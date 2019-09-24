×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Motion Picture and Television Fund Holds First Annual Giving Day

By

Dano's Most Recent Stories

View All
MPTF WME Day of Service
CREDIT: MPTF

The Motion Picture and Television Fund’s (MPTF) Giving Day — a 24-hour fundraiser — will take place on Sept. 26, followed by an open house with Emmy-winning television host Tom Bergeron as master of ceremonies on Sept. 28.

Giving Day aims to raise at least $100,000 for the more than 50 services the MPTF provides for the entertainment community, including crisis intervention, child care and financial assistance. Donations can be made online for 24 hours on Sept. 26. Additionally, Warner Bros. will be matching their employee gifts for the day.

“This Giving Day will be a kickoff of fundraising activities and interest-building activities and awareness activities over the next 18 months. We really are focused on galvanizing the support of unions, guilds and the studios,” says organization CEO Bob Beitcher. 

Those activities will lead into the organization’s 100th anniversary in 2021, when a fundraising campaign commemorating the centennial will be launched. Beitcher intends to formally announce the campaign later this year. 

Related

Bergeron, who has committed to a $25,000 match for all gifts coming on on Giving Day, will host an open house at the Country House campus in Woodland Hills. Bergeron called the location “serendipitous,” as his first foray into show business was an interview with Larry Fine of the Three Stooges, who was living on the campus at the time. Bergeron says he visited Fine’s old room while shooting promos on the campus. 

When experts talk about investing they usually say invest in what you know. Writers are told write what you know. For me, MPTF is what I know; it’s the people in the industry which has been so great to me,” says Bergeron, who’s got 11 Emmy nominations and one win (in 2012) for hosting “Dancing With the Stars.” 

Attendees can take a tour of the campus and can visit information tables to learn more about MPTF at the open house.

“Tom reflects everything good about the industry. He not only sustained a very successful career for a long time but has impacted the industry and is very focused on programs and services we have here. He was an ideal person to do it. He was all in on the campaign,” says Beitcher. 

The September date of Giving Day holds significance for MPTF. The organization was founded in the month of September. As it was known then, the Motion Picture Relief Fund  was incorporated with Hollywood studio pioneer Joseph M. Schenck as president, superstar Mary Pickford as vice president and the Reverend Neal Dodd, who also appeared in more than 300 films, as administrator, according to the MPTF’s account, and made its first disbursement later that month. On Sept. 27, 1942, thousands gathered for the dedication of the Motion Picture Country House.

Beitcher explained why the fundraiser is so important. “The entertainment industry and Hollywood is the only industry that has supported this kind of charity for nearly 100 years,” he says. “To me it speaks not only to the incredible ambition and vision of the founders in 1921 but also to the amazing generosity of our community that has provided the funding to support literally hundreds of thousands of our workforce over this 100-year period. As we turn the corner on our hundred years there are so many important social and economic forces at work that are going to put MPTF under great strain in the future.”

Beitcher says the MPTF will need to step up their fundraising in the wake of industry consolidation, layoffs and retiring baby boomers. Preparing for the 100th anniversary fundraising campaign “takes a lot of building brick by brick. Giving Day will be laying the first brick on that big structure,” he adds.

 

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Cinco-lobitos

    Alauda Ruiz de Azua On Her Screen-Approved Project 'Five Little Wolves'

    SAN SEBASTIAN —   ECAM’s Incubator program is open to feature films of all genres and form. Eligible producers need only a finished script and emerging director already attached to the project, but otherwise the program is open to diverse filmmakers from all over Spain. It just so happens that one of the projects selected [...]

  • MPTF WME Day of Service

    Motion Picture and Television Fund Holds First Annual Giving Day

    The Motion Picture and Television Fund’s (MPTF) Giving Day — a 24-hour fundraiser — will take place on Sept. 26, followed by an open house with Emmy-winning television host Tom Bergeron as master of ceremonies on Sept. 28. Giving Day aims to raise at least $100,000 for the more than 50 services the MPTF provides [...]

  • INXS - Michael HutchenceINXS in concert,

    INXS' Monumental 1991 Wembley Concert Film Restored for Theater Run (EXCLUSIVE)

    INXS frontman Michael Hutchence’s 1997 death meant many still-coming-of-age fans were unable to see the Australian band’s magnetism live in its original form. “Live Baby Live,” an album of the band’s 1991 sold out Wembley Stadium concert, assuaged some, as did its David Mallet-directed video accompaniment. Then the film disappeared, and longtime manager Chris M. [...]

  • JKR_DAY056_120418_1251888.dng

    Families of Aurora Shooting Victims Express Concerns About 'Joker'

    Family members and friends of the victims of a 2012 mass shooting at a screening of “The Dark Knight Rises” in Aurora, Colorado, are expressing concerns about the upcoming release of “Joker,” a comic book adaptation that’s provoked controversy for its violent subject matter. In a letter to Warner Bros. CEO Ann Sarnoff, the families [...]

  • A Picture Made Available on 30

    New Europe Secures Rights on Fernando Guzzoni’s “Blanquita” (EXCLUSIVE)

    SAN SEBASTIAN  —  In San Sebastian with two high-profile films, Jorunn Myklebust Syversen’s “Disco” and Mariko Bobrik’s “The Taste of Pho,” Polish sales agent New Europe Film Sales has announced the acquisition of world sales rights on upcoming Chile-Poland co-production “Blanquita,” from director Fernando Guzzoni (“Jesus”). It’s the first time that Chile and Poland have [...]

  • Tom Hanks People's Choice Awards

    Golden Globes: Tom Hanks to Receive Cecil B. DeMille Award

    It’s a beautiful day to be Tom Hanks. The Hollywood Foreign Press announced this morning that the celebrated actor will receive the Cecil B. deMille Award at the 77th annual Golden Globes in January. “The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is proud to bestow the 2020 Cecil B. deMille Award to Tom Hanks,” HFPA president Lorenzo [...]

  • Marco Bellocchio The Traitor Cannes

    Cannes Competition Title 'The Traitor' by Marco Bellocchio Is Italy's Oscar Contender

    Marco Bellocchio’s Cannes competition entry “The Traitor,” which follows the first high-ranking member of Cosa Nostra to break the Sicilian Mafia’s oath of silence, is Italy’s candidate for the Oscar for international feature film. The drama, which Sony Pictures Classics will release in the U.S., was selected out of a roster of five titles by [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad