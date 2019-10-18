×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Animation Is Film Festival Spotlights Some of China’s Top Toons

By

Karen's Most Recent Stories

View All
NEZHA Chinese Movie
CREDIT: © Well Go USA / courtesy Everett Collection

Over the summer, “Ne Zha,” the first 3D Chinese-produced animated feature released in Imax theaters, did something no one expected. It has grossed $700 million and instantly signaled the arrival of Chinese animation as an international creative force.

The blockbuster is part of the lineup of the Animation Is Film Festival, which runs Oct. 18-20 and features many Asian toon features that are making waves at global films festivals and the local box office. “Ne Zha” is also China’s entry in the international film Oscar race, a prestigious and rare designation for an animated movie.

“Ne Zha” follows a mythological hero who is destined by prophecy to bring destruction to the world, but fights against his destiny. Through a translator, Yi Qiao, the producer of the film and CEO of animation shingle Coloroom, will participate in a Q&A after the film’s screening on Oct. 20.

Yi says he believes the movie’s success came together for many reasons: “The Chinese film industry is getting more and more mature. Chinese domestic and Hollywood live action movies can sell over 100 million tickets, the size of movie audiences is expanding. But animation audience growth was behind compared to live action. ‘Ne Zha’ came out at the right time. In the past, domestic animation targeted younger audiences. Coloroom has been working toward a more adult-targeted audience group for the past five years. We gained a lot of young adult and adult fans by getting rid of the stereotypical impression that animation is only for children, and this group has started to embrace domestic animation.

‘Ne Zha’ is the combination of the successful experience of both in children’s animation and adult-targeted animation. It is welcomed by every age group, and we sold more than 140 million tickets. This success marks the beginning of the Chinese family animation industry.”

For Eric Beckman of U.S. distributor GKids, the movie represents decades of development and investment in the Chinese animation industry. Still, it’s unclear whether this will mean “Ne Zha” and the Chinese animated films that are made in the wake of its enormous box office numbers will have similar success in U.S. markets. In a limited run of 66 Imax theaters on its first weekend, the film grossed $1.19 million.

“I believe right now most of the people who’ve seen ‘Ne Zha’ in the U.S. are audiences who have a connection to China or are fans of animation or speak Chinese,” says Beckman. “But people are going to look at these numbers and I think there’s going to be a lot of investment in Chinese animation in the future, even though when you make a movie in China that movie has to pass the censors and you don’t find out your release date until a few weeks before it happens, which really changes a release strategy.”
Yi emphasizes that certain themes and ideas tend to travel well, regardless of language or mythology and that animation is also a kind of international language.

“Even though Western audiences are not familiar with the mythology, I think the theme can resonate with them. ‘Ne Zha’ has universal story structure, comedy, emotions and character design that everyone can understand. The theme of ‘Ne Zha’ is to break the bias and limits that the world puts on you, you don’t have to follow your fate, you can be your own hero and be a better self. This was actually the start of ‘Ne Zha,’ the shared struggle the director and I had, ‘why do we love and make animation? Will audiences even like it?’ The whole world didn’t believe in us at that time, but we believed in ourselves. I think as creators, struggle is the most important thing.”

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Dewanda Wise Captain Marvel

    'Jurassic World 3' Casts DeWanda Wise in Leading Role (EXCLUSIVE)

    DeWanda Wise, best known for her breakout role in Netflix’s “She’s Gotta Have It,” has landed a leading role in the third installment of Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s “Jurassic World” saga. She joins Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, who will reprise their roles from the previous films, as well as Sam Neill, Laura [...]

  • awkwafina-taron-egerton-split

    Awkwafina, Taron Egerton Get Santa Barbara Fest Salute

    The 35th Santa Barbara Intl. Film Festival will honor Awkwafina, Taron Egerton, Florence Pugh and Taylor Russell with Virtuoso Awards on Saturday, Jan. 18. The quartet mark the first wave of recipients of honorees at the festival. The four actors are being saluted for their 2019 work, including “The Farewell,” “Rocketman,” “Midsommar,” and “Waves,” respectively. The festival [...]

  • NEZHA Chinese Movie

    Animation Is Film Festival Spotlights Some of China's Top Toons

    Over the summer, “Ne Zha,” the first 3D Chinese-produced animated feature released in Imax theaters, did something no one expected. It has grossed $700 million and instantly signaled the arrival of Chinese animation as an international creative force. The blockbuster is part of the lineup of the Animation Is Film Festival, which runs Oct. 18-20 [...]

  • MK2 Nabs Rights to Chilean Western

    MK2 Nabs International Distribution Rights to Chilean Western 'The Settlers' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Paris-based powerhouse MK2 Films has picked up international distribution rights to Felipe Gálvez’s Chilean Western “Los colonos” (“The Settlers”), one of the most buzzed-about projects to come out of Chile in recent years. “We are very proud to be representing such an artistically ambitious period film and one of such crucial importance and vital necessity [...]

  • Zombieland Double Tap

    'Zombieland: Double Tap' Bests 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' on Thursday Night

    Sony’s sequel “Zombieland: Double Tap” has launched with $2.9 million at 3,052 sites in Thursday night previews in North America, topping Angelina Jolie’s “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” with $2.3 million. “Zombieland: Double Tap” is opening at 3,450 domestic locations. It’s the first major studio comedy since “Good Boys” opened in mid-August and wound up as [...]

  • The Laundromat Netflix

    Court Refuses to Block Netflix Release of 'The Laundromat'

    A judge has refused to block the release of “The Laundromat,” a Netflix film based on the Panama Papers scandal. Jurgen Mossack and Ramon Fonseca — the attorneys at the center of the scandal — filed suit in federal court in Connecticut on Tuesday, claiming they were defamed by the film. The attorneys asked for [...]

  • The Captain

    Film Review: ‘The Captain’

    Tense and exciting when it finally gets airborne, Chinese disaster movie “The Captain” is an effective tribute to those who saved the day when the cockpit window of a Sichuan Airlines flight shattered over the Tibetan Plateau on May 14, 2018. Capably assembled by Hong Kong director Andrew Lau (the “Infernal Affairs” trilogy), “The Captain” [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad