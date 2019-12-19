×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Bret Easton Ellis: ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Is ‘Daring, Funny and Profane’

By

Bret's Most Recent Stories

View All

For Variety‘s Writers on Writers, Bret Easton Ellis pens a tribute to “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (written by Quentin Tarantino).

A fanciful memory movie about Tarantino’s childhood L.A., but without a stand-in for QT, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” instead follows an aging, insecure alcoholic actor and his cool, stoic stunt-double buddy interacting with various real-life Hollywood figures, members of the Manson family and Sharon Tate over three days in 1969 clocking in at a sprawling, consistently entertaining 160 minutes. This dream of a movie, a triumph of directing and design and a monumental piece of Gen X pop art, has a script that’s both a deeply felt work of revisionist historical fiction (like “Inglourious Basterds” and “Django Unchained”) and a daring, funny and profane piece of screenwriting from one of our last mainstream auteurs: a rollicking period-drenched lovefest, a fetishistic epic with what seems like a hundred speaking parts, digressive and novelistic. Tarantino has always reinvented the screenplay as novel and he’s as concerned with world-building and mood and atmosphere and character as he is with story and narrative and structure, and he’s able to juggle satire and nostalgia, spectacle and intimate expert set pieces, funny gags and tender drama, as well as pitch-black knockabout farce, effortlessly. It can border on the pleasingly cartoonish with its Mad magazine outrageousness, but what Tarantino locates within the broader strokes is the humanity of his characters — this is his warmest and most heartfelt movie to date. In the end Tarantino supplies his film with an eerie, touching quality — the last scene has the plaintive simplicity of a fairy tale. For some it operates as a bemused commentary on white male mid-life anxiety circa 2019, but it’s really Tarantino’s “Day for Night,” his “Amarcord,” infused with a longing about a world, a faraway Hollywood, that’s extinct and never coming back.

Bret Easton Ellis is a novelist and screenwriter.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Cameron Crowe Pens Tribute to Noah

    Cameron Crowe: Noah Baumbach's 'Marriage Story' 'Is About Life as We Know It'

    For Variety’s Writers on Writers, Stephen Rohde pens a tribute to “Clemency” (written by Noah Baumbach). I was 12, and living in a basement apartment in San Diego. Our building was directly across the street from the Old Globe theater. Sometimes we’d see actors dutifully washing their clothes and rehearsing lines in the laundry room [...]

  • Bret Easton Ellis on Tarantino's 'Once

    Bret Easton Ellis: 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Is 'Daring, Funny and Profane'

    For Variety‘s Writers on Writers, Bret Easton Ellis pens a tribute to “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (written by Quentin Tarantino). A fanciful memory movie about Tarantino’s childhood L.A., but without a stand-in for QT, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” instead follows an aging, insecure alcoholic actor and his cool, stoic stunt-double buddy [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    Imax Smashes $1 Billion Milestone at Global Box Office

    Imax is powering to a record year at the box office, crossing $1.035 billion in global ticket sales through Tuesday. With two weeks left in the year, those figures already cement a new high-water mark for the company that specializes in high-tech cinema. That number will continue to grow this weekend when Disney’s “Star Wars: [...]

  • Kelly Marie Tran "Star Wars: The

    'Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker's' Kelly Marie Tran on Why Rose Tico's Story Is Also Her Own

    This past summer at San Diego Comic-Con, about a dozen attendees gathered outside the Hilton Bayfront Hotel for the “Rally for Rose,” the second event of its kind and organized by Nerds of Color, an online community and publication. Participants held signs that read “rebellions are built on hope” and donned green jumpsuits, the signature [...]

  • Sky Picks Up 'Four Kids and

    Sky Picks Up 'Four Kids and It,’ Sets Day-And-Date TV and Theatrical Release

    Sky has boarded “Four Kids and It,” Andy De Emmony’s family adventure film starring Sir Michael Caine, Matthew Goode, Paula Patton and Russell Brand. The film, which is based on the 1902 bestselling book by Jacqueline Wilson, will be available on pay-channel Sky Cinema and in theaters day-and-date at Easter. Set on the Cornish coast, [...]

  • BB-8 and D-O in STAR WARS:

    'Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker' Gay Moment Doesn't Faze Chinese Audiences, Censors

    The first gay kiss of the “Star Wars” film franchise has surprisingly survived China’s censors and made it to the big screens across the country. Audiences were unfazed as well – or, in some cases, puzzled. “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” enjoyed a night of previews in China on Dec. 18, ahead of its [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad