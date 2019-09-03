×

Kristen Stewart Was Told She ‘Might Get a Marvel Movie’ If She Hid Her Sexuality

By

Anna's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kristen Stewart
CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Kristen Stewart exposed the discrimination she’s faced in Hollywood based on her sexuality in her latest cover story for Harper’s Bazaar.

“I’ve fully been told, ‘If you just like do yourself a favor and don’t go out holding your girlfriend’s hand in public, you might get a Marvel movie,’” Stewart said. “I don’t want to work with people like that.”

The 29-year-old actress became more open about her sexuality following her high-profile relationship with fellow “Twilight” star Robert Pattinson, after which she began dating visual effects producer Alicia Cargile. After years of protecting those intimate aspects of her life, Stewart said this lack of freedom became too restricting.

“I think I just wanted to enjoy my life,” Stewart said. “And that took precedence over protecting my life, because in protecting it, I was ruining it. Like what, you can’t go outside with who you’re with? You can’t talk about it in an interview? I was informed by an old school mentality, which is – you want to preserve your career and your success and your productivity, and there are people in the world who don’t like you, and they don’t like that you date girls, and they don’t like that you don’t identify as a quote unquote ‘lesbian,’ but you also don’t identify as a quote unquote ‘heterosexual,’ And people like to know stuff, so what the f— are you?’”

Stewart stars in Amazon Studios’ forthcoming film “Seberg,” which premiered at the Venice Film Festival over the weekend, and will appear in Sony’s “Charlie’s Angels,” out Nov. 15.

More from Kristen Stewart:

More Film

  • Telluride Film Festival Is Music Fest,

    Telluride Film Festival Turns Into Music Fest With 'Judy' and Full Slate of Rock Docs

    The 7500-feet-elevation hills were alive with the sound of music at the Telluride Film Festival. When it came to tuneage, it was as if Telluride almost wanted to give the heavily music-focused South by Southwest Film Festival a run for its mellifluous money this year. The 46th annual gathering of the cineastes kicked off with [...]

  • Coup 53

    Telluride Film Review: 'Coup 53'

    For many Americans unaware of its origins, the critical chapter of Iran-U.S. relations has started in 1979 with the Iranian hostage crisis. In “Coup 53,” veteran documentarian Taghi Amirani goes further back in time, all the way to the summer of 1953, which marked the real beginnings of the discord. , orchestrated by the U.S. [...]

  • Ben Mendelsohn, Australian filmmaker Shannon Murphy,

    Venice: 'Babyteeth' Director Wants Us to Focus on Her Artistry, Not Her Gender

    “Babyteeth” is one of only two films from women directors participating in the main competition at the Venice Film Festival, and the film’s helmer Shannon Murphy thinks that’s important. Although not at the expense of the art. While many of the questions fielded by Murphy, her cast and crew at Wednesday’s pre-premiere press conference dealt [...]

  • Where's My Roy Cohn?

    Film Review: 'Where’s My Roy Cohn?'

    “Have you no sense of decency, sir?” asked Senator Joseph Welch of Joseph McCarthy and his young colleague, Roy Cohn, during the 1954 Army-McCarthy hearings. On the basis of Matt Tyrnauer’s stellar documentary, had the latter been struck by a rare honest impulse, he would have categorically responded in the negative. Inspired in part by [...]

  • Empathy Inc.

    Film Review: 'Empathy, Inc.'

    Director Yedidya Gorsetman and scenarist Mark Leidner’s first feature “Jammed” was a well-reviewed (if little-seen) comedy set in the twirlydancing stoner universe of a jam-band festival. Their sophomore effort does an about-face from that rainbow tie-dye milieu to the monochrome severity of a black-and-white neo-noir. But surface aesthetics are hardly the only factor that shifts [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad