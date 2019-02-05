×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Black Panther’ and Spike Lee Land Historic Oscar Noms

By

Nick's Most Recent Stories

View All
null
CREDIT: Courtesy of Disney

The 91st Academy Award nominations delivered the expected and unexpected, with a strong showing for African-American artists, who were nominated in 10 out of 24 categories, matching totals achieved in 2016 and 2017.

“Every year, further steps are taken towards inclusion, but obviously more needs to be done to support women filmmakers,” says Gil Robertson, co-founder and president of the African American Film Critics Assn. (AAFCA), referring to the fact that no female helmers were cited for feature film work in 2018 at the Oscars. However, Lebanon’s Nadine Labaki’s “Capernaum” was nominated in the foreign-language race. Docu directors Julie Cohen and Betsy West were nommed for “RBG.” The AAFCA was formed in 2003, and includes 53 members nationwide, all of whom vote at the end of the year for their own awards program, this year selecting “Black Panther” as top choice.

“We’re ecstatic that ‘Black Panther’ has received a best picture nomination from the Academy. It’s a culturally historic moment for moviegoers and for the genre,” Robertson says.

It’s the second time that three African-Americans (Spike Lee & Kevin Willmott for “BlacKkKlansman,” and Barry Jenkins for “If Beale Street Could Talk”) were nominated for adapted screenplay in the same year, while Hannah Beachler (“Black Panther”) became the first African-American to be nominated for production design. Peter Ramsey, who co-directed and co-produced “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” is the first African-American to be nominated for animated feature, and costume designer Ruth E. Carter, who has two previous nominations for her work on “Malcolm X” and “Amistad,” received recognition for her gorgeous and evocative work on “Black Panther.”
“Black Panther” also received nominations for song (“All the Stars”) as well as original score, a category that also features “If Beale Street Could Talk” and “BlacKkKlansman.” And in the documentary feature category, African-American RaMell Ross’ “Hale County This Morning, This Evening” and Asian-American Bing Liu’s “Minding the Gap,” were nominated. Both have African-American characters and themes.

Related

Surprisingly, iconic filmmaker Lee is receiving his first-ever directing nomination, for his blistering efforts on “BlacKkKlansman,” while also becoming only the second African-American to be honored with three nominations in the same year (picture, director and adapted screenplay).

“It’s too insane to try and comprehend the idea that Spike Lee has never been nominated for best director at the Oscars,” says AAFCA co-founder Shawn Edwards, who also serves as film critic for Fox 4 News in Kansas City. “He’s had a major influence on younger generations of filmmakers, and ‘BlacKkKlansman’ is one of the best films of his career. I’m so happy for him.”

And with “Green Book” recently winning the PGA’s Darryl F. Zanuck Award for best theatrical motion picture, the Academy momentum seems to favor Peter Farrelly’s race-relations dramedy, which has many hallmarks of a traditional best picture choice, despite the recent dings it has received in the media. Co-star Mahershala Ali was also cited for his sensitive and commanding work in the supporting actor category.

“I thoroughly enjoyed ‘Green Book’ even if it was a bit too formulaic. It’s an old-school Hollywood melodrama and it works on those terms,” says Edwards. “Much if not all of the controversy surrounding ‘Green Book’ has been manufactured. Remember that one of the most powerful African-American women in the industry, Octavia Spencer, is an executive producer on the film.”

Regina King’s forceful performance in “If Beale Street Could Talk” earned her a supporting actress nom, with many calling her the favorite.
“Thank God Regina King got acknowledged,” says Carla Renata, who goes by The Curvy Critic, and is an AAFCA member and contributor to Black Hollywood Love and AfterbuzzTV, with her reviews aggregated on Rotten Tomatoes. “She represents every mother, godmother and aunt who has held a family together, and it’s a wonderful performance. Black love was expressed on-screen in a way in ‘Beale Street’ that I’ve never seen before.”

That no African-Americans were nominated in the lead acting categories is something that speaks more to opportunities at a casting and scripting level, and less about the overall quality of available performances. There’s also the issue of Oscar campaigning and the politics that enter into the fray with that entire process, with certain films not receiving the bump that might take them to the next level of consciousness with voters.

“It’s unfortunate that there’s a game that needs to be played during awards season,” says Renata.
“It should always focus on the work that’s up on the screen, and sometimes certain films
just don’t have the resources to compete.”

Popular on Variety

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

More Film

  • null

    'Black Panther' and Spike Lee Land Historic Oscar Noms

    The 91st Academy Award nominations delivered the expected and unexpected, with a strong showing for African-American artists, who were nominated in 10 out of 24 categories, matching totals achieved in 2016 and 2017. “Every year, further steps are taken towards inclusion, but obviously more needs to be done to support women filmmakers,” says Gil Robertson, [...]

  • Oscars Oscar Academy Awards Placeholder

    See the Oscar Class Photo of 2019

    This year’s Academy Award nominees gathered Monday for the annual Oscar nominees luncheon and class photo, hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ board of governors. A number of stars attended the event held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, including this year’s best actress nominees Glenn Close, Lady Gaga, Yalitza Aparicio, and Melissa McCarthy, [...]

  • Angie Thomas

    Fox Developing Movie on 'The Hate U Give' Author's New Book 'On the Come Up'

    Fox 2000 has bought movie rights to the upcoming novel “On the Come Up” from “The Hate U Give” author Angie Thomas. The studio has reunited its “The Hate U Give” production team for “On the Come Up.” George Tillman is directing and Thomas is producing with Marty Bowen, Isaac Klausner, and John Fischer of [...]

  • Michael B. Jordan arrives at the

    Michael B. Jordan's 'Without Remorse' Gets 2020 Release Date

    Paramount has set spy thriller “Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse,” starring Michael B. Jordan, for a Sept. 18, 2020, release. Jordan is starring as operations officer John Clark, who is one of the recurring characters in Clancy’s Jack Ryan universe. In the novel, published in 1993 and set during the 1970s, “Without Remorse” provides an origin [...]

  • Spike Lee Oscars Nominees Luncheon

    Oscar Nominees Gather for Lunch Ahead of Host-less Academy Awards

    Nominees for the 91st annual Academy Awards gathered Monday afternoon for the annual Oscar Nominees Luncheon in Beverly Hills. Those in attendance included directors Spike Lee, Alfonso Cuarón and Bradley Cooper, actors Glenn Close, Amy Adams and Richard E. Grant, as well as the countless artisans recognized this year for their work on many of [...]

  • Anya Taylor-Joy

    Anya Taylor-Joy to Star in Edgar Wright's Thriller 'Last Night in Soho' (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Glass” star Anya Taylor-Joy will play one of the leads in Edgar Wright’s next film, “Last Night in Soho,” sources tell Variety. Wright and “Penny Dreadful” writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns penned the script for the movie — a Focus and Working Title co-production. Described as a psychological horror-thriller, exact plot details are unknown other then the story being [...]

  • Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile

    Sundance: Netflix Nears Deal for Zac Efron's Ted Bundy Drama 'Extremely Wicked'

    Netflix is nearing deal for U.S. rights and some international territories for Zac Efron’s Ted Bundy drama “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.” The deal cost about $8 million, sources confirmed to Variety. “Extremely Wicked” premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival and follows the crimes of Bundy from the perspective of his longtime girlfriend, Elizabeth [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad