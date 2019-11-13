×

Napa Valley Film Festival Uncorks New Leadership, Rising Stars

By
Carole Horst

Carole's Most Recent Stories

View All
Napa Valley Film Festival Placeholder
CREDIT: Courtesy of Bob McClenahan

Nestled in the rolling vineyards and Instagram-worthy towns, the Napa Valley Film Festival kicks off its ninth edition with a new leader, and a renewed mandate to build on its success. NVFF runs Nov. 13-17 in Napa, Yountville, St. Helena and Calistoga.

Entertainment industry veteran Tom Tardio took over as CEO in July, and reports to the Cinema Napa Valley board of directors, which also expanded its ranks over the summer.

But that doesn’t mean the festival, which has cultivated deep roots in the local community, is going too corporate.

“We have over 400 volunteers in the community that work all of the venues,” says Tardio. “Whole Foods supports the volunteers. That to me is a small town coming together for a five-day festival. That to me is unique.”

A potent mix of wine, food and film, NVFF programs a competition section — chosen from about 1,000 entries — and also plays host to awards season hopefuls. James Mangold’s “Ford v Ferrari” unspools on the festival’s sneak preview the night of Nov. 12, and Destin Daniel Cretton’s “Just Mercy” officially opens NVFF Nov. 13. Other awards season hopefuls at the fest include Alfre Woodard starrer “Clemency,” France’s “Portrait of a Lady on Fire,” Martha Stephens’ “To the Stars” and “Troop Zero” with Viola Davis.

Tardio makes it clear where he stands on the whole streamers vs. festival debate that’s been raging when he breaks down his four pillars that fuel Napa. “Definitely film, and what I mean by that is anything that’s on a screen.”

Indeed, closing night hosts the premiere of “Verticals,” a series from new food and wine streaming platform SOMMTV. “Verticals” showcases Napa Valley winemakers and the human condition through a bottle of wine.

The festival adds more glamour with its awards. Kevin Bacon is slated to receive the Charles Krug Legendary Actor honor, while Olivia Wilde will be honored with the Raymond Vineyards Trailblazer award. Jillian Bell will receive the Spotlight award and Vanessa Hudgens will be honored with the Blackbird Vineyards Visionary honor.

Napa’s Rising Star showcase includes Kelsey Asbille (“Wind River,” “Yellow­stone”), Dean-Charles Chapman (“Game of Thrones,” “The King”), Jacob Elordi (“Euphoria”), Kelvin Harrison Jr. (“Luce,” “Waves”), Liana Liberato (“If I Stay,” “Light as a Feather”) and Mena Massoud (“Aladdin,” “Run This Town”).

Tardio was CEO at Rogers & Cowan and during his 28 years there worked within every facet of the biz, including with the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences. He cites fashion and music as other pillars in his plan for more year-round activities involving the festival, but makes sure to cultivate a key component of Napa tourism: food and wine.

“I set up several vertical pillars but never lose sight of the tremendous culinary experience as another pillar,” he says. He would like to broaden that experience at the festival with more national food and wine media tie-ins, even showcasing content from Food Network and Cooking Channel at the festival.

Food Network and Variety will be hosting Film to Table, featuring eight chefs and their creations inspired by films, as well as a panel discussion with chef Jet Tila and Napa fest filmmakers and stars including director Elizabeth Carroll (“Nothing Fancy: Diana Kennedy”), actor Celine Tsai (“Stealing School”), helmer Jesse Zigelstein (“Nose to Tail”) and actor Bernardo Pena (“Bring Me an Avocado”) . NVFF also programs food demonstrations with chefs and wine and spirits tastings.
Going forward, Tardio expects to deepen the connection with the food and wine community even more.

“I call it my 2020 vision. I’m getting tremendous support from my staff and board of directors and hopefully we’ll be able to execute this vision,” he says.

Community engagement and education are also two mandates at NVFF.

“It’s very important for the films we select and the more than 1,200 students from Calistoga to Napa that when they are bused in and they participate, they are shown an experience and film of quality that they can feel good about,” says Tardio. He wants to make “sure that our roots are tied down in the community and that we stayed true to our mission of delivering inspirational film and filmmakers to the youth so hopefully that makes a difference on local, regional and even national level.”

One of films that the students will screen this year is a documentary called “Code & Response,” which follows first responders around the world who are supported by innovative technology.

“We’re going to invite the [local] fire departments and rescue departments to the screening at the Lincoln [Theater in Yountville]. We just want everyone to be aware that there’s a bigger initiative out there around the globe around the challenges of technology whenever disasters occur. That’s the linkage to the diversity of audiences that the festival appeals to.”

