×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Berlin Doc ‘Merata’ Explores Life of Pioneer Maori Female Filmmaker

By

Nick's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Berlin Film Festival

The emotionally powerful documentary “Merata: How Mum Decolonized the Screen,” which is screening at Berlinale, tells the intimate story of legendary Maori filmmaker Merata Mita, who helped to kick-start indigenous cinema from that corner of the world. Directed by her son, Hepi Mita, it’s also a personal journey through their family life, as Hepi explores how important and trailblazing his mother was in her field of work, and how her passion for the arts informed many aspects of her life, before she died in 2010. “It was daunting to be so intimate. On one hand I wanted to craft an honest and emotional portrayal, and on the other I wanted to protect myself and my family,” says Mita, who adds that “it’s a very delicate balance, especially when your perspective is so ingrained in the subject matter.”

The film showcases never-before-seen footage and offers up extremely open accounts of Merata Mita’s life and work, which opened doors to indigenous filmmakers such as Warwick Thornton, Taika Waititi, Sterlin Harjo and Zoe Hopkins. “If you look at the highest-grossing films in New Zealand history, seven out of 10 of them are either made by indigenous filmmakers, or deal heavily with indigenous themes,” says Mita, adding that “the success is self-evident and I see it now spilling over into Hollywood, with Maori directors like Taika Waititi on ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ and actors like Temuera Morrison in ‘Aquaman.’ Indigenous filmmakers continue to prove themselves at the highest level, and indigenous cinema is well on its way to major crossover success.”

Related

Merata Mita was the first Maori woman to write and direct a narrative feature, with 1988’s “Mauri,” while her political films highlighted the political and societal struggles of Maori people during the 1980s. But all audiences are likely to come away with something long-lasting and profound about what she did for an entire generation of artists who would follow in her footsteps. “I want people to be inspired by a fearless woman who against all odds kept going,” says producer Chelsea Winstanley, adding that “in the face of adversity, she chose to participate in the struggle for women, for solo mothers and for filmmakers to be heard. I hope it encourages people to participate, not only in the discussion of how to continue her legacy, but to empower people to act.”

And because so much of Merata’s life was meaningful and potentially helpful to the filmmakers, it proved to be a difficult task to decide what to use and what should be left on the cutting-room floor. “The challenges were mainly how to condense such an incredible woman’s story into 85 minutes and how to ensure her legacy, on film, remained with her family,” says Winstanley.

All involved were in it for the long haul, too. “This film has been five years in the making and I truly believe it needed that amount of time in order to achieve what we all set out to do,” says Winstanley, who adds that “it also enabled Hepi to discover the story he wanted to tell and uncover stories of his mother he never knew existed.”

 

Popular on Variety

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety
    YF16WZHB

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

More Film

  • 'Patrick' Review

    Film Review: 'Patrick'

    There’s no denying that “Patrick” is absolutely adorable. When a story revolves around a four-legged furry friend — a squishy, huggable pug, at that — that much is to be expected. However, what makes director Mandie Fletcher’s canine-centered romantic comedy work is its ability to engage in between the oh-so-cute closeups of the bug-eyed pup. [...]

  • Apollo Theater Documentary Selected as Tribeca

    Apollo Theater Documentary Selected as Tribeca Festival Opener

    The Tribeca Film Festival will open its 18th edition with the world premiere of the HBO Documentary Film “The Apollo,” directed by Roger Ross Williams. The film will debut at the iconic theater in Manhattan on April 24. It includes archival footage, music, comedy and dance performances, and interviews with Patti LaBelle, Pharrell Williams, Smokey [...]

  • Nadav Lapid On Breaking From The

    Nadav Lapid Probes Israeli Identity in Autobiographical ‘Synonyms'

    BERLIN — Israeli director Nadav Lapid drew deeply on his own experiences as a young expatriate 20 years ago for his latest feature “Synonyms,” which world premiered Wednesday in competition at the Berlin Film Festival. With the story of a man who arrives in Paris determined to leave his nation and his identity behind, Lapid [...]

  • Tigerland review

    Sundance Film Review: 'Tigerland'

    A century ago, 100,000 tigers existed in the wild; now just about 4% remain. The threat of extinction of the species — one that historically has fascinated mankind — is always present in “Tigerland,” which finds “Born into Brothels” director Ross Kauffman looking at preservation efforts in Russia and India, two of the big cats’ primary remaining [...]

  • 'Elisa & Marcela' Review: Flat Story

    Berlin Film Review: 'Elisa & Marcela'

    On the surface, “Elisa & Marcela” may look like a lesbian love story for the ages, a salute to our brave foremothers who risked ridicule and imprisonment to express their love. If only it were so essential. Instead, Isabel Coixet’s tired romanticized biopic of two Spanish women who tricked a priest into marrying them in [...]

  • Josh Brolin Dune

    Josh Brolin Joins Timothee Chalamet in Star-Studded 'Dune' Reboot

    Josh Brolin is joining the A-list ensemble of Legendary’s “Dune” reboot. He boards a cast that includes Timothee Chalamet, Javier Bardem, Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, and Charlotte Rampling, with Oscar Isaac and Zendaya in talks to join. Brolin will portray Gurney Halleck, the warmaster for Chalamet’s family and a mentor to his character. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad