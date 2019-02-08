×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

European Animation Grows Up With Mature Themes

By

@edmezavar

Ed's Most Recent Stories

View All
Another Day of Life Animated Movie
CREDIT: Courtesy of Next Film

European animated films continue to tackle weighty subject matter with diverse works aimed at older and more mature audiences.

A number of celebrated titles last year impressed by tackling historical, political and cultural subject matter in original ways, among them Raúl de la Fuente and Damian Nenow’s European Film Award winner “Another Day of Life,” above, Denis Do’s “Funan,” which took the top prize in Annecy, and Nora Twomey’s “The Breadwinner,” which won a plethora of prizes around the globe.

This year the trend continues with new and upcoming projects that explore wide ranging subject matter, from such sobering themes as the plight of refugees, racism and war to lighter fare like surrealist cinema and quirky romance.

Norwegian director Mats Grorud tackles the politically charged topic of Palestinian refugees in “Wardi” (The Tower). The film follows an 11-year-old girl living with her family in a Beirut refugee camp who tries to keep alive her great-grandfather’s hope of someday returning to his long lost home in Galilee. The film, sold by Jour2Fête, is based on the testimonies of Palestinian refugees and combines 2D and puppet animation.

Related

“We wanted to make a film about the passage of time — the past, the present and the future – to show how children are born into this camp without rights, as refugees,” says Grorud. “These people have suffered tremendously.”

French director Florence Miailhe likewise examines the subject of displaced people in “The Crossing.” Currently in production by France’s Les Films de l’Arlequin, Germany’s Balance Film and the Czech Republic’s Maur Film, the pic follows two children from a plundered village fleeing from pursuers as they make their way across a hostile continent in search of safe haven.

Examining troubling trends in Germany, Mohammad Farokhmanesh and Frank Geiger tell the story of children born into extreme right-wing families in “Little Germans,” a documentary from Hamburg-based Brave New Work, unspooling in the European Film Market’s Lola at Berlinale section.

Germany’s Nazi legacy is revisited in Ari Folman’s retelling of the story of Anne Frank. A European-Israeli co-production sold internationally by Wild Bunch, “Where Is Anne Frank?” follows Kitty, the imaginary friend Anne Frank wrote to in her diary, as she magically comes to life at the Anne Frank house in present-day Amsterdam, believing that Anne must be alive and determined to find her.

Simone Massi offers another tale about growing up in the face of fascism, war, resistance and emigration with “Tre Infanzie,” currently being developed by Paris-based Offshore and Rome’s Minimum Fax Media. The story chronicles the lives of three children at different times during the 20th century on the same farm in a village in Italy’s Marche region.

Moving away from darker themes and embracing the fantastic and surreal are works by Salvador Simó and Jérémy Clapin.

In “Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles,” Simó chronicles Spanish filmmaker Luis Buñuel’s efforts to make his 1933 surrealist documentary “Las Hurdes” (Land Without Bread). The hand-drawn feature film, sold internationally by Madrid-based Latido Films, is based on Fermín Solís’ graphic novel of the same name.

Adapting Guillaume Laurant’s novel “Happy Hand,” Clapin’s fantastically absurd “I Lost My Body,” from Paris-based Xilam, follows a severed hand as it escapes from a medical facility in search of its body, that of a troubled young Moroccan immigrant in France.

Offering a lighter slice of modern life is Carlos Fernández’s “Memoirs of a Man in Pajamas,” likewise from Latido Film. The pic revolves around a 40-year-old man whose dream of working at home in his pajamas as a comic artist is disrupted when he falls in love with a girl.

Popular on Variety

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

More Film

  • Freddie Highmore to Star in Mediaset

    Freddie Highmore to Star in Mediaset Espana, TF1 Group’s ‘Way Down’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    BERLIN —  Freddie Highmore, star of U.S. TV hit “The Good Doctor,” will topline “Way Down,” an English-language heist movie partnering two of Europe’s biggest media corporations, Spain’s Mediaset Espana and France’s TF1 Group. TFI Group’s cinema division TF1 Studio will handle international sales and also domestic distribution in France. “Way Down” will be directed [...]

  • European Theaters Tooning Up Animated 2019

    European Theaters Tooning Up for an Animated 2019

    Fairies, dragons, a trip to the moon and the fall of the Berlin Wall are just some of the family-friendly highlights in German and European animation this year. While the current crop of animated pics offer historical themes and adaptations of beloved books, a popular German toy line serves as the basis for one highly [...]

  • Another Day of Life Animated Movie

    European Animation Grows Up With Mature Themes

    European animated films continue to tackle weighty subject matter with diverse works aimed at older and more mature audiences. A number of celebrated titles last year impressed by tackling historical, political and cultural subject matter in original ways, among them Raúl de la Fuente and Damian Nenow’s European Film Award winner “Another Day of Life,” [...]

  • Dogs Of Berlin Netflix

    Netflix Moves Into German Original Films With Three New Projects (EXCLUSIVE)

    Netflix is making its first foray into German original films, unveiling a slate of three projects that it will produce with local film and TV powerhouses UFA, X Filme and ZDF. In the lineup are “Betongold” (“Concrete Gold”), a fast-paced satire about the world of real estate from UFA Fiction; “Isi & Ossi,” a young-adult [...]

  • Atomic Blonde

    Poland's New Incentives Expected to Draw More Foreign Productions

    With Poland’s production incentives finally prepped for launch after years of industry efforts to make the country more competitive, bizzers in the country are stoked these days. Even before offering sweeteners Poland managed to persuade the producers of “Wonder Woman,” “Isle of Dogs” and “Atomic Blonde” to shoot in the country. It has a production [...]

  • LevelK Acquires Norwegian Horror Film 'All

    LevelK Acquires Norwegian Horror Film 'All Must Die' (EXCLUSIVE)

    LevelK has acquired international sales rights to Geir Greni’s Norwegian horror film ”All Must Die” (working title). Written by Greni and Robert Naess, “All Must Die” is set in the Norwegian woods, where a group of friends are having a bachelorette party but events quickly spin out of control. “All Must Die” stars Viktoria Winge, [...]

  • SND, WY Productions, Esprits Frappeurs Launch

    SND, WY Productions, Esprits Frappeurs Launch Genre Film Collection (EXCLUSIVE)

    SND, the commercial arm of French TV network M6, is joining forces with French production banners WY Prods. and Esprits Frappeurs to launch a collection of upscale genre movies. Under the pact, the three companies will develop, produce and distribute a collection of genre films with the goal of delivering two to three projects per [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad