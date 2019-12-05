×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘The L Word’ Star Jennifer Beals Talks About Her Early Career

By

BreAnna's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jennifer Beals
CREDIT: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Ten years after “The L Word’s” cancellation, Jennifer Beals is ready to make her return as the ever-so-professional Bette Porter. She’ll not only star in the continued story, but she’ll also executive produce alongside original co-stars Leisha Hailey and Katherine Moennig, and creator Ilene Chaiken.

Beals has been hard at work in front of and behind the camera. In addition to the highly anticipated show’s premiere, Beals has made headlines recently for her work as an executive producer on “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” as well as her book “The Hive.”

Her first mention in Variety was on Oct. 20, 1982, for her star-making role as Alex Owens in “Flashdance.”

Have you seen your first mention in Variety?

Can I be honest? I had never seen it before and it’s because I was at a point in my life where I didn’t even have a career. I had a longing to have that actor’s high when things click into place, which I experienced really briefly in high school and had been chasing ever since. So, I had this longing, but I didn’t have a career. I didn’t even know how to do that.

Who were some people you looked up to?

I was very good friends with Daryl and Paige Hannah and the Wexler family. So I would see them go to auditions. After school, they would go to auditions and I had a job at Baskin Robbins. I was trying to make money for myself because my mom was a single mom and there wasn’t a lot of money to be had. It was definitely touch and go. And then I watched them going to these auditions and I had this experience on the stage and I kinda put two and two together and I thought, “Wouldn’t it be amazing to make a living at something that you love to do?” When I did “Flashdance,” [producer] Dawn Steel really took care of me, and she really had my back as did Adrian Lyne our director. He was really wonderful. That’s also where I met Tom Jacobson, who is my producing partner right now.

Did you have any idea how big the movie would be for your career?

I wasn’t thinking in terms of career. I was thinking in terms of joy. I want to go chase my joy. That’s what I want. I didn’t know enough to think about career and … after I did “Flashdance,” I went back to school and I couldn’t find a project that I was really excited about.

At what point in your career, did you look back and realize you were one of the big names in the industry?

I’ve never ever realized that. There are times when I’ve looked back and I thought, “Oh wow, that road’s pretty long back there,” but … I’ve met some extraordinary people and gone through some extraordinary challenges but I never thought I’m a big player. I have thought I have a responsibility to certain stories. “The L Word,” for example. I was so fortunate to be cast as Bette and at a time when no one was talking about having representation as actors in certain roles. Now I live in a time where it’s really important to, for example, have trans actors play trans roles and I think that will roll out to make sure that everybody has an opportunity. So I’m acutely aware that I’m a straight person playing a lesbian woman and I embrace that responsibility.

More TV

  • THE MASKED SINGER: The Butterfly in

    'The Masked Singer' Reveals the Identity of the Butterfly

    Spoiler Warning: Do not read on unless you’ve watched Dec. 4’s episode of “The Masked Singer,” “Clash of the Masks.” With seven masked singers left, Wednesday night’s episode of “The Masked Singer,” titled “Clash of the Masks,” revealed that the celebrity behind the Butterfly was Michelle Williams. After four contestants split into duos, the Fox [...]

  • Jennifer Beals

    'The L Word' Star Jennifer Beals Talks About Her Early Career

    Ten years after “The L Word’s” cancellation, Jennifer Beals is ready to make her return as the ever-so-professional Bette Porter. She’ll not only star in the continued story, but she’ll also executive produce alongside original co-stars Leisha Hailey and Katherine Moennig, and creator Ilene Chaiken. Beals has been hard at work in front of and [...]

  • AJ AND THE QUEEN

    TV News Roundup: Netflix Debuts 'AJ and the Queen' Trailer Starring RuPaul (Watch)

    In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix revealed the first look at “AJ and the Queen.” Also, Jean Smart and Jason Alexander will guest star in an episode of “Mad About You.” CASTINGS Jason Alexander and Jean Smart will guest star in an episode of “Mad About You,“ Spectrum announced. Smart will play Chelsea Stevens-Kobolakis, an eccentric [...]

  • Das Boot German TV Show

    Sky Studios Boards ‘Das Boot’ Series Ahead of Season Two Setting Sail

    Sky Studios has boarded “Das Boot.” The content arm of the pay-TV giant will invest in and take the international rights to the series, which plays as an original on Sky in Germany as well as in Italy and the U.K. The second season of the well-received drama is in post-production. Sky will have it [...]

  • Truth Be Told

    TV Review: 'Truth Be Told'

    On “Truth Be Told,” Apple TV Plus’s new drama about a true-crime reporter reinvestigating a case she may have gotten wrong, there’s a moment of confrontation in an early episode. Face to face with a man she believes may be hiding information from her, Octavia Spencer stares him down until he’s forced to ask “What [...]

  • TV Ratings: HBO's 'Watchmen' Is a

    TV Ratings: HBO's 'Watchmen' Is a Word-of-Mouth Hit

    You may have noticed on your Twitter feeds Sunday nights that “Watchmen” appears to be popular. Yet the innovative, critically praised HBO drama series is an actual hit, not merely a zeitgeist talker. Through its seven episodes so far, the show, created and executive produced by Damon Lindelof, is drawing an average of 7.1 million [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad