×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Film Review: ‘White as Snow’

Frequently ridiculous French director Anne Fontaine awkwardly grafts a feminist tale about a young woman's sexual awakening onto the classic Snow White legend, with muddled results.

By
Peter Debruge

Chief Film Critic

Peter's Most Recent Stories

View All
White as Snow
CREDIT: Emmanuelle Jacobson-Roques
Director:
Anne Fontaine
With:
Lou de Laâge, Isabelle Huppert

Running time: 100 MIN.

Anne Fontaine’s present-day female-sexual-empowerment fable “White as Snow” is not a Snow White story per se, although it’s fun to think of Isabelle Huppert’s character — an aging health-spa diva who becomes diabolically envious of her stepdaughter — as the wicked queen. This, one might argue, was a campy role the icy French star was born to play, and Huppert sinks her teeth into it, much as her scheming villainess hopes the pale-skinned Claire (Lou de Laâge) might a poisoned apple. But the differences between Fontaine’s stunt and the actual Brothers Grimm fairy tale distractingly outweigh the film’s semi-forced similarities, ultimately leaving audiences to wonder how this coy provocation wound up getting confused with Snow White in the first place.

The answer: Fontaine began with a situation more than a story, wherein a “pure” young woman (so perceived by multiple characters) discovers the nubile effect her beauty has over men. Rather than becoming a passive object of patriarchal conquest, the character, Claire, proactively decides to pursue a series of casual liaisons with whichever of these suitors catch her fancy. At some point, Fontaine decided that the magic number of prospects ought to be seven, which in turn evoked the number of dwarfs with whom Snow White demurely cohabitated in the Disney cartoon, and so the rather tenuous connection was born.

More Reviews

Add to that the jealousy of an older woman, Maud (Huppert), and the framework started to take shape — although the situation with the seven men is just plain confusing. Maud, who can be seen vainly checking her appearance in any reflective surface she passes, admires Claire until such time that she catches her own lover (Charles Berling) leaving pathetic messages on her stepdaughter’s voicemail.

Taking her (homicidally inclined) fortuneteller’s advice, as one does in such situations, Maud agrees to have Claire kidnapped, taken to the woods, and killed. That plan unspools — and eventually derails — in one of this ridiculous film’s more ludicrous scenes, shifting the action from city to country as Claire escapes into the forest, never really questioning how she got there or why she would have been abducted in the first place.

Rather, she stumbles across a not-at-all-dwarf-like man (Damien Bonnard), who brings her back to the cottage he shares with two other tallish straight men, one being his twin (also Bonnard) and the other a melancholy cellist (Vincent Macaigne, in the insufferable mopey mode that’s become his signature). All three look at Claire as if she were made of marzipan — an attitude the gamine bemusedly embraces, for it is nice to be desired. At least, that’s what Fontaine seems to be saying, as if in solidarity with Catherine Deneuve and the 99 other women who wrote the open letter against #MeToo defending “the freedom to annoy, indispensable to sexual freedom.”

Though Fontaine was not a signatory of that statement, its ill-timed message echoes throughout this off-putting film: “Rape is a crime. But insistent or clumsy flirting is not … nor is gallantry a chauvinist aggression.” Comparably flip and oh so French, “White as Snow” pokes fun at the age-old dance between dumpy men (is this what makes them dwarfs?) and a woman whom everyone wishes to seduce. If you are born such a beauty, the movie playfully posits, why not make the most of it? So long as a woman has agency — and the character of Claire always does — it is her choice whom she agrees to sleep with, which in this case puts Claire in a unique position of power vis-à-vis the others. In almost farcical ways, the men insistently and clumsily flirt with her, getting nowhere without her consent, while the envious Maud covets the sexual power that Claire so casually embodies.

In (limited) defense of the controversial auteur, Fontaine’s approach has always been what might be called “sex positive” (see her eye-rollingly earnest son-swapping melodrama “Adore”). But there’s no ignoring the tawdry tradition by which Snow White and other classic fairy tales have been co-opted as blue-movie fodder over the years (as in Rolf Thiele’s “Grimm’s Fairy Tales for Adults” or Polish director Walerian Borowczyk’s entire oeuvre). “White as Snow” doesn’t subvert this trend so much as soften it, ensuring that Claire is always in control, celebrating rather than exploiting her budding sensuality — which is true even of an early nude scene, in which the camera admires (rather than ogles) Claire’s snow-white skin under the shower.

Whatever pleasure viewers take in Fontaine’s rough reimagining will surely scale according to how appealing they find its leading lady, Lou de Laâge, whom Fontaine previously cast as a wartime doctor in “The Innocents.” The title there referred to a group of nuns beset by unexplained pregnancies, although this time, de Laâge represents the innocent, whose sexual awakening serves as a political act. In addition to Maud’s beau and the three cottage-dwelling dudes, she must navigate the lecherous advances of a randy bookshop owner (Benoît Poelvoorde, the most miscast) and his shyly respectful son (Pablo Pauly), the suave-yet-insecure town doctor (Jonathan Cohen), and the unusually forgiving local priest (Richard Fréchette).

That makes eight, for anyone who’s counting, but again, you’re liable to tear your hair out trying to map this mess onto Grimm’s original, if only because the entire Snow White connection seems to have been an afterthought. In closing, Fontaine leaves her audience with a weak feminist twist — that Claire doesn’t need Prince Charming’s kiss — while squandering the opportunity she has in Huppert. The actress is far too sly not to embrace the role’s arch qualities, upstaging her pouty-lipped and glassy-eyed co-star in every scene they share, but especially during a key encounter on the dance floor in which she writhes and shimmies around her rival like some kind of venomous sorceress. On paper, de Laâge may represent “the fairest of them all,” but there’s no denying that this tale is unfairly skewed in Huppert’s favor.

Film Review: 'White as Snow'

Reviewed at Tribeca Film Festival (Int'l Narrative Competition), April 27, 2019. Running time: 100 MIN. (Original title: “Blanche comme neige”)

Production: (France) A Gaumont (in France), Cohen Media Group (in U.S.) release of a Gaumont presentation of a Mandarin Prod., Ciné-@ production, in co-production with Gaumont, France 3 Cinéma, Scope Pictures, Cinéfrance, Les Films du Camélia, with the participation of Canal Plus, Ciné Plus, France Télévisions, in association with La Banque Postale – Image 12, SG Image 2017, Manon 9, with the support of Angoa, Sacem, with the participation of Entourage Pictures. (Int'l sales: Gaumont, Paris.) Producers: Éric Altmayer, Nicolas Altmayer, Philippe Carcassonne.

Crew: Director: Anne Fontaine. Screenplay: Pascal Bonitzer, Anne Fontaine, with the collaboration of Claire Barré. Camera (color): Yves Angelo. Editor: Annette Dutertre. Music: Bruno Coulais.

With: Lou de Laâge, Isabelle Huppert, Charles Berling, Damien Bonnard, Jonathan Cohen, Richard Fréchette, Vincent Macaigne, Pablo Pauly, Benoît Poelvoorde, Aurore Broutin, Laurent Korcia, Agata Buzek.

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More Film

  • White as Snow

    Film Review: 'White as Snow'

    Anne Fontaine’s present-day female-sexual-empowerment fable “White as Snow” is not a Snow White story per se, although it’s fun to think of Isabelle Huppert’s character — an aging health-spa diva who becomes diabolically envious of her stepdaughter — as the wicked queen. This, one might argue, was a campy role the icy French star was [...]

  • Simon McQuoid Mortal Kombat

    James Wan-Produced ‘Mortal Kombat’ to Shoot in Australia for New Line

    A new film in the hit “Mortal Kombat” franchise is to begin pre-production this month in Australia. “Aquaman” director James Wan will be producing for New Line Cinema. Confirmation of the project came Tuesday from Steven Marshall, premier of South Australia, South Australia’s Minister for Innovation and Skills, David Pisoni, and former Village Roadshow executive Greg [...]

  • Chris Hemsworth

    Cannes: 13 Buzziest Movies for Sale from Chris Hemsworth to Michelle Pfeiffer

    The Cannes Film Festival isn’t just a destination for auteurs and high fashion on the most glamorous red carpet in the world. It’s also a big film market for producers to unveil projects in need of distribution or some serious cash. Here are 13 of the buzziest title that are looking to woo bidders in [...]

  • Electric Adds 'Alone' to U.S. Distribution,

    Electric Entertainment Adds 'Alone' to U.S. Distribution, International Sales Slate (EXCLUSIVE)

    Los Angeles-based Electric Entertainment, co-headed by “Independence Day,” “Godzilla” and “Bad Samaritan” producer Dean Devlin, has acquired thriller “Alone” for worldwide distribution (except CIS). Electric, headed by Devlin alongside Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan, will be releasing the movie in the U.S. as well as handling international sales, and will screen it at Cannes. More [...]

  • Fabula Promotes Producer Rocío Jadue to

    Fabula Promotes Producer Rocío Jadue to Head of Latin American Film (EXCLUSIVE)

    CANNES  —  Fabula founders Pablo and Juan de Dios Larraín have upped producer Rocío Jadue to the newly-created post of Fabula head of Latin America film. The promotion marks another expansive – though organic – move at the Santiago de Chile-based production house which won an Academy Award for Sebastian Lelio’s “A Fantastic Woman” and [...]

  • Cannes: Critics’ Week's 'A White, White

    Cannes: Critics' Week's 'A White, White Day' Sold to France, Australia (EXCLUSIVE)

    Urban Distribution has bought rights for France and Palace has taken rights for Australia to Hlynur Palmason’s “A White, White Day” (“Hvitur, Hvitur Dagur”) from New Europe Film Sales, ahead of the film’s world premiere in Cannes this week, where it competes in Critics’ Week. The film is Palmason’s second feature after “Winter Brothers,” which [...]

  • Franco Lolli’s Cannes’ Critics’ Week Player

    Colombia’s Franco Lolli on Cannes’ Critics’ Week Opener ‘Litigante’

    Colombian-raised and French-educated Franco Lolli is returning to familiar territory at Cannes’ Critics’ Week to world premiere “Litigante,” his second directorial feature. In 2014 his debut feature “Gente de bien” also competed in the Semaine de la Critique before going on to win the prestigious San Sebastian Horizontes Latinos award and the Colombian Academy Macondo [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad