Olivia Wilde, Kevin Bacon, Jillian Bell, Vanessa Hudgens Among the Napa Valley Film Festival Honorees

Carole Horst

Olivia Wilde
The ninth annual Napa Valley Film Festival’s tribute program kicks off Nov. 14 at the Lincoln Theater in Yountville with on-stage conversations with each honoree. Versatile veteran actor Kevin Bacon (“City on a Hill”) will receive the Charles Krug Legendary Actor honor, while actor Jillian Bell (“Brittany Runs a Marathon”) will be on hand to receive the Spotlight Award and actor and musician Vanessa Hudgens will be honored with the Blackbird Vineyards Visionary award.

On Nov. 15, actor and filmmaker Olivia Wilde will be on-hand for a conversation after she receives the Raymond Vineyards Trailblazer Award. 

Rising stars will feted Nov. 16 at the third annual Rising Star Showcase presented by Materra | Cunat Family Vineyards as Kelsey Asbille (“Wind River,” “Yellowstone”), Dean-Charles Chapman (“Game of Thrones,” “The King”), Jacob Elordi (“Euphoria”), Kelvin Harrison Jr. (“Luce,” “Waves”), Liana Liberato (“If I Stay, Light as a Feather”) and Mena Massoud (“Aladdin,” “Run This Town”).

 

