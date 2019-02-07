×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Mr. Jones’ Producer Discusses Background of Berlin Competition Film

By

Contributor

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
Gareth Jones
CREDIT: Robert Palka

Agnieszka Holland’s “Mr. Jones,” screening in the Berlinale main competition, recounts the story of Welsh journalist Gareth Jones, who risked his life to document the atrocities of the Stalin regime from inside the Soviet Union in 1933, a time when most Western reporters were satisfied with superficial state accounts of happy Soviet workers. Jones exposed the truth about the Holodomor, a man-made famine in Ukraine in 1932 and 1933 that left millions of Ukrainians dead. The film, produced by Stanislaw Dziedzic at Film Produkcja, Klaudia Smieja and Andrea Chalupa, who also wrote the script, stars James Norton, Vanessa Kirby and Peter Sarsgaard. It was shot in three countries on an indie budget, but conveys the richly textured atmosphere of pre-war Eastern European society. Dziedzic describes the three years of wrangling and collaboration behind the premiere.

What was the deciding factor for you in taking on this project?

It was 15 July, 2015, when I received and read the script. I realize that “Mr. Jones” is a very difficult story to tell, but I always try to see things optimistically and I saw hope in this story. I asked Klaudia Smieja to read the script and she shared the same feelings. We decided to meet with the author of the script, Andrea Chalupa, who became our producing partner.

Related

Does “Mr. Jones” represent a new level of challenge for a company like Film Produkcja?

Yes, but I didn’t realize that until just recently when someone told me that this is the first English-language film produced on this scale by a Polish company and by predominantly Polish producers. When we started out on the project, we didn’t foresee what was to come. It was a challenge and a learning experience, all at the same time.

Andrea Chalupa has said the “Mr. Jones” is more relevant now than ever with its portrayal of the dangers of reporting truthfully about corrupt regimes.

Definitely. If you look around at the political scene, how the world is manipulated when the media is controlled by politics and money. Eighty-five years on from the Holodomor, time has passed, but history repeats itself. We have to try to prevent this. I hope that with this film we will help.

Do you anticipate that the film will do as well or better internationally as in Poland?

This is an English-language film with an English and American principal cast. Agnieszka is also very well-known, internationally. We have a story that works on many levels: a historical story, based on a real-life Welsh hero who discovers a Ukrainian tragedy. The film questions politics, journalistic integrity and the power of literature via George Orwell’s commentary, and his defining novel of the time, “Animal Farm.” It is a universal story and intelligent filmmaking. Audiences will learn what happened in the past and observe what is happening now. It’s a warning to us all not to repeat the same mistakes.   

How did the resources for the project come together?

The Polish Film Institute was one of the first to support the project, with more than 10% participation. They helped us to finalize the financing of the movie at the end as well.

The biggest challenge I think was probably the financing. We managed to raise the money from a few different countries and via private equity. On the location side, we spent a lot of time researching and chose the best, most accessible places for our budget. Three different shooting countries wasn’t easy!

How was this international cast assembled for an independent project?

Firstly we approached Agnieszka’s agent and asked her to read the script. Once she agreed to direct, things started to move forward. It wasn’t easy, especially when you are not recognized as a producer on an international level and don’t have an experienced international producer on board. Our casting agent from London worked with us very closely and with their connections, things started to move quickly. Dealing with Hollywood agents was another new challenge. When you make a local film, it is like working in your neighbourhood, you know almost everyone, but once you move outside then an unknown challenge awaits and you have to start from scratch.

Popular on Variety

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

More Film

  • Atomic Blonde

    Poland's New Incentives Expected to Draw More Foreign Productions

    With Poland’s production incentives finally prepped for launch after years of industry efforts to make the country more competitive, bizzers in the country are stoked these days. Even before offering sweeteners Poland managed to persuade the producers of “Wonder Woman,” “Isle of Dogs” and “Atomic Blonde” to shoot in the country. It has a production [...]

  • LevelK Acquires Norwegian Horror Film 'All

    LevelK Acquires Norwegian Horror Film 'All Must Die' (EXCLUSIVE)

    LevelK has acquired international sales rights to Geir Greni’s Norwegian horror film ”All Must Die” (working title). Written by Greni and Robert Naess, “All Must Die” is set in the Norwegian woods, where a group of friends are having a bachelorette party but events quickly spin out of control. “All Must Die” stars Viktoria Winge, [...]

  • Film Constellation Strikes ‘Savage’ Early Sales

    Film Constellation Strikes ‘Savage’ Early Sales on Kiwi Gang Film (EXCLUSIVE)

    Kiwi gang picture “Savage” has been sold to The Jokers for France and Falcon Films in the Middle East. The deals are the first for the film, which follows one man’s journey through New Zealand’s street gangs over several decades. Film Constellation is expecting further sales at the EFM in Berlin. Inspired by true stories [...]

  • Charades Acquires Animated Feature 'Grab'

    Charades Acquires Animated Feature 'Grab' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Charades, the French sales company behind Mamoru Hosoda’s Oscar-nominated “Mirai,” has acquired “Grab,” an animated feature directed by Jeremy Clapin and produced by Xilam, one of France’s leading animation companies. “Grab” is co-written by Clapin (“Skhizein”) and Guillaume Laurant, the high-profile screenwriter of “Amélie” and “A Very Long Engagement.” Xilam Production was created by Marc du [...]

  • Sony Pictures Television Takes ‘The Adopters’

    Sony Pictures Television Takes ‘The Adopters’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Closing in on one of the edgier mainstream upcoming movies from Argentina, Sony Pictures Television has acquired rights to Latin America on “Los Adoptantes” (The Adopters). Sony will release the film theatrically in three territories in Latin America. The deal does not include a theatrical release in Argentina, which is still being negotiated. FilmSharks Intl., [...]

  • Berlin: Visit Films Takes ‘The Sanctity

    Berlin: Visit Films Takes ‘The Sanctity of Space’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    New York-based Visit Films has acquired international sales rights to doc “The Sanctity of Space,” co-directed by Renan Ozturk. Ozturk was one of the cinematographers and climbers on “Meru,” the breakthrough film of “Free Solo” directors Jimmy Chin and E. Chai Vasarhely. Also a DP and and director of high-altitude scenes on “Sherpa,” which Variety [...]

  • Fatih Akin's Berlin Title 'The Golden

    Berlin: Fatih Akin's Serial-Killer Pic 'The Golden Glove' Sells to Major Buyers (EXCLUSIVE)

    “The Golden Glove,” Golden Bear winner Fatih Akin’s film about a real-life serial killer, has been sold to multiple territories, including Japan, Spain and Italy, by German sales agent The Match Factory. The film is scheduled to world-premiere Saturday in competition at the Berlin Film Festival. Set in the 1970s, the pic tells the story of Fritz [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad