty Beauty, Lancôme, Nars Cosmetics, Iman Cosmetics, Mented Cosmetics, Black Up and MAC Cosmetics.

All in all, individuality is the most sought-after look on any red carpet. “I think today, the definition of beauty carries with it a breath of fresh air, a fluidity, and most importantly, an individuality,” says brow queen Anastasia, comparing 2019 to the homogeneity of the early 2000s. She’s since expanded both her makeup brand and flagship Beverly Hills brow and waxing salon. “People are now making beauty their own — what’s best for their features, their skin tone, their particular aesthetic. There’s a chance to be different, to be better. I love seeing everyone embracing that.”

Popular on Variety

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuarón Filmed that 'Roma' Beach Scene in One Shot

More Film

  • Post-Oscar Beauty Routines Get Shaken Up

    Post-Oscar Beauty Routines Get Shaken Up as Biz Sees Disruption

    Now that Oscar season is over, it’s time to look forward to the Emmy campaigns ahead, not to mention upcoming important film festivals, including Cannes. Industry insiders walking the red carpet incorporate an array of beauty treatments to look and feel their most confident. It’s an exciting, disruption-filled time in the beauty industry. We chat [...]

  • Lady Gaga on Bradley Cooper Romance

    Lady Gaga Quashes Bradley Cooper Romance Rumors on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

    It appears that the Bradley Cooper-Lady Gaga romance rumors that sprang into being after the pair’s kinetic performance at the Academy Awards can be put to bed. Lady Gaga stopped by “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Wednesday, where Kimmel was quick to bring up the Internet’s fixation on the moment at the end of the pair’s performance [...]

  • Ray Liotta, a cast member in

    Film News Roundup: Ray Liotta in Negotiations to Join 'Sopranos' Prequel Movie

    In today’s film news roundup, Ray Liotta is in talks for “The Sopranos” movie, Paramount has taken “Are You Afraid of the Dark?” off its schedule, a View-Master movie is coming and Robert Schwartzman has launched a sales company. CASTING Ray Liotta is in talks to join “The Many Saints Of Newark,” New Line’s prequel [...]

  • Australia Offers Refreshing Escapes After Award

    Australia Offers Refreshing Escapes After Award Season Burnout

    After award season and all of the plotting, prodding and press junkets are wrapped. After you’ve been nipped, tucked, feasted and feted — you just may need to get away. Like other-side-of-the-planet away and then a little farther. Fly to Melbourne, Australia. Then head off to the remote, rustic, yet luxurious Southern Ocean Lodge on [...]

  • Lisa Sheridan'Only God Can' film screening,

    'Halt and Catch Fire' Actress Lisa Sheridan Dies at 44

    “Halt and Catch Fire” actress Lisa Sheridan, who also worked on numerous other series like “Invasion” and “CSI,” died in her New Orleans apartment Feb. 25. She was 44. Sheridan’s “Only God Can” co-star Donna D’Errico shared the news on Facebook. “It’s so rare to find kind, gentle souls like hers in this industry, this [...]

  • 'The Iron Orchard' Review: Indie Oil

    Film Review: 'The Iron Orchard'

    Ever since its publication in 1966, Tom Pendelton’s novel “The Iron Orchard” has been embraced as a cult favorite by many movers and shakers in the Texas oil industry — and, of course, by many more who thrill to accounts of success and excess in that storied realm — largely because of its brutally authentic [...]

  • Will Smith arrives at the U.S.

    Will Smith Exits 'Suicide Squad' Sequel (EXCLUSIVE)

    Even with the studio dating the next installment in the “Suicide Squad” franchise, Warner Bros. may already be losing one of the film’s biggest stars. Even though his return had not been made official, sources tell Variety that Will Smith, who played Deadshot in the original, is not expected to return for the studio’s upcoming [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad