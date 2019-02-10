×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Shifts in Scandinavian Market Force Producers to Create New Strategies

By

Lise's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Berlin Film Festival

With the Scandinavian market becoming increasingly divided between blockbusters and indies, mid-budget films are left in limbo and struggling to get financial backing.

“The polarization starts at the funding stage,” says Hakon Overas of Norway’s 4½ Fiksjon, the production company behind Hans Petter Moland’s “Out Stealing Horses,” in competition for the Golden Bear in Berlin. “[The Norwegian Film Institute] won’t give money to those films ‘in the middle,’ the ones we used to make.”

Moland’s business partner Turid Oversveen agrees. “We used to focus on quality art films, but today we are forced to include blockbusters and more commercial films or we are out of business.”

For Torleif Hauge, Project Advisor at the Nordisk TV and Film Fund, the investors’ risk-averse attitude is down to consumer behavior: “People still go to the cinema, tickets are selling like never before, but more money is going to blockbusters because that’s what people go to see.”

Figures provided by the Danish Film Institute tend to confirm this: with 13 million tickets sold in Denmark in 2018, cinema attendance was the same as a decade earlier.

Related

“It’s not because the audience doesn’t want to go to the cinema anymore,” says DFI CEO Claus Ladegaard, “it’s because they want more cinematic quality. That’s a challenge that we are starting to grasp but we still have a way to go.”

The consensus is that the mid-budget dramas Scandinavians are so fond of are suffering directly from competition by global streamers and public broadcasters.

“My guess is that part of the audience is actually watching good American indie dramas on Netflix or HBO Nordic and not watching these films at the cinema. There is also competition from domestic TV series: DR and TV2 are doing pretty much the same kind of films we used to make. TV series are extremely good at this,” says Ladegaard.

Europe has become the new battlefield in the global streaming war. When it comes to Netflix, Norway ranks second after the U.S. in terms of user penetration, with Denmark, Sweden and Finland close behind. The figures also correspond to a greater number of native Netflix original series, which, unlike native language feature films, travel well within Scandinavia.

For Icelandic producer Magnus Vidar Sigurdsson, working with the streaming giants is both an opportunity and a Faustian bargain.

“I need these streamers to close my funding gap. In a way, it’s positive, it’s a new way for me to finance films. But the question is: are you willing to sell over all territories over the years? That’s the big question — where do you draw the line?”

To cater to demand, Scandinavian countries are experiencing what financiers describe as a talent shortage, with many industry professionals in full-time production both at home and abroad.

In Sweden, the problem is compounded by the fact that it is one of the last European countries that does not offer tax incentives on local productions.

“A very Swedish movie like ‘Moomin,’ based on a popular children’s book, is being produced in Ireland because they have a 36% reduction to offer,” deplores the chairman of the Swedish Film & TV Producers Assn., Eva Hamilton.

Countries like Norway and Iceland, which offer stunning landscapes, highly skilled crews and an attractive 25% tax break, have a long history of enticing major Hollywood productions.

In Denmark, which has lost a considerable number of established film directors to Hollywood, authorities are trying to come up with solutions to retain local talent and produce the kind of films the public wants to see. In January, the Danish Film Institute announced it would back more higher-budget Danish-language films — between €6 million-€8 million ($6.8 million-$9 million) — under the government’s new Film Agreement.

Another incentive to encourage directors to return to Scandinavia is the unrivalled control they enjoy over their films.

“There’s trust between directors and producers in Scandinavia, we still have the concept of the director’s cut,” stresses Erik Hemmendorf, CEO of Sweden’s Plattform Produktion, which he co-founded with Oscar-nominated director Ruben Ostlund (“The Square”).

“We go and see a [director’s] film rather than an actor’s film, that is really unique. We cannot really compete with the Americans in any other way.”

Popular on Variety

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

More Film

  • Global Screen Kicks Off Sales on

    Global Screen Kicks Off Sales on Thriller 'The Collini Case' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Sales agent Global Screen has kicked off sales for German thriller “The Collini Case,” starring Elyas M’Barek, the star of the hit “Fack Ju Göhte,” franchise, and produced by Constantin Film. ARP Selection has acquired all rights for France and is planning a wide release at the end of year. Constantin will give the film [...]

  • Chilean Filmmakers Takes Cinema Showcase on

    Chilean Filmmakers Take Promo on the Road

    The extraordinary success of Chilean filmmakers will be celebrated in the 2019 Week of Chilean Cinema, which launches in Madrid, then travels to Paris and Berlin. The week offers a larger narrative: the Chileans have won more awards, festival acclaim and global box office in the past decade than any other filmmaking industry in all [...]

  • Bee Gees

    Bee Gees, Go-Go's Documentaries in the Works at Polygram (EXCLUSIVE)

    Polygram Entertainment has unveiled a quartet of music documentaries in development on the Bee Gees, the Go-Go’s, hip-hop jewelry and the origins of mixtapes, Variety has learned exclusively. Polygram, which was revived in 2017 by Universal Music Group, rolled out details of the projects Saturday afternoon during a pre-Grammys showcase in downtown Los Angeles. Members [...]

  • Kate McKinnon as "Morgan" and Mila

    Central, Eastern Europe Eyes Bigger Slice of Production Pie

    Frictionless international film and series production is at the top of agendas in Central and Eastern Europe these days, with increasingly competitive territories adopting policy tweaks and launching new film promotion bodies. The freshly minted Slovak Film Commission is looking to catch up quick to its longstanding Czech counterpart, the Czech Film Commission, with a [...]

  • 'The Golden Glove' Review: Fatih Akin's

    Berlin Film Review: 'The Golden Glove'

    A recurring controversy flared up again at last month’s Sundance festival, this time with the Zac Efron-starring Ted Bundy biopic “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile” as its lit match: Where is the line drawn between representation and celebration in films about appalling figures, particularly with a swoon-worthy sex symbol in the lead? That’s an [...]

  • Wang Quan'an poses during a photocall

    'Ondog' Director Wang Quan'an Is at Home on European Festival Circuit

    Chinese filmmaker Wang Quan’an is a man in control of himself and his narrative, and at ease on the European festival circuit. His “Ondog” is an early front-runner for a trophy at the Berlin Film Festival, where it played in competition Friday. The film, the tale of an encounter between a very young cop and [...]

  • Berlin: Japan's Free Stone Has Sabu's

    Berlin: Japan's Free Stone Has Sabu's 'Jam' on Its Plate

    Cult Japanese director Sabu has completed “Jam,” an action film which features three men from completely different walks of life who find themselves heading for a showdown. One is a do-gooder, another a singer, and the third a Yakuza gangster. The film heads the slate that sales company Free Stone is unwrapping this week at [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad