×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

For ‘How to Train Your Dragon’s’ Dean DeBlois, Animated Features Were His Destiny

By
Carole Horst

Carole's Most Recent Stories

View All
Dean DeBlois Chris Sanders Mulan Disney
CREDIT: Deblois/Sanders: Rex/Shutterstock; Mulan: Moviestore/Shutterstock

How to Train Your Dragon” director Dean DeBlois grew up wanting to be a comic-book artist. After meandering his way through fine-arts classes at Sheridan College for a year, however, he managed to get into the school’s summer animation program, where he found his calling.
“Animation had everything I love about comic books — you design your world and your characters, tell your story — but it was brought to life and could reach a worldwide audience in a way that I didn’t think comic books could,” DeBlois says.

DeBlois is being honored by Variety as a Billion Dollar Director.

As that first summer came to a close, he submitted his portfolio to Hinton Animation Studios, where he started out as an “inbetweener” on the hand-drawn TV series “Raccoons,” later transitioning into the layout department for Hinton’s first feature, “The Nutcracker Prince.”

“It was terrible, but it allowed me to work nine months of the year, pay off my tuition, and go back to school the following summer,” says DeBlois, who applied for and was accepted to go work for former Disney legend Don Bluth in Ireland after his third summer at Sheridan.
“He was this incredible draftsman, where he could sit down at a fresh sheet of paper and without searching for the drawing, draw exactly what his mind was projecting onto the page,” DeBlois recalls. “His weakness was story.”

Related

After four years in Ireland, DeBlois was hired by Disney to work as a layout artist on “Mulan.” Through a lucky break, he was offered a chance to join the story team, where he met future collaborator Chris Sanders. When “Mulan” wrapped, Sanders’ contract gave him a period to develop a project to direct, during which he focused on an idea about a misfit creature stranded in a forest, enlisting DeBlois to help flesh out what ultimately became “Lilo & Stitch.”

Since Sanders and DeBlois were seen as artists, not writers, Disney planned to hire professionals to pen the script. “By the time they really started paying attention to us, we were so far down the road with this kind of quirky and singular voice, bringing someone else in would upset the tone that they’d come to like about it,” DeBlois says.

According to Sanders, “Dean has a very original and strong voice,” and their time together on “Mulan” had shown that their sense of tone wand sensibility overlapped in complementary ways.

“Dean is great at dialogue, but senses when to have the characters stay silent and let music and acting take the spotlight,” he says.
Following “Lilo & Stitch,” DeBlois turned his attention to live-action filmmaking, landing a two-picture deal at Disney. A project called “The Banshee and Finn McGee” had been assigned a start date and budget when a change of presidency at the studio killed it. Nearly the same thing happened with a script called “Sightings” at Universal, which got held up in an executive shuffle when Sanders — who was now at DreamWorks Animation — asked him to help rescue “How to Train Your Dragon.”

“There was a lot to be done in a short time, and I could instantly see that this project could use his structural eye,” Sanders says. “There were also multiple young adult characters to develop, and I knew Dean had been writing some stories with just those sorts of characters. And, of course, I love his drawings. His boards can sell a moment brilliantly, and I knew that there was a lot of drawing to be done.”

Looking forward, DeBlois says, “I do still have a strong desire to try something in live action.”

With a billion-dollar franchise under his belt, maybe now’s the time.

Popular on Variety

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuaron Came to the Contemporary Black-and-White Look of 'Roma'

  • Rebel Wilson'Isn't it Romantic' Film Premiere,

    Rebel Wilson on 'Isn't It Romantic' Controversy: 'It Was Purely to Lift My Fellow Plus-Size Women Up'

  • Howard Stern is "Beyond F------ Up"

    'Lorena' Director: Howard Stern Owes Lorena Bobbitt a Public Apology

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

More Film

  • Dean DeBlois'How to Train Your Dragon:

    How Dean DeBlois Broke New Ground in Sequel Strategy for 'Dragon' Trilogy

    As with practically every North American kid of his generation, Dean DeBlois had his mind blown by the original “Star Wars” trilogy. DeBlois — who was born in the tiny town of Aylmer, Quebec, where “Hollywood seemed so, so far away” — had just turned 7 when the first “Star Wars” movie opened in summer [...]

  • Dean DeBlois Chris Sanders Mulan Disney

    For 'How to Train Your Dragon's' Dean DeBlois, Animated Features Were His Destiny

    “How to Train Your Dragon” director Dean DeBlois grew up wanting to be a comic-book artist. After meandering his way through fine-arts classes at Sheridan College for a year, however, he managed to get into the school’s summer animation program, where he found his calling. “Animation had everything I love about comic books — you [...]

  • er prize during the cesar producers

    'Sink or Swim' Producer Alain Attal Wins Toscan du Plantier Prize

    Alain Attal, whose Paris-based company is behind Gilles Lellouche’s “Sink or Swim” and Jeanne Herry’s “In Safe Hands,” won the Toscan du Plantier Award, Gaul’s equivalent to the PGA’s Darryl F. Zanuck award, at a Paris ceremony on Feb. 18. Attal, the founder of Tresor Films, was named France’s best producer of 2018 at the [...]

  • FilmNation logo

    FilmNation Promotes Ashley Fox, Brad Zimmerman to SVP of Production (EXCLUSIVE)

    FilmNation Entertainment, the independent studio behind “Arrival” and “Room,” has promoted Ashley Fox and Brad Zimmerman to senior VPs of production. The pair will source and develop material that can be transformed into movies and will oversee film productions on behalf of the company. They will continue to report to Ben Browning, FilmNation’s president of [...]

  • Chinese artist Ai Weiwei poses after

    Chinese Artist Ai Weiwei Accuses 'I Love You, Berlin' Producers of Censorship

    The executive producer of anthology film “Berlin, I Love You” is engaged in a war of words with Chinese dissident artist Ai Weiwei, whose contribution to the movie was left on the cutting-room floor. Ai contends that the segment he shot for “Berlin, I Love You” was axed by the producers for political reasons, out [...]

  • Oscars Nominees Popular Movies

    Oscar Best Picture Race Dominated by Box Office Winners

    This year, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences’ ill-fated popular film Oscar category could have just as easily been dubbed “best picture.” That’s because the crop of movies vying to take home the top prize represents the highest-grossing group of best picture nominees in nearly a decade. The eight films in the category [...]

  • Isabela Moner Marcel Ruiz Rosa Salazar

    Variety Announces 10 Latinxs to Watch 2019

    Variety has announced this year’s 10 Latinxs to Watch, and has also selected the Miami Film Festival as a partner for the annual celebration of promising talent in the Latino community that will include a panel and film screenings. This year’s honorees are Isabela Moner (“Dora the Explorer”), Rosa Salazar (“Alita: Battle Angel,” “Bird Box”), [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad