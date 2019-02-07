×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Berlin Screener ‘Mr. Jones’ Top Robust Polish Filmmaking Run

By

Contributor

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: WestEnd Films

Polish movie output is increasingly robust these days, and international co-productions are standard operating procedure with ambitious features and series shooting year-round.

That may not have translated into many high-profile projects at the Berlinale, but Agnieszka Holland’s Stalin-era “Mr. Jones,” which is a buzz title in competition, has maintained the country’s gung-ho rep. Holland also has a series about Napoleon being pitched at Berlin’s Co-Pro Series.

Among the Polish films screening in Berlin’s market is Jacek Borcuch’s Italy-based drama “Dolce Fine Giornata,” which had its world premiere in January in Sundance’s World Cinema Dramatic Competition.

Meanwhile, the success of Pawel Pawlikowski’s mainly Polish-backed “Cold War,” nominated in three Oscar categories — foreign-language film, cinematography and director — has put the country’s filmmaking talent in sharp relief.

“Polish cinema is without doubt on the rise,” says Magda Zimecka, managing director of Orka, a production and post shingle whose main focus is “to do more co-productions and hopefully, with the new tax incentives law, provide more services for international productions.”

Related

The company, which worked on “Mr. Jones,” has previously teamed with the film’s producers, Klaudia Smieja and Stanislaw Dziedzic, on the former’s “Pity” by Babis Makridis, and Emir Baigazin’s “The River,” which had a Venice berth. “Pity” played at Sundance.

As Poland’s new 30% production rebate makes the country more competitive, Zimecka says it is clear that business is about to get brisker. “The number of the co-productions is continuously growing and this is the trend for the whole of Europe,” she says. “With the new cash rebate we hope to attract American studios.”

One trend that may fit into this structure is a host of historical dramas now in the works. The Polish Film Institute offers a dedicated incentive for this genre of up to 6 million Polish zlotys ($1.6 million) per pic, says Izabela Kiszka-Hoflik, a former PFI executive and now of IKH Pictures Promotion.

The PFI’s support for period pics has already started to bear fruit. Poland’s Minister of Culture, Piotr Glinski, recently reported that almost 40 of these films are in production. The next to be released is Wladysław Pasikowski’s “Kurier,” about Polish World War II resistance fighter Jan Nowak-Jezioranski. Another of these historical epics, Dariusz Gajewski’s World War I drama “Legions,” is set to premiere in the fall.

A new wave of Polish children’s films is also picking up pace, supported by a dedicated program at the Polish Film Institute. “The number is still not really significant, two to three titles per year, but for years no kids’ content was being produced,” says Kiszka-Hoflik. Brisk foreign sales had spurred sequels to be planned on some films, such as Marta Karwowska’s “Tarapaty” (Double Trouble).

“It’s immensely important for the education of our kids, the future audience of Polish films,” says Kiszka-Hoflik. “They need to see content in the Polish language, set in the reality they know.”

Polish documentaries are also making a splash, with bold films such as Raul de la Fuente and Damian Nenow’s “Another Day of Life,” about Polish war correspondent Ryszard Kapuscinski, earning international festival kudos and a win for best European Animated Feature Film at the European Film Awards.

Anna Zamecka’s “Communion,” co-financed by the PFI, was among 15 full-length documentary films to be short-listed for this year’s Oscars. The film, which follows teenager Ola as she helps her energetic autistic brother, Nikodem, prepare for his first Holy Communion, had already won the documentary prize at the European Film Awards.

One Polish doc likely to grab attention abroad in the future is Lukasz Czajka’s “Of Animals and Men.” This focuses on the story of Jan Zabinski, the director of the Warsaw zoo during World War II. His heroic efforts saved more than 300 people, mainly Jews, from the Nazis. The story inspired the non-fiction book “The Zookeeper’s Wife” by Diane Ackerman and the 2017 film of the same name with Jessica Chastain.

Popular on Variety

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

More Film

  • Atomic Blonde

    Poland's New Incentives Expected to Draw More Foreign Productions

    With Poland’s production incentives finally prepped for launch after years of industry efforts to make the country more competitive, bizzers in the country are stoked these days. Even before offering sweeteners Poland managed to persuade the producers of “Wonder Woman,” “Isle of Dogs” and “Atomic Blonde” to shoot in the country. It has a production [...]

  • LevelK Acquires Norwegian Horror Film 'All

    LevelK Acquires Norwegian Horror Film 'All Must Die' (EXCLUSIVE)

    LevelK has acquired international sales rights to Geir Greni’s Norwegian horror film ”All Must Die” (working title). Written by Greni and Robert Naess, “All Must Die” is set in the Norwegian woods, where a group of friends are having a bachelorette party but events quickly spin out of control. “All Must Die” stars Viktoria Winge, [...]

  • Film Constellation Strikes ‘Savage’ Early Sales

    Film Constellation Strikes ‘Savage’ Early Sales on Kiwi Gang Film (EXCLUSIVE)

    Kiwi gang picture “Savage” has been sold to The Jokers for France and Falcon Films in the Middle East. The deals are the first for the film, which follows one man’s journey through New Zealand’s street gangs over several decades. Film Constellation is expecting further sales at the EFM in Berlin. Inspired by true stories [...]

  • Charades Acquires Animated Feature 'Grab'

    Charades Acquires Animated Feature 'Grab' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Charades, the French sales company behind Mamoru Hosoda’s Oscar-nominated “Mirai,” has acquired “Grab,” an animated feature directed by Jeremy Clapin and produced by Xilam, one of France’s leading animation companies. “Grab” is co-written by Clapin (“Skhizein”) and Guillaume Laurant, the high-profile screenwriter of “Amélie” and “A Very Long Engagement.” Xilam Production was created by Marc du [...]

  • Sony Pictures Television Takes ‘The Adopters’

    Sony Pictures Television Takes ‘The Adopters’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Closing in on one of the edgier mainstream upcoming movies from Argentina, Sony Pictures Television has acquired rights to Latin America on “Los Adoptantes” (The Adopters). Sony will release the film theatrically in three territories in Latin America. The deal does not include a theatrical release in Argentina, which is still being negotiated. FilmSharks Intl., [...]

  • Berlin: Visit Films Takes ‘The Sanctity

    Berlin: Visit Films Takes ‘The Sanctity of Space’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    New York-based Visit Films has acquired international sales rights to doc “The Sanctity of Space,” co-directed by Renan Ozturk. Ozturk was one of the cinematographers and climbers on “Meru,” the breakthrough film of “Free Solo” directors Jimmy Chin and E. Chai Vasarhely. Also a DP and and director of high-altitude scenes on “Sherpa,” which Variety [...]

  • Fatih Akin's Berlin Title 'The Golden

    Berlin: Fatih Akin's Serial-Killer Pic 'The Golden Glove' Sells to Major Buyers (EXCLUSIVE)

    “The Golden Glove,” Golden Bear winner Fatih Akin’s film about a real-life serial killer, has been sold to multiple territories, including Japan, Spain and Italy, by German sales agent The Match Factory. The film is scheduled to world-premiere Saturday in competition at the Berlin Film Festival. Set in the 1970s, the pic tells the story of Fritz [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad