Diane Warren: ‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood’ Reminds Us About the ‘Power of Kindness’

For Variety‘s Writers on Writers, Diane Warren pens a tribute to “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” (written by Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster [screenplay] and Tom Junod [based on the article by]). For more, click here

“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” is just what is needed right now, a movie reminding us of the power of kindness. There are no special effects, nothing blowing up, no superheroes, though in his own way Fred Rogers was a superhero, and his superpowers were love and kindness. We see the effects these superpowers have, whether it’s making a subway full of strangers suddenly sing one of Mr. Rogers’ songs or change a deeply cynical reporter. Noah and Micah have written a beautiful story about a beautiful man. I hope everyone sees this movie, they might walk out of it into the world a little bit kinder because of it.

Diane Warren is a Grammy- and Emmy- award-winning songwriter and has been nominated for 10 Academy Awards.

