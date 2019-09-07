×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Director Ciro Guerra on Venice Competition Player ‘Waiting for Barbarians’

By

Jamie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Ciro Guerra

With only four features under his belt, Ciro Guerra has already established himself as one of Colombia’s most important filmmakers and earned the country’s first-ever Oscar nod for 2015’s “Embrace of the Serpent.”

Guerra’s latest feature, and the first in English, is the cinematic adaptation of the same-named J.M. Coetzee novel “Waiting for Barbarians,” which world premiered on Friday at the 67th Venice Film Festival.

In the film, Oscar-winning actor Mark Rylance plays an imperial magistrate in the throes of a crisis of conscious after witnessing the inhumane torture of an indigenous woman (Gana Bayarsaikhan) on the frontier he is meant to be protecting.

After helping the woman escape, the magistrate is captured and replaced by a younger officer, played by Robert Pattinson, and charged with treason. Johnny Depp plays a colonel tasked with leading a special forces unit dedicated to the capture and often public torture of the “barbarians.”

Related

Guerra talked with Variety about how his experience of working with indigenous populations on previous films helped him on “Waiting for Barbarians,” adapting someone else’s writing, and his recent go at TV with the Netflix series “Green Frontier.”

This film was a lot of firsts for you, but at least thematically it wasn’t a drastic departure. Can you talk about how this film fits into your body of work?
From the beginning, from the moment I read the story, I felt it was deeply connected to the themes that I’ve worked with in previous films. The production model was completely new to me, being my first time working in English with an international team, but all the things that motivate me in a story were there. I felt a strong connection between Coetzee’s novel and my work.

The novel felt like an allegory of a distant time and place at first, but in the time it took us to bring it to the screen, the real world started to catch up to it in a way. It became more and more current, and now that it’s finished, it’s become a film about here and now.

You’re work frequently focuses on cultural clashes, but this time the cultures are invented. How did you approach creating the “barbarians”?
We had to decide how to represent Coetzee’s “others,” and in this case we worked with Mongolian actors, to tap into Western imaginations of barbaric invasions. We put together this wonderful group of Mongolian actors, led by Gana Bayarsaikhan, who shared with us their culture, and enriched the film by doing so. Their world directly influenced the world of the film in much the same way the native people of Colombia have in my other films.

This is your first time adapting someone else’s writing. How did you find the experience?
I was very fortunate in that when I came onto this project there was already a script by the original author. At first, I was concerned that an adaptation from the same writer might be too literary, too like the text, but what he did was quite the opposite. He got right to the marrow, to the essentials of his novel and created an adaptation I found formidable. Obviously throughout the process I had to adapt the story a bit as I wanted it to fit with my own sensibility and to my own style. But, in doing so I worked closely with Coetzee and producer Michael Fitzgerald. They were both very generous in every aspect and Coetzee accompanied the project with great enthusiasm.

As you pointed out, this is an Italian production, and the first non-Colombian production for you. What was that experience like for you?
It was an enriching experience, to be able to work with amazing teams from Morocco, Italy, Colombia and the U.K. It was thrilling to work with true legends who have themselves worked with some all-time greats. Everything was new to me, and to be able to count on these people was a wonderful learning experience for me.

You recently directed an episode of “Green Frontier” for Netflix. What attracted you about doing a series for a digital platform?
After rebuilding the Amazon of the past with “Embrace of the Serpent,” I felt the best way to talk about the Amazon of the present would be through noir. This triple border between Colombia, Peru and Brazil is a perfect setting for a noir: All kinds of traffic and transit of animals, skins, other human beings, organs, drugs, weapons, wood and more. At the same time, it’s the frontier of Western civilization, where people are confronted with ancestral knowledge. When we started working on the series, I saw the opportunity to explore that border in detail, and to explore our own limits as human beings.

And can you talk about what you’ve got planned next?
All I can say is I’m about to start the biggest project I’ve done yet. It’s the most ambitious thing I’ve done in my career.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Ciro Guerra on Venice Competition Pic

    Director Ciro Guerra on Venice Competition Player ‘Waiting for Barbarians’

    With only four features under his belt, Ciro Guerra has already established himself as one of Colombia’s most important filmmakers and earned the country’s first-ever Oscar nod for 2015’s “Embrace of the Serpent.” Guerra’s latest feature, and the first in English, is the cinematic adaptation of the same-named J.M. Coetzee novel “Waiting for Barbarians,” which [...]

  • Syndicado Gets World Rights to Venice

    Syndicado Gets World Rights to Venice Classics’ Tarkovsky Doc (EXCLUSIVE)

    Toronto-based sales agent Syndicado Film Sales has acquired world rights to “Andrey Tarkovsky. A Cinema Prayer,” director Andrey A. Tarkovsky’s documentary about his father which world premiered in the Venice Classics section of the 76th Venice Film Festival. The film examines the life and work of the great Russian filmmaker, who left behind what is [...]

  • Sing Me a Song

    Toronto Film Review: ‘Sing Me A Song’

    Documentarian Thomas Balmès was handed a gift when he made “Happiness.” That 2013 documentary, about the rapid development of Bhutan seen through the eyes of an 8-year-old monk, begat the idea for a followup feature in the form of “Sing Me A Song.” This sequel spotlights that same child 10 years later, now a young [...]

  • The Long Walk

    Toronto Film Review: 'The Long Walk'

    “The past is never dead. It’s not even past,” says William Faulkner. It’s an idea that gets a vigorous workout in Laotian director Mattie Do’s third feature, “The Long Walk.” The followup to her acclaimed 2016 horror entry “Dearest Sister” finds Laos’ first and only female film director taking a risky leap forward to tell [...]

  • Roy Andersson (C), Swedish actor Anders

    Roy Andersson on 'The Sorrow of Realizing That Life Is Passing'

    Director Roy Andersson, who has won Venice Film Festival’s Silver Lion for best director, delivered his latest film, “About Endlessness,” much quicker than usual. The typically deliberate Swedish filmmaker is known for taking long breaks between projects – including one 25-year stretch he spent directing commercials. Since his 2000 comeback, “Songs from the Second Floor,” [...]

  • Roger Waters Us + Them

    Venice Film Review: 'Roger Waters Us + Them'

    If you had to guess which legendary rock and roll artist has a new concert film featuring characters that include “Refugee,” “Drone Pilot” and “Palestinian Girl”, there’s a good chance your guess would be Roger Waters. The former Pink Floyd front man is practically defined by his decades-spanning collection of songs and concept albums that [...]

  • Michelle Pfeiffer Maleficient 2

    Sony Pictures Classics Buys 'French Exit' With Michelle Pfeiffer, Lucas Hedges

    Sony Pictures Classics has nabbed rights to Azazel Jacobs’ “French Exit,” an upcoming drama with Oscar nominees Michelle Pfeiffer and Lucas Hedges. The news comes in the midst of the Toronto International Film Festival where the indie label is premiering several films including Pedro Almodóvar’s “Pain and Glory” and Matt Tyrnauer’s “Where’s My Roy Cohn.” [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad