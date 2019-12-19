Jonah Hill: Why Shia LaBeouf’s ‘Honey Boy’ Is ‘a Therapeutic Film’

For Variety‘s Writers on Writers, Jonah Hill pens a tribute to “Honey Boy” (written by Shia LaBeouf). For more, click here.

Amongst an array of fantastic performances in “Honey Boy,” the star of the film is the writing. Shia [LaBeouf] has lived a unique life and decided to channel the pain of it into a screenplay. In the scenes with Noah Jupe, you witness an author reckoning with the complexities of a chaotic childhood with a complicated and damaged father. You watch him wrestle with the dynamic of being his father’s employer as a young boy, and see him balance the dichotomy of his light and goofy scenes at work followed by his darker and painfully real life at the motel. In the scenes with Lucas Hedges, you witness an author exposing the warts developed through that pain of his own youth as they explode to the surface and burst with an egoless pop. In the scenes with Shia LaBeouf, you see the raw emotions of a man gain empathy for his father through playing him. It’s truly a therapeutic film for the author, and as an audience, we get to understand the life, mind, and pain of one of our greatest actors, and now one of my favorite writers.

Two-time Academy Award nominee Jonah Hill is an actor, director, writer and producer. He recently made his directorial debut with “Mid90s” which he also wrote. His acting credits include: “Moneyball,” “The Wolf of Wall Street,” “Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot,” “Hail, Caesar!,” “Django Unchained,” “21 Jump Street,” “22 Jump Street” and “Superbad.”