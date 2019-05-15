×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Kering’s Women in Motion Program Expands Scope for Cannes

By

Carita's Most Recent Stories

View All
Salma Hayek and Francois-Henri Pinault (CEO of Kering)Kering Women in Motion Awards Dinner, 71st Cannes Film Festival, France - 13 May 2018
CREDIT: James Mccauley/Variety/REX/Shutt

Five years after fashion powerhouse Kering launched its initiative to highlight the role of women before and behind the camera, the mission of Women in Motion is as pressing as ever. While the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements have put a spotlight on the struggles of women in the film industry, the battle for gender parity is far from over.

The numbers still indicate that women are underrepresented both on screen and behind the scenes. Yet how the marginalization of women is addressed has changed drastically in just half a decade. In 2015, when Kering premiered its talks at the Cannes Film Festival, frank conversations about gender inequality were hardly de rigueur.

“I’m proud of the awareness it brought to the topic, even at a time when very few thought it was something that should be acted upon,” says Kering CEO Francois-Henri Pinault. “And I’m impressed by all the people who raised their voices and took a stand.”

Related

Pinault has long been a passionate advocate for gender equality within his company, as well as through the Kering Foundation, which aims to combat violence against women.

“In 2015, we felt it was time to further this commitment,” he says, choosing cinema, “because it is one of the most powerful drivers for change, and also an industry where equality is a burning question.”

With more than 70 high-profile participants expressing their views on the problem and sharing their solutions since its inception, Women in Motion has become a platform for advancing equality. That, says Pinault, is why Kering is pursuing the initiative long-term, committing to another five years of partnership with the Cannes Film Festival and expanding its program to include arts and culture.

The Women in Motion Award, given at the festival at a gala dinner, is another way to raise awareness of issues facing women in the entertainment industry. This year’s recipient is iconic actress Gong Li. Previous honorees are Jane Fonda (2015), Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon (2016), Isabelle Huppert (2017) and Patty Jenkins (2018).

In 2017, Women in Motion joined forces with film promotion organization UniFrance, helping expand the footprint of its work by hosting worldwide events. That same year, the #MeToo movement would not just bring an urgency to the topic, but a colossal increase in awareness.

“There is really a before and after,” says UniFrance managing director Isabelle Giordano. “I would say that [before], people were not conscious of the real problem; of the pressure that may exist between a certain kind of man and women in the profession. There was an untold story.” Today, she says, “people talk about their experience, in France, as well as the U.S. There is no more shame in it.”

Raising awareness may not be the only measure necessary to create change, but Giordano thinks cognizance goes a long way.

“We recently organized a panel of women working in special effects and the technical departments of the cinema industry, and people really discovered the talents of those women,” she says. “Sometimes, I think that people don’t know that there are a lot of women in the industry. We have to shine the light on their talent.”

One of the ways Women in Motion supports female filmmakers is with the Young Talents Award. For last year’s winner, Catalan director Carla Simón, who gained traction with her debut “Summer 1993,” the €50,000 ($56,000) grant combined with international recognition has had a great impact on her second feature, which will start production in summer 2020.

“We had meetings in Cannes that I never thought I would have, with people that I really admire,” she says. “I think that was because of the attention we got with the award. It opened doors for possible collaborations, for the next film.”

To follow in her footsteps as the next Young Talents recipient, Simón has chosen 36-year-old German director Eva Trobisch, who also won the Young Talent Award at the 2018 Locarno Film Festival with her graduation film “Alles Is Gut” (All Is Good).

“I saw her film and it touched me so deeply,” says Simón. “I found that it was done in a very, very intelligent and clever way. I finished the film, and I wanted to see more from this woman.”

Palestinian director Maysaloun Hamoud, who is in pre-production for a TV series that starts shooting this fall, has said she received the award in 2017 as she struggled to find work as a director, despite achieving critical success with the film “In Between,” a portrait of the Arab Israeli society living in Tel Aviv.

The award also produced a career boost for its four other recipients, among them Syrian director Gaya Jiji, who, since receiving the award alongside Iranian director Ida Panahandeh and Franco-Tunisian director Leyla Bouzid in 2016, returned to Cannes with “My Favorite Fabric,” which unspooled in Un Certain Regard in 2018.