Another new element this year is the Panels at Blending Lab, a series of talks and wine tastings that takes place on Long Meadow Ranch.

For example, Tardio notes one called Woman in Film, Woman in Wine, with Nina Dobrev of competition film “Run This Town” scheduled to talk. “It’s a unique discussion about bringing a product to market in traditionally male-dominated industries,” he says.

Another signature element of Napa is its Artist in Residence program, in which the directors of the fest’s competition films participate in master classes, breakout sessions with industry leaders and other special events. Five-star Meadowood Napa Valley presents the program and hosts the filmmakers.

“[Cinema Napa Valley] chairman Patrick Davila has been so aggressively engaged and making sure it’s well received in Hollywood. It’s the perfect educational experience that allows these young filmmakers to learn and engage. ”

As for the future, Tardio acknowledges that the festival hasn’t spent enough time “participating and engaging and illustrating how this festival can be extremely relevant” to the communities surrounding Napa. “I don’t want this to be just a great festival for five or six days. We have very dedicated content communities from Hollywood to Silicon
Valley — you’ve seen the expansion of the whole streaming experience over the last five years — I want it to be 12 months of activities. I want it to be committed to the same vision of tying together these communities and supporting our education platform.”

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Keeley Hawes to Star in Untitled

    Keeley Hawes to Play Patricia Neal in Film About the Star and Roald Dahl (EXCLUSIVE)

    Keeley Hawes will star opposite Hugh Bonneville in a film about the Oscar-winner Patricia Neal and her husband, author Roald Dahl. Formerly known as “An Unquiet Life,” and based on Stephen Michael Shearer’s book of the same name, the family drama starts filming this week in Surrey, southern England. John Hay directs. He co-wrote the [...]

  • Eddie Murphy Antonio Bandares Variety Actors

    Eddie Murphy and Antonio Banderas Share More in Common Than 'Shrek'

    Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Glory”) and Eddie Murphy (“Dolemite Is My Name”) sat down for a chat for “Variety Studio: Actors on Actors.” For more, click here.  Antonio Banderas takes on the role of his career as the director who discovered him in Pedro Almodóvar’s “Pain and Glory,” playing a fictionalized take on Almodóvar sorting [...]

  • Jennifer Lopez Robert Pattinson Actors on

    Robert Pattinson and Jennifer Lopez on Batman, 'Hustlers' and 'The Lighthouse'

    Jennifer Lopez (“Hustlers”) and Robert Pattinson (“The Lighthouse”) sat down for a chat for “Variety Studio: Actors on Actors.” For more, click here.  In “Hustlers,” Jennifer Lopez plays Ramona, the ringleader of a gang formed in a New York strip club. She’s equal parts private dancer and hardened criminal, a combination that Oscar voters might [...]

  • Napa Valley Film Festival Placeholder

    Napa Valley Film Festival Uncorks New Leadership, Rising Stars

    Nestled in the rolling vineyards and Instagram-worthy towns, the Napa Valley Film Festival kicks off its ninth edition with a new leader, and a renewed mandate to build on its success. NVFF runs Nov. 13-17 in Napa, Yountville, St. Helena and Calistoga. Entertainment industry veteran Tom Tardio took over as CEO in July, and reports [...]

  • Gaston Pavlovich

    'The Irishman' Producer Gaston Pavlovich Inks Deal With Endemol (EXCLUSIVE)

    “The Irishman” producer Gaston Pavlovich and his Mexico City-based production company Fabrica de Cine have inked an overall development and production deal with Endemol Shine Boomdog, the Mexican outpost of Endemol Shine North America. The deal comes as “The Irishman” opens the Los Cabos International Film Festival on Wednesday. The screening marks the Latin American [...]

  • Charlize Theron'The Addams Family' film premiere,

    Charlize Theron to Be Honored by Costume Designers Guild (EXCLUSIVE)

    The Costume Designers Guild announced Wednesday that Academy Award-winner Charlize Theron will be honored with the spotlight award. The Spotlight Award honors an actor whose talent and career personify an enduring commitment to excellence, including a special awareness of the role and importance of costume design. “Charlize Theron is a costume designer’s dream, bringing integrity [...]

  • Ford v Ferrari

    'Ford V. Ferrari' Soundtrack Revealed (EXCLUSIVE)

    The full tracklist for the forthcoming 20th Century Fox film “Ford V. Ferrari,” starring Academy Award-winners Matt Damon and Christian Bale, has been revealed below. The film is based on the true story of American car designer Carroll Shelby (Damon) and the British-born driver Ken Miles (Bale), who together battled corporate interference, the laws of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad