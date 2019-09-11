×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Toronto Film Review: ‘Wet Season’

Personal details inform this sensitive second feature from Singapore writer-director Anthony Chen.

By
Alissa Simon

Film Critic

Alissa's Most Recent Stories

View All
Wet Season
CREDIT: Laixiang Pow
Director:
Anthony Chen
With:
Yann Yann Yeo, Koh Jia Ler, Christopher Lee, Yang Shi Bin. (Mandarin, English dialogue)

Running time: 103 MIN.

With the bittersweet drama “Wet Season,” Singapore writer-director Anthony Chen again proves himself a perceptive observer of life and social class in his tropical nation-state and a sensitive chronicler of issues confronting women. Set during monsoon season, Chen’s delicate, nuanced portrait of the heartbreaks afflicting a dedicated schoolteacher and dutiful wife is suffused with love and humor, and directed with striking maturity and restraint. Like his 2013 debut, the Cannes Camera d’Or-winner “Ilo Ilo,” this sophomore feature draws on details from his personal life and further benefits from the casting of two of that film’s leading players: the luminous Yann Yann Yeo as the vulnerable educator and the vibrant Koh Jia Ler as her student. Further festival action and niche art-house play should follow the world premiere in Toronto’s Platform competition.

Modest, dignified and caring, the late-thirtysomething Ling (Yeo), a native Malaysian, teaches Mandarin to teens at a top boy’s academy, where both she and her subject are undervalued in favor of math and science. In advance of the grade 4 O-levels, she is willing to give remedial work to those most in need, but only the lively Wei Lun (Koh), a competitive martial artist, sticks around to participate.

More Reviews

Meanwhile, on the home front, Ling’s marriage is going through a rough patch. She and her selfish husband Andrew (Christopher Lee) have been trying to conceive for eight years. Now she is undergoing painful IVF treatment and Andrew proves unsupportive; he never bothers to show up at her appointments or when she is ovulating, which only increases Ling’s suspicions that he is having an affair.

Instead of the longed-for infant to look after, Ling has her nonverbal, wheelchair-confined father-in-law (Yang Shi Bin, poignant), whom she tenderly cares for. Helmer Chen subtly underlines the similarities between the earliest and last stages of life as Ling spoon-feeds, bathes and diapers the ailing man. In a poignant dream sequence that augurs dramatic change, she finds a crying baby in his bed.

Ling’s natural kindness and unfulfilled maternal instincts also manifest in her care for Wei Lun, whose long-absent parents have left him alone in an expensive high rise apartment building. When the lad has an accident during his wushu training and is allocated crutches, Ling starts to drive him home. Eventually, her warm attentions start to confuse the lonely lad, who already has a crush on her.

Without artificial-seeming contrivance, Chen masterfully builds resonance through rhyming scenes, repeated images and reoccurring dialogue. A pair of scenes where Ling and Wei Lung share durian fruit charts their growing intimacy. And as they meet weekly in the classroom for the extra lessons, she gradually moves away from her proctor’s desk or from looking out the window to sitting next to him and correcting his mistakes as he makes them.

One of the most affecting parts of the character-driven screenplay is the contrasting way Ling and Wei Lun handle bitter sorrow. While Ling’s days are full of unkind cuts, she is mature enough to handle most of them with equanimity and resilience. Meanwhile, when the brash Wei Lun is faced with a case of unrequited love, he acts out calamitously and wails that his heart hurts. “That’s how it is. You’ll get used to it,” Ling tells him. And that is a painful lesson that he will remember far longer than how to draw the correct Chinese character.

The production package palpably captures the gray light of the wet season, while Sam Care’s intimate lensing makes interesting use of frames within frames in the interiors of cars and homes. The music is all diegetic, appropriate to the scenes.

Popular on Variety

Toronto Film Review: 'Wet Season'

Reviewed at Toronto Film Festival (Platform), Sept. 7, 2019. Running time: 103 MIN.

Production: (Singapore-Taiwan) A Giraffe Pictures production, in association with HOQQ,  Rediance, New Century Influence Films, with the support of Singapore Film Commission, Taipei Film Commission. (Int'l sales: Memento Films, Paris.) Producers: Anthony Chen, Tan Si En, Huang Wenhong. Executive producers: Des Tan, Xie Meng, Peter Bithos, Jennifer Batty, Bryan Seah, Jianbin Zhang, Leong Sze Hian, Gina Lau.

Crew: Director, screenwriter: Anthony Chen. Camera (color): Sam Care. Editors: Hoping Chen, Joanne Cheong.

With: Yann Yann Yeo, Koh Jia Ler, Christopher Lee, Yang Shi Bin. (Mandarin, English dialogue)

More Film

  • Battle of Jangsari

    Korean Film ‘Jangsari’ Starring Megan Fox to be Released by WellGo USA

    “Battle of Jangsari,” a Korean war action film with a cast that includes Megan Fox and Choi Min-ho of K-pop boy band SHINee, will be distributed in North America by WellGo USA. The film screened privately for buyers during the Toronto film festival. WellGo plans to release “Jangsari” on Oct. 4, just over a week [...]

  • Wet Season

    Toronto Film Review: 'Wet Season'

    With the bittersweet drama “Wet Season,” Singapore writer-director Anthony Chen again proves himself a perceptive observer of life and social class in his tropical nation-state and a sensitive chronicler of issues confronting women. , and directed with striking maturity and restraint. Like his 2013 debut, the Cannes Camera d’Or-winner “Ilo Ilo,” this sophomore feature draws [...]

  • The Other Lamb

    Toronto Film Review: 'The Other Lamb'

    Movies about religious cults used to be a relatively rare occurrence. They’ve grown more frequent of late, however, surely sending up some kind of emergency flare to illuminate disturbing general cultural trends. “The Other Lamb” is just one of several such films at this year’s Toronto Film Festival, and as the English-language debut of Polish [...]

  • "Synapses" directed Chang Tso-chi

    Taiwan's Golden Horse Film Festival to Open With Dementia Drama ‘Synapses’

    “Synapses,” a Taiwanese family drama directed by Chang Tso-chi, has been set as the opening title of the 2019 edition of the Golden Horse Film Festival in Taiwan. “The Garden of Evening Mists” a Malaysia-set reconciliation drama directed by Taiwan’s Tom Lin Shu-yu will be the closing film. The festival, which runs Nov. 7-24, has [...]

  • Calm With Horses

    Toronto Film Review: 'Calm With Horses'

    Films set in West Ireland often have a tourist board-certified feel, selling the scenery and quaintness in ways designed to make you ring up your travel agent (if those still existed). But no one will be booking their next vacay on the basis of “Calm With Horses,” which sports some pleasant landscapes but populates them [...]

  • Kelton Pell gives speech at CinefestOZ

    West Australia's CinefestOZ Highlights the Joy of Small Festivals

    “H is for Happiness” was a popular winner on the first Saturday of September at the CinefestOZ festival in Western Australia. Not only is the picture uplifting — a 12-year-old girl who is inspired by an unusual new boy at her school and challenges herself to mend her broken family – “Happiness” was made locally, [...]

  • Eddie MurphyVariety Studio at Toronto International

    Eddie Murphy Talks 'Dolemite,' Representation in the Film Industry and Netflix

    Eddie Murphy, director Craig Brewer and the cast of “Dolemite Is My Name” swung by the Variety Studio over the weekend to talk about their Rudy Ray Moore biopic. When asked about how much progress Hollywood has made since the days Moore, who struggled mightily in the 1970s to get blacksploitation classic “Dolemite” onto the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad