×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

China’s Bona Film Group Explores Capital Options

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Bona Film Group Nasdaq IPO 2011
CREDIT: Zef Nikolla/NASDAQ

Bona Film Group has a unique relationship with the capital markets. In 2010, it became the first Chinese film company to list its shares on a North American stock exchange. But only a few years later, it delisted, and is now attempting to do a new IPO in China.

But back in December 2011 in New York, Catherine Zeta-Jones was on hand to add some glamour when the Bona team rang the NASDAQ opening bell. The company raised $99 million through the sale of its American Depository Receipts (an ADR is how most foreign companies trade on the U.S. stock exchange) shares which, at $8.50 apiece, were priced fractionally above the range their bankers had indicated — a sign of strong interest.

As part of its share sale roadshow, Bona chair/CEO Yu Dong and several of the company directors used a private plane to fly coast to coast, and many points in between, meeting U.S.-based financial analysts and investors. One irony they noted was that many of the number crunchers they met were themselves of Chinese origin.

Related

One of the reasons that Bona was attracted to the U.S. market was its supposed depth of research and understanding of investment in the media and entertainment sector. While Wall Street may have had the industry knowledge, Bona’s arrival coincided with a wave of growing investor skepticism about the quality of many of the large number of Chinese companies that had listed in the U.S.

One of Bona’s attractions was supposed to be its simple structure as producer and distributor, giving investors a pure play exposure to China’s box office, which was beginning to take off like a rocket. China’s aggregate box office in 2010 was RMB10.2 billion ($1.5 billion) compared with RMB61.0 billion ($8.8 billion) in 2018.

But Bona lacked diversity — a few quarters of losses tinged the story being told to U.S. investors — and the company’s shares went unloved despite the healthy pricing. Meanwhile, other Chinese companies such as DMG/Yinji and China Film Group on mainland exchanges, and Alibaba Pictures and IMAX China in Hong Kong, listed where the boom in Chinese entertainment could more easily be observed and understood. Several with less impressive track records than Bona were at the time accorded the kind of rock star ratings normally associated with tech companies.

In June 2015, Yu announced that he would take Bona off the market, and in by mid-2016 he had extricated the company from NASDAQ, with a valuation of $816 million. In October 2017, when Bona’s China IPO plans were first confirmed, Chinese media reported that the company’s valuation had leaped to $2.4 billion.

The buyout and two private funding rounds, in December 2016, and another in March 2017, relied heavily on borrowing and were financed by Yu personally, as well as by some of Bona’s Chinese showbiz frenemies Wanda, Alibaba and Tencent.

The funding rounds gave Bona three years of financial freedom, and Yu says that they have been the company’s three best ever. But the long wait to return to the stock market has a price. Companies with large debts are unable to list in China. And investors can eye an exit — or at least a more liquid market than that for a private company, and Yu admits that time is of the essence.

“China’s capital markets have changed drastically over the past few years. Regulations have grown more and more strict. The valuation of many companies has collapsed,” says Yu. “The difficulty of IPO-ing in China is much, much harder now than I imagined it would be in 2015.”

Yu says Bona had a choice to reverse into a listed shell company, which is widely frowned upon, or join a system in which government regulators open and close flotations and capital-raising according to their reading of capital market strength and investor sentiment. “We’ve been in the queue since 2017,” says Yu, who has to keep updating the documents supplied to the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

“This is something I did not predict. But I have confidence that we will complete the A-share market IPO,” he says. “I believe that good companies will ultimately be recognized by the market.”

More Actors on Actors:

  • Patty Jenkins Pitched Chris Pine 'Wonder

    Chris Pine Says Director Patty Jenkins Pitched Him 'Wonder Woman' Doing All the Sound Effects Herself

  • Chris Pine Robin Wright Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Chris Pine and Robin Wright (Full Video)

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Gina Rodriguez and Penn Badgley (Full Video)

  • Sacha B. Cohen, Don Cheadle, Actors

    Sacha B. Cohen’s Disgust at President Trump Fueled 'Who is America'

  • Sacha Baron Cohen, Don Cheadle, Actors
    1KzJZwwk

    Actors on Actors: Sacha Baron Cohen and Don Cheadle (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Michelle Williams &

    Actors on Actors: Michelle Williams & Patricia Clarkson (Full Video)

  • Michelle Williams Wanted More Input After

    Michelle Williams Says 'Dawson's Creek' Was 'a Little Bit Like a Factory Job': 'It Was Formulaic'

  • Actors on Actors: Michael Douglas &

    Actors on Actors: Michael Douglas & Benicio Del Toro (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson

    Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson & Ellen Pompeo (Full Video)

  • Ellen Pompeo Actors on Actors

    Ellen Pompeo on Achieving Equal Pay: 'Closed Mouths Don't Get Fed'

More Film

  • Bona Film Group Nasdaq IPO 2011

    China's Bona Film Group Explores Capital Options

    Bona Film Group has a unique relationship with the capital markets. In 2010, it became the first Chinese film company to list its shares on a North American stock exchange. But only a few years later, it delisted, and is now attempting to do a new IPO in China. But back in December 2011 in [...]

  • Operation Red Sea Bona Film Group

    China's Bona Film Group Hits Milestone Year With Expansion Plans on Tap

    Popular industry blog Yuemuchina recently named the “new big four” companies that it believes have edged out the old guard studios and now dominate the Middle Kingdom movie scene. Along with obvious choices of tech giant Tencent and Beijing Culture, a producer on a hot streak, the list also included Bona Film Group. Given that [...]

  • Robin Wright Chris Pine Variety Actors

    Robin Wright and Chris Pine on Female Power and the Change Hollywood Needs

    Robin Wright and Chris Pine sat down for a chat for Variety‘s Actors on Actors. For more, click here.  Robin Wright and Chris Pine both appeared in the 2017 action blockbuster “Wonder Woman,” and both have continued living out its vision of bold female power in their careers. Wright brought the final season of Netflix’s [...]

  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

    China's Bona Film Group Strengthens Hollywood Connection

    The pre-title credits proclaiming Bona Film Group’s Yu Dong and Jeffrey Chan as executive producers of Quentin Tarantino’s “One Upon a Time … in Hollywood” leave no doubt that the Chinese company is a significant piece of the ongoing — and sometimes uneasy — relationship between the U.S. and Chinese film industries. More than that, [...]

  • Arrest

    Andrei Cohn on the Need to Confront Romania’s Communist Past in ‘Arrest’

    CLUJ, Romania –An architect vacationing on a nudist beach with his family in the summer of 1983 is picked up for questioning by two officers from Romania’s dreaded secret police. They promise to return him the following day, but when he’s locked in a jail cell with a menacing small-time crook turned police collaborator, he [...]

  • Director Jacques Audiard on the set

    Jacques Audiard to Write, Direct Episodes of French Spy Series 'The Bureau'

    Jacques Audiard, whose latest film “The Sisters Brothers” with John C. Reilly, Joaquin Phoenix and Jake Gyllenhaal earned him a best director prize at Venice, will make his TV debut with the Canal Plus hit original spy series “The Bureau.” The Palme d’Or winning director of “Dheepan” will direct some episodes of the fifth and [...]

  • The Romanoffs Episode 5 Amazon Studios

    With a Cash Rebate Up to 45%, Romania Readies for Close-Up

    CLUJ, Romania–A year after introducing a cash rebate of up to 45% to keep pace with neighboring countries in an increasingly competitive region, Romania is seeing signs that the incentive scheme is paying off. “This year seems to be quite busy—much busier, I would say, than last year,” says Bogdan Moncea, of Castel Film Studios [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad