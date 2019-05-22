×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Artist Andrew Levitas Tackles Corporate Greed in Johnny Depp Starring ‘Minamata’

By

Nick's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: HanWay

Andrew Levitas has carved out a unique place in the art world, having used his considerable skills across multiple creative platforms. A filmmaker, painter, sculptor, producer, writer, actor and photographer, Levitas is also the founder of Metalwork Pictures, a media production company that develops and produces original content, including his 2014 directorial debut, “Lullaby,” as well as “Georgetown,” “Last Moment of Clarity,” “The White Crow,” “Farming,” “Flower,” “At Any Price,” “Affluenza” and “The Art of Getting By.” When it comes to producing, Levitas says, “It’s purely about supporting other like-minded artists, specifically those who seek essential truth, and engage with their material in a very particular way.  Beyond that, joy of creation is essential.”

Levitas is currently in production on “Minamata,” pictured above, starring Johnny Depp, Bill Nighy and Hiroyuki Sanada. HanWay is handling sales.  The film, set in 1971, follows Life magazine photographer W. Eugene Smith’s journey to the Japanese fishing village of Minamata to investigate the devastation of its townspeople by mercury poisoning caused by the Chisso Corporation, with nefarious assistance from the Japanese government and the yakuza.

Related

“ ‘Minamata’ delves into corporate greed, social injustice and inequality,” says Levitas. “It’s also the story of one man and one woman who made a difference and how when we stand together to fight against darker powers, good wins out. It’s about giving voice to those who have none.”

The differences between Levitas’ first film and his latest are considerable. “ ‘Lullaby’ was an intimate look at personal trauma through the narrowest of lenses. ‘Minamata,’ conversely, while also based on a true story, is exponentially wider in scope and tone. This film lives in the incredible mind of W. Eugene Smith. It’s an incredibly exciting, unexpected, and important story,” says Levitas.

Levitas has a restless artistic spirit that drives him from project to project. “Sculpting and painting are personal and tactile. Filmmaking by nature is more than any one person, and a true collaboration in every sense of the word,” he says. Levitas also serves as a professor at New York University, and maintains studios in New York and London.

The future holds many opportunities for Levitas, but right now, he’s focused on completing “Minamata” before making any firm decisions about his next endeavor. “I have all forms of projects constantly ready to go, but as I’ve taken the year off from teaching to make this film, I’m most eager to get back to my students.”

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

More Film

  • Artist Andrew Levitas Tackles Corporate Greed

    Artist Andrew Levitas Tackles Corporate Greed in Johnny Depp Starring 'Minamata'

    Andrew Levitas has carved out a unique place in the art world, having used his considerable skills across multiple creative platforms. A filmmaker, painter, sculptor, producer, writer, actor and photographer, Levitas is also the founder of Metalwork Pictures, a media production company that develops and produces original content, including his 2014 directorial debut, “Lullaby,” as [...]

  • Oliver Laxe

    Cannes: ‘Fire Will Come’s’ Oliver Laxe on Classicism, Avant-Guard, Egos

    CANNES  —    Spain’s Oliver Laxe returns to Cannes for the third time with“Fire Will Come” (O Que Arde), competing in Un Certain Regard— the first time a Galician-language film is selected for Cannes. He has pedigree. His first time round, in 2010, Laxe snagged a Fipresci nod for his Directors’ Fortnight title “You All [...]

  • Gael Garcia Bernal poses for portrait

    Gael Garcia Bernal on Cannes Special Screening ‘Chicuarotes,’ Hope for Mexico

    CANNES  —  There’s a scene right at the beginning of “Chicuarotes,” Gael García Bernal’s second movie as a director, where Cagalera and Moleteco, two teens from the humble San Gregorio Atlapulco district of Mexico City, board a bus in clown’s makeup, and launch into a clumsy comedic sketch. Maybe because it’s delivered in San Gregorio [...]

  • Italy's Notorious Pictures on Buying Spree

    Cannes: Italy's Notorious Pictures on Buying Spree Takes 'Vivarium,' Ups Production (EXCLUSIVE)

    Italian distribution, production, and exhibition company Notorious Pictures is on a buying spree at the Cannes Film Market where they’ve acquired four high-profile titles, including Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots sci-fi-fier “Vivarium,” which world-premiered in Critics’ Week. On the production side the expanding outfit has teamed up with Belgium’s Tarantula Productions on Islamic terrorism thriller [...]

  • Marco Bellocchio The Traitor Cannes

    Director Marco Bellocchio Talks About Cannes Mafia Drama 'The Traitor'

    Cannes veteran Marco Bellocchio’s vast body of work spans from “Fists in the Pockets” (1965) to “Sweet Dreams,” which launched at Directors’ Fortnight in 2016. The auteur known for psychodramas and for bringing the complexities of Italian history, and hypocrisy, to the big screen is back, this time in competition, with “The Traitor,” a biopic [...]

  • Director Tudor Giurgiu on Transylvania Film

    Director Tudor Giurgiu on Transilvania Film Festival Opening Film ‘Parking’

    CANNES–A poet, a romantic, and a stranger in a strange land, Adrian is a Romanian immigrant working as a night watchman at a car dealership in Cordoba. After leaving his old life behind, he falls in love with a Spanish singer who offers him a shot at reinvention. But when a money-making scheme by his [...]

  • Their Algeria

    Lina Soualem’s ‘Their Algeria’ Wins First Docs-in-Progress Award

    CANNES–Lina Soualem’s “Their Algeria” won the inaugural Docs-in-Progress Award, a €10,000 ($11,300) cash prize given out by the Cannes Film Market’s Doc Corner with the support of the Intl. Film Talent Association (IEFTA), which was presented Tuesday at a ceremony at the Plage des Palmes. Soualem’s directorial debut was chosen out of the 24 works-in-progress [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad