×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Joker’ Leads Films Primed to Kick Off Oscar Season at Venice

By
Nick Vivarelli

International Correspondent

Nick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Todd Phillips Joker Movie
CREDIT: Courtesy of Warner Bros./Niko Tavernise

The 2019 Venice Film Festival, running Aug. 28-Sept. 7, reflects the seismic changes under way in Hollywood.
“There is a strange situation this year with American cinema due to what’s happening,” says artistic director Alberto Barbera. “An earthquake [is] undermining the U.S. film industry as we know it.”

Barbera, who’s been instrumental in turning the Lido into a prime awards season propeller, is mainly referring to Disney buying Fox “and dismantling it, so that in a while people won’t even remember that it existed.”

But he also points out that Paramount “is just distributing movies made by other outfits.” There is uncertainty about Sony. And Lionsgate is on the verge of a sale. So “there were definitely less quality [U.S.] goods on offer this year, even though we have no shortage of good [American] movies.”

The four Hollywood pics in the Lido’s 21-title competition roster are all entries with potential awards cachet. Titles looking for awards gold include James Gray’s “Ad Astra,” from Fox, starring Brad Pitt as an astronaut on a mission to save the solar system from imminent destruction; Noah Baumbach’s intimate Netflix divorce drama “Marriage Story,” with Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson; and Steven Soderbergh’s “The Laundromat” with Meryl Streep, Gary Oldman and Antonio Banderas, in a drama set against the international money scandal exposed by the Panama Papers.

Related

Warner Bros. is launching “Joker,” above, directed by Todd Phillips and starring Joaquin Phoenix as the Batman villain, in what is expected to be a deliciously gritty R-rated superhero movie, on the Lido.

“It’s the most surprising film we’ve got this year,” says Barbera. “This one’s going straight to the Oscars, even though it’s gritty, dark, violent. It has amazing ambition and scope.”

Meanwhile, after Piers Handling, who is on the Venice jury this year, stepped down last year as the Toronto festival’s long-running chief exec, that Canadian event — now co-headed by Joana Vicente and Cameron Bailey — has gotten more aggressive, gunning to get more world premieres in all its sections.

“I can understand them trying to get the world premiere of an American movie. That’s part of competition,” says Barbera. “But if you ask for the world premiere in the Platform or Discovery sections of a small Filipino or Malaysian film, tell me, who’s going to benefit from that?”

In Venice, Netflix will also launch Australian helmer David Michod’s Netflix title “The King,” an adaptation of several Shakespeare plays with an ensemble cast that includes Timothée Chalamet, Robert Pattinson and Lily-Rose Depp.

Even before Venice kicks off, European exhibitors have erupted in protest over the launch of Netflix’s star-studded titles in competition. UNIC, the organization that represents movie theater operators in 38 European territories, has demanded that the U.S. streaming giant grant assurances that the films will get a full theatrical release. It also slammed Barbera for continuing to embrace Netflix wholeheartedly, unlike the Cannes festival, which does not include those movies in its main competition because of fierce opposition from French exhibitors who sit on its board.

“It’s not my job to reply to them,” says Barbera. “I’m not here to tell Netflix or exhibitors what they should do.” He notes that Netflix is a bona-fide producer and a member of the MPAA. “I pick movies on the basis of their quality. That’s it.”

The other, more significant, issue that has prompted a barrage of fire is gender diversity, since there are only two films directed by women in the competition, which is only one more than last year.

Barbera points out that, overall, women directors account for 24% of this year’s Venice lineup, up from 20% last year. He also underlines that out of 1,860 submissions it received, 24% were works by female directors, the same percentage that made it to the lineup. The other important number, he says, is that this year the percentage of shorts screening in Venice, directed by women, is 50% and their submissions accounted for 43%. This is proof that “something is changing within the new generations,” he says.

Argentinian director Lucrecia Martel will preside over the jury.

Venice will also host a seminar that will delve deep into gender equality and inclusivity in the global film industry, organized by its parent organization La Biennale, European fund Eurimages, Women in Film Television and Media Italy and by Italy’s #MeToo organization, Dissenso Comune.

The fest is also courting controversy by adding “American Skin,” directed by and starring Nate Parker, to the lineup. Parker was riding high in 2016 on “Birth of a Nation,” but that film’s awards run and his career were stalled by the news that he had once been charged and was acquitted of rape. Spike Lee presents the film on the Lido.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • ZeroZeroZero TV Show

    Venice Festival Turns on the TV With Top Italian Series

    It’s a pretty safe bet that the Italian entries at Venice that will make the biggest splashes this year are both TV series premiering in the official selection: Paolo Sorrentino’s limited series “The New Pope” and Stefano Sollima’s cocaine-trafficking drama “ZeroZeroZero.” While these are both shows by directors who also work in film, Venice artistic [...]

  • Gloomy Eyes Movie

    VR Competition Heats Up at Venice Festival

    Running Aug. 29-Sept. 7, the third edition of Venice VR will spotlight 39 unique projects, with 26 unspooling in the competition overseen by jury president Laurie Anderson and 13 more screening in the non-competitive Best of VR section. Once more, curators Michel Reilhac and Liz Rosenthal have divided the Venice VR competition into two unique [...]

  • Todd Phillips Joker Movie

    'Joker' Leads Films Primed to Kick Off Oscar Season at Venice

    The 2019 Venice Film Festival, running Aug. 28-Sept. 7, reflects the seismic changes under way in Hollywood. “There is a strange situation this year with American cinema due to what’s happening,” says artistic director Alberto Barbera. “An earthquake [is] undermining the U.S. film industry as we know it.” Barbera, who’s been instrumental in turning the [...]

  • The Irishman

    Netflix Unveils Release Plans for Martin Scorsese's 'The Irishman'

    Netflix will open Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” on Nov. 1 in limited release. The crime drama, which stars Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci, will keep adding cities over a three and a half week period before launching on the streaming service on Nov. 27. Scorsese reportedly had wanted the film to have [...]

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Netflix Releases First Trailer for 'The King' With Timothee Chalamet

    Netflix has released its first look teaser trailer for David Michod’s “The King,” starring Timothee Chalamet. The Shakespearean adaption sees its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 2. The adaptation of several of Shakespeare’s plays sees Chalamet star as the newly crowned King Henry V, who must navigate palace politics, the war [...]

  • LOUIS WAIN

    First Look at Benedict Cumberbatch, Claire Foy in Amazon, Studiocanal's 'Louis Wain'

    A first look image of Benedict Cumberbatch and Claire Foy in new film “Louis Wain,” which has started shooting, has been released by Studiocanal. Stacy Martin and Hayley Squires have also now joined the project, which is a co-production of Sunnymarch and Shoebox Films for Studiocanal, Film4 and Amazon Studios. The film is currently shooting [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad