‘Border’ Producer Lines Up Literary Stable of Adaptations for the Screen

CREDIT: Courtesy of Meta Spark and Kärnfilm

2018 was a landmark year for Stockholm-based producer Piodor Gustafsson, head of Black Spark Film & TV whose Oscar-nominated films “Border,” “The Wife” and TV dramas “Moscow Noir “and “Sthlm Requiem” landed on screens worldwide. The producer also stepped up to his role as talent spotter/nurturer by adding the job of film and TV agent at Scandinavia’s leading Salomonsson Agency.

Over the last 25 years, through his various roles as indie producer, film consultant for the Swedish Film Institute and commissioning editor for pubcaster SVT, Gustafsson has refined his editorial flair. “As decision-maker, you get to see a lot of projects that get made and you do get a feel of what works or not,” he says.

Although widely diverse in genres, most of his productions are literary adaptations, often combining the daring with the mainstream. “Piodor harnesses unique universes and stories with a great narrative power and relatable characters,” says Françoise Guyonnet, executive managing director of TV series at Paris-based Studiocanal, which reps Black Spark’s series “Moscow Noir.”

“Moscow Noir” debuted on Swedish broadcaster C More/TV4 on Dec. 24, and is based on a novel by Camilla Grebe and Paul Leander-Engstrom, and directed by Mikael Hafstrom (“Bloodline”). The thriller was launched at MIPCOM in 2018, together with Gustafsson’s crime show “Sthlm Requiem,” which is adapted from Kristina Ohlsson’s best-selling book trilogy. Germany’s ZDF Enterprises is on board as world distributor.

“Literary adaptations have huge advantages,” says Gustafsson. “The author has already spent a lot of time developing the characters, setting and plot. Plus if a film or a TV drama is based on a well-known IP, adapted by an established writer, you can attract top directors and talent and everything goes faster.”

Black Spark’s feature film “Border” — Oscar-nominated for best hair and make-up — was also its literary source by “Let the Right One In” author John Ajvide Lindqvist. “His universe is incredibly original, both socially realistic and elevated, as he mixes everyday situations and conflicts with genre elements,” notes the producer.

Gustafsson co-produced “The Wife,” for which Glenn Close earned a Golden Globe and Oscar nomination for best actress. That was another “no brainer,” he says, as an internationally-appealing drama, based on Meg Wolitzer’s best-selling novel, adapted by Emmy-winner Jane Anderson, with Close’s star-power and Swedish director Björn Runge’s savoir-faire.

The next book-to-screen challenge for Gustafsson is the miniseries “Everything I Don’t Remember,” based on the August Prize-winning novel of the same name by Jonas Hassen Khemini, translated into more than 20 languages. In the series, a mother is looking into the circumstances surrounding her son’s sudden death. Pernilla August stars with newcomers Siham Shurafa and Armand Mirpour. The show is set to air on SVT late 2019.

A major feature project in the pipeline is “Tigers,” penned and helmed by “Borg/McEnroe” screenwriter Ronnie Sandahl. The biopic is based on former Inter Milan soccer wonderkid Martin Bengtsson’s own experience of dealing with mental illness, told in his autobiography “In the Shadow of San Siro”. Filming is set to start in May.

  • Pre-Sales Start Taking the Stage for

    Pre-Sales Start Taking the Stage for Berlinale Special Title ‘Brecht’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    The first international buyers have begun snapping up “Brecht,” a miniseries on the influential German playwright that will play in the Berlinale Special section of the film festival. The two-part project blends drama and documentary forms to tell Bertolt Brecht’s life story. Written and directed by Heinrich Breloer, it stars both Tom Schilling (“Never Look [...]

  • Pawel Pawlikowski "Cold War"

    'Cold War' Wins American Society of Cinematographers Award

    “Cold War” cinematographer Łukasz Żal has won the top feature award from the American Society of Cinematographers. “Cold War,” shot in black and white, topped Alfonso Cuaron’s digital 65mm black-and-white lensing of his own “Roma,” Linus Sandgren’s multi-format work on Damien Chazelle’s moonshot drama “First Man,” Matthew Libatique for Bradley Cooper’s “A Star Is Born,” and [...]

  Norwegian Producers Embrace International Co-productions

    Norwegian Producers Embrace International Co-productions

    Blessed with scene-stealing natural beauty, Western Norway has served as a breathtaking backdrop for international films such as Alex Garland’s sci-fi drama “Ex Machina” and “Mission: Impossible — Fallout.” But local bizzers say there’s more to the region than meets the eye. “People may already know that our region is picture perfect,” says Sigmund Elias Holm, [...]

  • Leave No Trace Movie

    'Leave No Trace,' 'A Very English Scandal' Win USC Scripter Awards

    “Leave No Trace” has won the USC Libraries Scripter Award for best movie adaptation and “A Very English Scandal” took the television award. “Leave No Trace,” was adapted by Debra Granik and Anne Rosellini, based on the 2009 novel “My Abandonment” by Peter Rock. “A Very English Scandal” was adapted by Russell T. Davies from John [...]

  • Charades Closes Deals on 'Invisibles,' 'The

    Charades Closes Deals on 'Invisibles,' 'The Shiny Shrimps' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Charades has closed a raft of sales on Louis-Julien Petit’s heartfelt social comedy-drama “Invisibles,” which has been a box office hit in France since opening last month. Inspired by a true story, “Invisibles” follows the journey of social workers who embark on a race against the clock to integrate some homeless women back into society [...]

  Laura Amelia Guzman, Israel Cardenas Drill Down on 'Holy Beasts'

    Laura Amelia Guzman, Israel Cardenas Drill Down on ‘Holy Beasts’

    BERLIN — “Holy Beasts” begins memorably with a shot of an inky sea, as black as death. Surveying it is Vera, played by Geraldine Chaplin, an actress who travels to the Dominican Republic to shoot the unfinished film of real-life Dominican director Jean-Louis Jorge, who died in 2000. Vera is most probably dying. This will [...]

