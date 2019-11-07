×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Avatar’ Film Series Means Big Business in New Zealand

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kumeu
CREDIT: New Zealand Film Commission

Box office record-breaker and pioneer that it was, “Avatar” was in many ways a dry run for the mega-production that is now under way in multiple studios across New Zealand.

James Cameron and his long-term producer partner Jon Landau have mounted an unprecedented exercise in logistics, use of resources and ambitious film-making techniques in order to simultaneously shoot “Avatar” parts two, three and some of four.

Pre-production began mid-2018. Filming began in May. And some suppliers have apparently been notified that they need to think of their roles as a five-year commitment.

“With ‘Avatar’ you have to create a whole world. Nothing exists,” says Landau. Cameron’s vision is being originated in 3D, with massive use of visual effects and cutting-edge motion capture techniques, all of it indoors. That involves a huge commitment to New Zealand and from the country’s talent and crew.

“The first time we came, we came because of the incentives. That was a huge motivating factor. What we learned on the first ‘Avatar’ was the passion and the artistry that people bring to their work here. Any location can get people to come. What is harder getting people to come back,” says Landau.

“We want to work with people who take pride in the overall, and also the detail, of their craft. We found we wanted to be back in New Zealand.”

When Variety visited the film’s set, the “Avatar” movies were shooting at the new Kumeu Film Studios just 20 minutes from downtown Auckland, the same distance from the city’s airport. Security was visible and preparations were afoot to use the facility’s two water tanks and the huge, newly built green screen, which first serviced “The Meg.”

“Avatar” has also used three more sites. These include the older Auckland Film Studios, used for pre-production, and Stone Street Studios in Wellington. The production shuttles between the sites in order to minimize downtime and ensure a constant flow of raw digital footage to the effects and post-production teams. “We can’t wait till we finish production to turn over material to [VFX house] Weta Digital. We feed them as we go along. We built breaks into the schedule, which allows us to edit,” says Landau. The rotation also allows sets to be assembled in one place while cameras are rolling in another place.

The production has taken a five-year lease on a large warehouse in Lower Hutt, outside Wellington, where construction is taking place. “We considered buying it,” says Landau.

“No successful film hub can rely on locations alone. You need a studio infrastructure to support not just ‘Avatar,’ but others too. You need the facilities that can say ‘Avatar’ is not set here, but it could shoot here. Or a TV show that is set in New York, but can film here,” says Landau.

The new “Avatar” series leans heavily on Weta Digital, the Wellington-based facility that has won six Academy Awards for films including “The Lord of the Rings” series and the first “Avatar.”

Landau says he admires the company, not only for its skills, but also its corporate risk-taking. “On the first ‘Avatar,’ we were waiting for six months to get a greenlight for the movie. Weta Digital had three other big movies wanting to use them. They took a corporate decision to wait. They reasoned it would lead them down the path they want to go. And they continue to explore,” says Landau.

Landau expects the new “Avatar” series to qualify for New Zealand’s 5% uplift, a supplementary rebate scheme granted only to those movies that leave something large behind.

“It is conditional. They don’t want us to bring in 50% of our crew from elsewhere. We have other things we have to deliver, like the producing seminars, that [Landau is] teaching. We made a commitment on interns, and think of it as training the labor force, in production, editorial, art, visual effects, and costume departments,” Landau says, pointing out that film industry spending is unusually diverse — helping everything from hotels and transport, to stationery makers, textile producers and puppeteers. “We have 300 people in hotels in Auckland.”

Landau says he can see first-hand how that kind of investment pays future dividends. “Since we shot [the first] ‘Avatar,’ New Zealand has crews with more experience now. The industry here is taking the right steps to support what has to happen. We are doing more with Park Road Post. We will be doing our mixes in New Zealand, which we did not do last time. We are now working with them on our dailies, and our 3D.

“We use a high level of technology, but don’t view it as proprietary. Our story is proprietary! The more these technologies become ubiquitous, the better it is for us. When we are not in production other people can still be using those toolsets, training and advancing.”

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Caroline Link's 'When Hitler Stole Pink

    AFM: Caroline Link's 'When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit' Seals Early Deals (EXCLUSIVE)

    “When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit,” directed by Caroline Link, an Oscar-winner with “Nowhere in Africa,” has attracted several presales ahead of its market premiere at AFM. The film’s sales agent, Beta Cinema, has also revealed a host of deals on other titles. “Pink Rabbit,” an adaptation of the memoir of author and illustrator Judith Kerr [...]

  • The Lion

    TF1 Studio Scores Raft of Deals on Dany Boon Starrer 'The Lion;' Unveils First Still (EXCLUSIVE)

    TF1 Studio has scored several pre-sales on Ludovic Colbeau-Justin’s “The Lion,” the anticipated action comedy starring Dany Boon and Philippe Katerine. Currently in post-production, “The Lion” has been picked up for Canada (TVA films), Spain (Dea Planeta), Benelux (Alternative Films), Switzerland (Pathe Films), Greece (Spentzos Film), Portugal (Nos Lusomundo Audiovisuais), CIS (Top Film), Poland (Monolith), [...]

  • Kumeu

    'Avatar' Film Series Means Big Business in New Zealand

    Box office record-breaker and pioneer that it was, “Avatar” was in many ways a dry run for the mega-production that is now under way in multiple studios across New Zealand. James Cameron and his long-term producer partner Jon Landau have mounted an unprecedented exercise in logistics, use of resources and ambitious film-making techniques in order [...]

  • Doctor

    Other Angle Closes Sales on French Comedy 'A Good Doctor' (EXCLUSIVE)

    The Paris-based shingle Other Angle has closed a raft of sales on “A Good Doctor,” a French comedy that is having its market premiere on Thursday at the American Film Market. Directed by Tristan Séguéla, “A Good Doctor” stars French actor Michel Blanc as Serge, a visiting doctor who is tired after 20 years of [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    How Poland Came to Stand In for Germany in Steven Spielberg's 'Bridge of Spies'

    Even without the rebate Poland was attracting major international productions, including Claire Denis’ sci-fi drama “High Life,” Alexandros Avranas’ Jim Carrey-starring crime thriller “Dark Crimes,” and Steven Spielberg’s Cold War thriller “Bridge of Spies,” which earned production designer Adam Stockhausen an Oscar nomination. Stockhausen recalls driving across eastern Germany, scouting for locations alongside Markus Bensch, [...]

  • Mt Taranaki New Zealand Film Locations

    Production Hot Spot New Zealand Grows Beyond Its Incentives

    To hear celebrated production designer Grant Major tell it, New Zealand’s film industry was reborn in the last years of the 20th century, thanks to “The Lord of the Rings” director Peter Jackson, who pioneered, agitated and doggedly got on with things. Today, the industry has grown far beyond its leading practitioner into one that [...]

  • Poland Builds Locations Business With Boosts

    Poland Builds Locations Business With Boost From 30% Cash Rebate

    As Poland prepares for its closeup, with the introduction of a 30% cash rebate earlier this year, the local industry is gearing up to show the world how much it has to offer. Easily accessible from anywhere in Europe, the country boasts diverse locations, highly skilled crews, and a rich movie-making tradition. Even the lack [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad