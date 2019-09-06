×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Venice Film Review: ‘Waiting for the Barbarians’

J.M. Coetzee's brilliant 1980 novel of colonial breakdown is a tough prospect to film; he and Colombian auteur Ciro Guerra make an uneven but eventually stirring stab at it.

By
Guy Lodge

Film Critic

Guy's Most Recent Stories

View All
Waiting for the Barbarians
CREDIT: Courtesy of Ambi Distribution
Director:
Ciro Guerra
With:
Mark Rylance, Johnny Depp, Robert Pattinson, Gana Bayarsaikhan, Greta Scacchi

1 hour 53 minutes

The time feels right for a film adaptation of J.M. Coetzee’s “Waiting for the Barbarians,” inasmuch as the undertaking is possible at all. Nearly 40 years after its publication, the South African writer’s slim but scorching allegory for imperialist denial and defeat feels grimly pertinent to a current political milieu in which the hubris of white supremacy is all too prominent. Colombian director Ciro Guerra, meanwhile, is a canny choice of filmmaker to take on the project, scripted by Coetzee himself in the Nobel laureate’s first stab at screenwriting: Guerra’s 2015 breakout film “Embrace of the Serpent” was an anti-colonialist odyssey of eerie, head-scrambling power, with a command of burrowing metaphor and Conradian brink-of-madness atmosphere very much worthy of Coetzee’s novel.

If the across-continents meeting of these two artists  — aptly enough, for a story itself set in an indeterminate desert nation that could exist in many a place and time — doesn’t quite bring out the best in either man, that’s not entirely surprising: Coetzee’s novel, with its measured, interiorized voice and sparse, incrementally devastating narrative, was never an obvious fit for film treatment. After a stiffly mannered, overwritten first act, however, “Waiting for the Barbarians” gradually gains in poetry and power, while Mark Rylance’s lead performance, as a liberal-minded colonial official undermined and overwhelmed by his tyrannical superiors, gives proceedings a quiet but firm moral core. For arthouse distributors, villainous supporting turns by Johnny Depp and Robert Pattinson will bolster the kerb appeal of a film likely to divide critics at some cost to its commercial prospects.

More Reviews

Having to visually articulate the specifically atmospheric but geographically elusive Somewhereland of Coetzee’s novel is a tricky hurdle to clear. The mythic ambiguity of the novel’s scene-setting — which evoked a kind of looking-glass version of Apartheid-era South Africa when it was published — is broken a bit by the distracting jumble of geographic elements in this Italian-led international co-production. A frontier territory of a nameless Empire, the small, sunburnt village over which the likewise unnamed Magistrate (Rylance) has softly applied dominion appears to be in the North African desert (sure enough, much of the shooting took place in Morocco), yet the indigenous “barbarians” of the title are native-speaking Mongolians. A lot of subliminal secondary history has to be put out of mind before the film’s own world-building can take hold.

In any event, the Magistrate’s peaceful administration is rudely disrupted by a visit from Colonel Joll (Depp), a vindictive, reactionary bureaucrat from the Third Bureau, a secret-service branch of the Empire, sent to investigate the possibility of an attack by indigenous forces. The Magistrate sees no risk if they continue to live passively; Joll’s idea of proactive defense, on the other hand, is to lead a notional fact-finding expedition into the desert, returning with a captive band of “barbarians” to imprison and torture. When Joll and his minions depart as summarily as they swept in, the Magistrate is left to deal with the fallout of vicious war crimes in which he had no say, though he’s hardly exempt from charges of colonial complicity — least of all when he falls for an abused, semi-blinded indigenous woman (a deeply affecting Gana Bayarsaikhan) and finds himself torn between freeing her and making her his property.

This is complex, richly allusive material rife with thorny political conflicts and hypocrisies, entwined around an unspoken emotional baseline of desolate loneliness and guilt — though only some of these subtleties come through in Guerra and Coetzee’s somewhat muted, deliberate screen treatment. Coetzee’s adaptation is particularly wordy and stilted in the early going, translating a little too much of the novel’s drily perspective narration into declamatory, on-the-nose dialogue — for which Guerra, in his first English-language project, doesn’t exhibit much of an ear. Rylance, never the wrong man to cast if you’re after shambling, compromised integrity, finds the rhythm eventually; Depp, often concealed behind steampunk-style sunglasses, is required to work a narrower icy-droll range.

Yet the film, divided into four seasonal chapters, takes a welcome breath once stilted matters of bureaucracy are set aside and the Magistrate’s inner life comes to the fore. Later, a reparative journey into the unforgiving desert, with the Magistrate’s reluctant lover in tow, finds Guerra far more in his element, largely eschewing dialogue for gesture and delirious environmental menace: Working in lush, hot-to-the-touch widescreen, veteran cinematographer Chris Menges captures long human shadows on rippling caramel dunes in compositions that carry more symbolic commentary — must the Empire impose itself on every landscape? — than a lot of the film’s drier verbiage.

From here on out, “Waiting for the Barbarians” steadily accrues a grave, violent anger over encroaching systems of oppression that proves infectiously troubling and enraging, as Guerra’s filmmaking gets wiser to tacit details. As Joll and the Third Bureau return with vicious reinforcements — including a foppishly snarling Pattinson — a host of grotesque human violations are vividly presented in the foreground, while in the background, books progressively vanish from shelves without notice or commentary. (There’s no place for intellect in white supremacy, after all.) Yet this flawed film also slowly sheds its words to ever more stirring effect, toward a finale that largely gazes upon colonial carnage in stunned silence, as despots are disarmed, soldiers become scarecrows, and a teasing final shot — in the film’s most provocative break from Coetzee’s text — points to further cycles of conflict.

Popular on Variety

Venice Film Review: 'Waiting for the Barbarians'

Reviewed at Venice Film Festival (competing), Sept. 6, 2019. Running time: 113 MIN.

Production: (Italy-U.S.) An Iervolino Entertainment, AMBI Distribution presentation of an Iervolino Entertainment production in association with Michael Fitzgerald Prods. (International sales: AMBI Distribution, Los Angeles.) Producers: Michael Fitzgerald, Olga Segura, Andrea Iervolino, Monika Bacardi. Executive producers: Martin Franklin, Cristina Gallego, Danielle Maloni, Deborah Dobson Bach, Penelope Glass. Co-producers: Luca Matrundola, Brian Cook.

Crew: Director: Ciro Guerra. Screenplay: J.M. Coetzee, adapted from his novel. Camera (color, widescreen): Chris Menges. Editor: Jacopo Quadri. Music: Giampiero Ambrosi.

With: Mark Rylance, Johnny Depp, Robert Pattinson, Gana Bayarsaikhan, Greta Scacchi, David Dencik, Sam Reid, Harry Melling, Bill Milner, Gursed Dalkhsuren, Tserendagva Purevdorj. (English, Mongolian dialogue)

More Film

  • Waiting for the Barbarians

    Venice Film Review: 'Waiting for the Barbarians'

    The time feels right for a film adaptation of J.M. Coetzee’s “Waiting for the Barbarians,” inasmuch as the undertaking is possible at all. Nearly 40 years after its publication, the South African writer’s slim but scorching allegory for imperialist denial and defeat feels grimly pertinent to a current political milieu in which the hubris of [...]

  • Feras Fayyad's "The Cave" Brings War

    With 'The Cave,' 'Last Men in Aleppo' Director Feras Fayyad Returns to Syria to Find a Hero

    Feras Fayyad’s “The Cave” plunges viewers into the midst of Syria’s civil war, reminding audiences of a brutal conflict that doesn’t appear frequently enough on cable news programs or in the headlines of Western newspapers. It viscerally illustrates the human cost of a struggle that is now in its eighth year. But Fayyad’s documentary, which [...]

  • L-R BILL HADER as Richie Tozier,

    Box Office: 'It: Chapter Two' Conjures $16.5 Million in Early International Launches

    Warner Bros.’ “It: Chapter Two” has launched solidly in international markets with $16.5 million, finishing in first place in 48 markets. The horror sequel opens in an additional 27 markets on Friday, including the U.K., Mexico and Spain. France opens the following week on Sept. 11 and Japan on Nov. 1. More Reviews Toronto Film [...]

  • Isaiah Mustafa It Chapter 2

    Isaiah Mustafa on Moving From Football to Acting and Starring in 'It: Chapter Two'

    Isaiah Mustafa was a journeyman pro football wide receiver with a dream of becoming an actor. Then he landed the spot as the suave Old Spice spokesman who burst out of the shower wearing nothing but a bath towel and deodorant. The moment led to appearances in sitcoms like “Anger Management” and “Baby Daddy,” after [...]

  • 'The Crack: Inception'

    Filmax Acquires 'The Crack: Inception' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Barcelona-based studio Filmax has acquired international sales rights to José Luis Garci’s “The Crack: Inception,” the third part of a film noir trilogy whose first two installments represent for many the Spanish director’s finest achievement. Introducing the new film to buyers at Toronto, Filmax will also distribute it in Spain, opening the crime thriller on [...]

  • Keanu Reeves The Matrix

    'Iron Fists and Kung Fu Kicks' Documentary Bought for Digital Release

    Giant Pictures has acquired worldwide digital rights excluding SVOD and Australia/New Zealand to Serge Ou’s documentary “Iron Fists and Kung Fu Kicks,” Variety has learned exclusively. The deal was unveiled Friday. The film held its world premiere at the recent Melbourne International Film Festival and will have its US premiere at Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad