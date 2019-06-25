Karlovy Vary Fetes Julianne Moore, Patricia Clarkson, Vladimir Smutny

The Karlovy Vary Intl. Film Festival Honorees

JULIANNE MOORE, Crystal Globe for Outstanding Artistic Contribution to World Cinema

An actress, author and activist, Moore has long earned accolades on her diverse career path.

The North Carolina native won a Daytime Emmy with her first major TV role on the soap opera “As the World Turns,” and a Golden Globe for one of her first big-screen performances, as part of an ensemble cast in Robert Altman’s “Short Cuts” (1993).

Her wide-ranging work has paired her with the likes of Paul Thomas Anderson, Alfonso Cuaron and the Coen brothers. She’s also had roles in the blockbuster “Jurassic Park” and “Hunger Games” franchises.

A five-time Academy Award nominee, she won her first Oscar for “Still Alice” (2014). Moore recently signed on to star in and executive produce the Apple series “Lisey’s Story,” from Stephen King and J.J. Abrams.

In Karlovy Vary, she and her husband, writer-director Bart Freundlich, will present their first collaboration, “The Myth of Fingerprints” (1997), as well as their latest, “After the Wedding” (2019).

PATRICIA CLARKSON, Crystal Globe for Outstanding Artistic Contribution to World Cinema

After establishing herself as a gifted character actress, Clarkson made the leap to leading lady, fueling a long and varied career in film, television and theater.

In Karlovy Vary, she’ll present “Learning to Drive,” a feel-good drama directed by Isabel Coixet.

A New Orleans native, Clarkson graduated from Yale drama school before honing her skills on stage in New York.

She made her film debut in Brian De Palma’s “The Untouchables” (1987) but landed her breakthrough role a decade later, as a heroin addict in “High Art” (1998).

Her virtuoso turn as a terminal cancer patient in “Pieces of April” (2003) led to Oscar and Golden Globe nominations.

A versatile performer who earned a Tony nod acting alongside Bradley Cooper in Scott Ellis’ Broadway revival of “The Elephant Man,” Clarkson is increasingly showcasing her talents on TV, winning two Emmys for the HBO series “Six Feet Under” and a Golden Globe this year for HBO’s “Sharp Objects.”

VLADIMIR SMUTNY, President’s Award

An iconic cinematographer who’s lent his distinctive visual style to dozens of Czech and foreign films over the course of his career, Smutny will be honored for his contributions to Czech cinema.

In Karlovy Vary, he’ll present “End of the Lonely Farm Berghof,” directed by Jiri Svoboda, which won the festival’s jury prize in 1983.

Smutny learned his trade as an assistant cinematographer alongside such legendary figures as Frantisek Uldrich and Jaromir Sofr. In the 1980s, he began working as DP for Svoboda, while later collaborating with the likes of Jiri Vejdelek and Vaclav Marhoul.

A seven-time winner of the Czech Lion for cinematography and two-time recipient of the Czech Film Critics’ Award, Smutny put his cinematographic stamp on Jan Sverak’s foreign-language Oscar winner “Kolya” (1996).

He recently completed shooting on Marhoul’s longawaited adaptation of Jerzy Kosinski’s Holocaust novel “The Painted Bird,” with an ensemble cast including Stellan Skarsgard and Harvey Keitel.