×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

SXSW Film Review: ‘Villains’

Home invasion proves dangerous to the trespassers' health in this entertaining black-comedy thriller.

By

Film Critic

Dennis's Most Recent Stories

View All
Villains
CREDIT: SXSW Film Festival
Director:
Dan Berk, Robert Olsen
With:
Bill Skarsgard, Maika Monroe, Kyra Sedgwick, Jeffrey Donovan, Blake Baumgartner, Danny Johnson.

1 hour 29 minutes

It’s the home invaders who find themselves imperiled in “Villains,” the third feature collaboration for directors Dan Berk and Robert Olsen. This black comedy thriller has a good cast to spark a scenario that’s intriguing enough to hold attention, if not quite clever enough to be a knockout. As an accessible, playful genre item with some familiar faces, “Villains” should have no trouble scaring up streaming and cable sales after premiering at the SXSW Film Festival.

An oddly naïf pair of felons, Mickey (Bill Skarsgard) and Jules (Maika Monroe) are introduced making their living — which is to say, donning animal masks to rob a convenience store. Bonnie and Clyde they’re not. Or perhaps they are, in that that real-life duo wasn’t particularly brainy or ambitious either, and seemingly low on alternative, law-abiding life skills. But like them, Jules and Mickey are in love, the kind of love that’s equal parts co-dependency, shared childishness, and barely-legal libido.

After their latest low-end caper, however, they realize they forgot something — namely to actually get gas at the gas station they just knocked over. With their car kaput in the middle of nowhere, they luckily spy a house nearby. There’s even a stealable car in the garage. They break into the home in search of keys, instead finding something else: a sullen, mute little girl (Blake Baumgartner) ankle-chained to a pole in the basement.

More Reviews

Jules insists they free her from whatever abusive predicament she’s in. But that act is interrupted by the appearance of homeowners George (Jeffrey Donovan) and Gloria (Kyra Sedgwick), a curiously retro couple to match their curiously retro home. Mickey’s got a gun, so this situation seems easily handled. But that dynamic changes quickly, and the younger pair soon find themselves in various forms of bondage, their future looking dim and their hosts very, very crazy.

Similar setups have been milked previously to effects more grotesquely alarming (as in the British “Mum & Dad”) or energetically exciting (Wes Craven’s minor classic “The People Under the Stairs”), and “Villains” keeps the complications and power reversals coming briskly enough to amuse. There’s more modest invention to the directors’ execution than to their script, though. What gives it zest is the work by the principals, who hit variably comic notes, though all create nicely detailed characterizations. Especially good are Skarsgard and Donovan, who render their none-too-bright hero and none-too-nice villain quite delightful in different ways — dithering short-fused trailer-park founding on the one hand, mellifluously malevolent country gentleman on the other.

Nicely assembled in all departments, the film gets a boost from Annie Simone’s production design for the house interior, which appears to have been cryogenically frozen somewhere around 1966 — probably before George and Gloria were born, but in the logic of movies, an apt enough era for their bizarre facsimile of hyper-normality to be trapped in.

SXSW Film Review: 'Villains'

Reviewed at SXSW (Narrative Spotlight), March 9, 2019. Running time: 89 MIN.

Production: A The Realm and Star Thrower Entertainment production, in association with Creative Wealth Media, Bad Pitch Corporation. (Int'l sales: Endeavor Content, Los Angeles.) Producers: Trevor White, Tim White, Allan Mandelbaum, Garrick Dion. Executive producers: Per Melita, Chadd Harbold, Jason Cloth, Chris Conover, Aaron L. Gilbert, Kevin Turen, Steven Thibault, Anjay Nagpal. Co-producers: Rick Rickertsen, Mary Solomon.

Crew: Directors, writers: Dan Berk, Robert Olsen. Camera (color, widescreen, HD): Matt Mitchell. Editor: Sofi Marshall. Music: Andrew Hewitt.

With: Bill Skarsgard, Maika Monroe, Kyra Sedgwick, Jeffrey Donovan, Blake Baumgartner, Danny Johnson.

Popular on Variety

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

More Film

  • Villains

    SXSW Film Review: 'Villains'

    It’s the home invaders who find themselves imperiled in “Villains,” the third feature collaboration for directors Dan Berk and Robert Olsen. This black comedy thriller has a good cast to spark a scenario that’s intriguing enough to hold attention, if not quite clever enough to be a knockout. As an accessible, playful genre item with [...]

  • The Beach Bum

    SXSW Film Review: Matthew McConaughey in 'The Beach Bum'

    How can you tell when a movie star is committed to being taken seriously? It’s hard to ignore when someone like Matthew McConaughey drops a ton of weight, the way he did to play an emaciated HIV patient in “Dallas Buyers Club.” It’s also impressive when such an actor swings hard in the opposite direction, [...]

  • Porno

    SXSW Film Review: 'Porno'

    One of the more amusing promotions in the history of exploitation cinema was for Jess Franco’s sexy-arty 1967 “Necronomicon.” In the U.S., it was released as “Succubus,” but the distributor claimed that title was too shocking for publication, so newspaper ads included a phone number that could be called to hear the lascivious-sounding word (and [...]

  • Jordan Peele Holds 'Us' Screenings for

    Jordan Peele Holds 'Us' Screenings Nationwide for #UsFirst

    As Jordan Peele’s latest horror pic “Us” debuted at South by Southwest, the director and producer held three other screenings nationwide for mostly black audiences, using the hashtag #UsFirst. The Los Angeles screening reportedly played host to several celebs, including John Legend, Janelle Monae, Ryan Coogler, Tracee Ellis Ross, Lakeith Stanfield, Robin Theade, and La [...]

  • Running With Beto

    SXSW Film Review: 'Running With Beto'

    It’s been 18 years since I escaped the state of Texas, and nothing illustrates how much things have changed in that hyper-conservative stronghold than the rise and near-win of Senatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke in his bid for Senate. On its surface, David Modigliani’s “Running With Beto” is an inside account of that campaign — reminiscent [...]

  • Elizabeth WarrenConversations About America’s Future: Elizabeth

    Elizabeth Warren Stokes War With 'Tech Monopolists' at SXSW: 'Less Profit? Boo Hoo'

    After a bold pledge to “break up” and regulate monolithic tech companies like Google and Facebook, Sen. Elizabeth Warren came to, uh, the country’s preeminent tech conference to state her case. Appearing in conversation at SXSW on Saturday, the presidential hopeful was immediately asked to address a regulatory proposal she floated at a rally the [...]

  • Running With Beto

    Beto O’Rourke Receives Standing Ovation at SXSW for ‘Running With Beto’

    Beto O’Rourke received a rapturous standing ovation at South by Southwest on Saturday afternoon after the premiere of the documentary “Running With Beto.” Although the movie plays like the announcement of a presidential run, O’Rourke sidestepped a question about 2020 at a Q&A following the film. “Running With Beto” trails O’Rourke as he mounted a [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad