×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jonah Hill: Why Shia LaBeouf’s ‘Honey Boy’ Is ‘a Therapeutic Film’

By

Jonah's Most Recent Stories

View All

For Variety‘s Writers on Writers, Jonah Hill pens a tribute to “Honey Boy” (written by Shia LaBeouf). For more, click here

Amongst an array of fantastic performances in “Honey Boy,” the star of the film is the writing. Shia [LaBeouf] has lived a unique life and decided to channel the pain of it into a screenplay. In the scenes with Noah Jupe, you witness an author reckoning with the complexities of a chaotic childhood with a complicated and damaged father. You watch him wrestle with the dynamic of being his father’s employer as a young boy, and see him balance the dichotomy of his light and goofy scenes at work followed by his darker and painfully real life at the motel. In the scenes with Lucas Hedges, you witness an author exposing the warts developed through that pain of his own youth as they explode to the surface and burst with an egoless pop. In the scenes with Shia LaBeouf, you see the raw emotions of a man gain empathy for his father through playing him. It’s truly a therapeutic film for the author, and as an audience, we get to understand the life, mind, and pain of one of our greatest actors, and now one of my favorite writers.

Two-time Academy Award nominee Jonah Hill is an actor, director, writer and producer. He recently made his directorial debut with “Mid90s” which he also wrote. His acting credits include: “Moneyball,” “The Wolf of Wall Street,” “Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot,” “Hail, Caesar!,” “Django Unchained,” “21 Jump Street,” “22 Jump Street” and “Superbad.”

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Mike Beckingham to Star Alongside Billy

    Mike Beckingham to Star With Billy Zane in 'Waltzing With Brando' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Rising star Mike Beckingham will star in “Waltzing With Brando” alongside Billy Zane, who plays a “Godfather”-era Marlon Brando in the upcoming movie. Beckingham, younger brother of actor, writer and producer Simon Pegg, will play Bernard Judge in the comedic feature, which is set in the late 1960s and early 1970s. Judge was an idealistic [...]

  • ‘Little Women’ Full Script: Greta Gerwig

    Read Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' Screenplay (EXCLUSIVE)

    Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women,” which she wrote and directed for Sony Pictures, is one of the great film achievements of the year. To give her film an epic scope — which it has — Gerwig drew from Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel, Alcott’s life and letters, and her own (seamlessly incorporated) original material. “Little Women” has [...]

  • Stephen Rohde: 'Clemency' Explores Brutalizing Effect

    Stephen Rohde: 'Clemency' Explores 'The Brutalizing Effect' of the Death Penalty

    For Variety’s Writers on Writers, Stephen Rohde pens a tribute to “Clemency” (written by Chinonye Chukwu). For more, click here.  The film begins and ends with a close-up of Warden Bernadine Williams, played with wrenching intensity by Alfre Woodard. There is an indelible weariness in her eyes — eyes that have witnessed far too many [...]

  • Lynn Nottage: Kasi Lemmons Crafts 'Harriet'

    Lynn Nottage: Kasi Lemmons Crafts 'Harriet' as a 'Complicated Very Human Woman'

    For Variety‘s Writers on Writers, Lynn Nottage pens a tribute to “Harriet” (written by Kasi Lemmons). For more, click here.  Perhaps the first superhero I encountered as a child was Harriet Tubman, the courageous conductor on the underground railroad who, with little other than her wits and will, escaped bondage and went on to usher [...]

  • Patton Oswalt: 'Jojo Rabbit' Blends 'Hilarity

    Patton Oswalt: 'Jojo Rabbit' Is a 'Deft Combination of Hilarity and Terror'

    For Variety‘s Writers on Writers, Patton Oswalt pens a tribute to “Jojo Rabbit” (written by Taika Waititi [screenplay] and Christine Leunens [based on the novel by]). For more, click here.  Sixty years from now people will look back at these grimy, poisonous years. They’ll say, “How weren’t people out in the streets every day demanding [...]

  • Ari Aster: 'The Irishman' Is 'an

    Ari Aster on Why 'The Irishman' Is 'an Elegy, and a Radically Pitiful One'

    For Variety‘s Writers on Writers, Ari Aster pens a tribute to “The Irishman” (written by Steve Zaillian [screenplay] and Charles Brandt [book]). For more, click here.  Steve Zaillian’s remarkably expansive screenplay covers a dizzying amount of territory, providing a wealth of context while never once feeling expository. The information stacks quickly, and continues to mount [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad