Fashion Pros Share Tips for Cannes Fashion Success

You’re headed to Cannes — are you panicked about what to pack? You want to look polished. Plane, party, red carpet, beach, yacht, business brunch — it’s non-stop. Variety talked to celebrity imagemakers, who share Cannes tips.

A good stylist will detox and amp up your wardrobe, and save you time and money. Glamhive offers access to stylists who’ve outfitted such luminaries as Kerry Washington, Scarlett Johansson, Michael B. Jordan, Zoe Kravitz, Matthew McConaughey and Reese Witherspoon. Glamhive stylists can “virtually” assess you and your closet via smartphone, and take into consideration a customer’s fashion taste, body type, personality, lifestyle and upcoming events, and curate a “Style Board” with suggestions. They create a shopping list and offer refinements to your look. Outfits can be delivered to the customer’s home.

“French style always seems chic and effortless. They really know how to mix a few classic key pieces,” says Glamhive stulist Tanya Gill, who’s styled Kate Winslet and Jane Fonda. “For example, the blazer jacket with jeans and a T-shirt is also American, but it’s the way the French style and accessorize that sets them apart. Rolling and pushing up the jacket sleeves, adding layers of diamond necklaces and an ultra-chic handbag and shoes. Top with sunglasses, and voila!”

“I love that we have so many choices for every budget. Rent the Runway, Fashion Pass, Armarium and Glamhive are sustainable in thinking responsibly about the planet and climate change,” says Gill. It’s about buying less and buying smarter.

Celebrities might have a stylist with them at Cannes “to help with last-minute fittings and jewelry pulls,” says Gill. “For producers, directors, publicists, agents, managers and journalists, it’s about packing well and being prepared for all the non-stop events from day to night.”

Some tips for the Croisette:

A day suit for meetings of lightweight fabrics in white or ivory, or pastels like pistachio or lilac. For evening, “try summer brights like emerald red, or a multi-color floral silk suit for something fresh from Spanish brand Adriana Iglesias. Find inspiration on Instagram or Pinterest before making selections, and consider e-commerce options such as Suistudio or DSTLD for basics.

A good day dress will look sharp on the Carlton terrace. A modern take on a classic look is the tea-length, button-down, belted dress in a solid or polka dots, stripes or a vintage-feel pattern.

Jewelry, shoes and accessories should be simple. A day bag that holds everything, comfortable walking shoes for the endless trips up and down the Croisette. Decide on either gold or silver jewelry. A graphic silk scarf adds a pop of color — even knotted on a handbag strap.

The Riviera weather can be unstable in May, so a chic lightweight trench coat in white, ivory or beige is a must. It can be coordinated with anything, day or night.

Gill recommends high-waisted palazzo pants or white jeans. Add nautical-themed striped tops. Add long layers of personal necklaces to the simple look.

As for your face and hair at the festival, “you’ve got to think about the long days, sun, heat and cameras,” says Tim Quinn, Giorgio Armani Beauty celebrity face designer. “Keep makeup classic and simple: defined brow, soft cheek, bold lip.”
Products Quinn recommends include ArmaniPrima Maestro UV with SPF 50, Power Fabric Foundation and Concealer and Crema Nera Firming Plumping Serum for a makeup-topping boost.