While Simón is optimistic about the opportunities presented to her and her female colleagues, she is also concerned that the encouragement of female filmmaking might just be a trend.

“We can’t feel too comfortable,” she says. “We still need to keep fighting.”

This year, Women in Motion is launching a partnership with Stacy L. Smith, founder and director of the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative at USC, which includes a roundtable at Cannes on equality and inclusion in the cinema industry. The themes and scope of the partnership will be developed in the coming months.

WIM is also launching a podcast, with the first five episodes featuring highlights of the last five years’ talks at Cannes.

As Women in Motion celebrates its fifth anniversary, Pinault feels encouraged by the progress toward — if not gender parity — a change in attitudes, but remains reluctant to lean too much into its success.

“Since the #MeToo movement, and thanks to all the work done by active groups such as Time’s Up and 50/50 by 2020, the mindset is gradually changing, and steps are being taken,” he says. “But as I’ve said in the past, we must never let our attention fade. First, because equality is still to be achieved — and there is quite some way to go. And second, because where progress is made, there is also inevitably push back — and we simply can’t afford going backwards.”

 

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More Film

  • 'Litigante' Review: A Convincing Portrait of

    Cannes Film Review: 'Litigante'

    Colombian writer-director Franco Lolli wrongfoots us a little with the title of his sophomore feature “Litigante”: Unsuspecting audiences may go in expecting a courtroom drama, not least given that its protagonist is an embattled public-sector lawyer. As it turns out, for fortyish single mother Silvia — played with utterly credible, bone-deep weariness by the superb [...]

  • Digital Distribution Company Motion Launches in

    Digital Distribution Company Motion Launches in Cannes (EXCLUSIVE)

    Movie technology company Motion is launching Thursday in Cannes that seeks to connect movie producers and sales agents directly with their audience through a cutting-edge digital distribution model. Motion, which brings together executives from Cinemarket, White Rabbit and LeapDAO, is in Cannes to demonstrate to industry players how it can combine an Ethereum blockchain-enabled method [...]

  • President Laís Bodanzky Pips Sao Paulo

    President Laís Bodanzky Reflects on First Three Years of São Paulo Film Commission

    Since its launch in May 2016, the São Paulo Film Commission (Spcine) has assisted on over 2,700 productions: Features, shorts, TV and TV commercials. Those numbers put the metropolis alongside Mexico City as one of Latin America’s most utilized shooting destinations. It currently hosts more than 1,000 productions per year. In industry terms the city [...]

  • Steven Paul Buys Atlas Comics, Sets

    Steven Paul Buys Atlas Comics Library, Sets Paramount Production Deal

    Steven Paul’s SP Media Group is acquiring a majority stake in the Atlas Comics library and has signed a first-look deal with Paramount Pictures to develop, finance, produce and distribute superhero and other films based on the comic books. SP Media has also signed up screenwriter Akiva Goldsman (“Batman Forever”) and his Weed Road Pictures [...]

  • Noomi Rapace to Play Mossad Agent

    Noomi Rapace to Play Mossad Agent in Vicky Jewson's Action Drama 'Sylvia' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Noomi Rapace will star as Mossad’s most famous female agent in “Sylvia,” an action movie from Vicky Jewson, who developed the project with WestEnd Films under the company’s female-skewed WeLove banner. London-based WestEnd will handle sales and will be talking to buyers at Cannes. The project reunites “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo” star Rapace, [...]

  • Filmmaker Kantemir Balagov Talks About His

    Filmmaker Kantemir Balagov Talks About His Cannes Un Certain Regard Drama 'Beanpole'

    Kantemir Balagov comes from Kabardino-Balkaria, a region in the Russian Caucasus that is very poor and has a high level of youth unemployment. Balagov studied under Russian director Alexander Sokurov for three years, and made his debut feature with “Closeness,” which was in Cannes’ Un Certain Regard in 2017, and won the Fipresci prize. “Beanpole,” [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad