×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Truth and Justice’: Film Review

A multi-decade story of an idealistic 19th-century farmer whose bull-headed determination to turn his land into a fruitful homestead makes him blind to the psychological toll around him.

By

Jay's Most Recent Stories

View All
Truth and Justice
CREDIT: Allfilm
Director:
Tanel Toom
With:
Priit Loog, Maiken Schmidt, Priit Võigemast

Running time: 149 MIN.

The intimidating task of adapting and directing Estonia’s landmark novel of the 20th century doesn’t appear to have fazed Tanel Toom in his feature debut “Truth and Justice,” nor has it challenged him to deliver anything but a respectful, well-made literary adaptation. Given that the film was one of six projects chosen by Estonia’s government-backed film-funding body for their celebration of the nation’s centennial, it’s unsurprising this rural epic, based on Anton Hansen Tammsaare’s eponymous five-part classic, hones closely to standard formulas, presenting archetypal characters formed in equal parts by their environment and their epoch. Box office records were broken at home following a late February opening, and while the film’s selection to represent Estonia at the Academy Awards was a no-brainer, its crossover chances on international screens will be limited at best.

Broken down to its essentials, “Truth and Justice” is the multi-decade story of an idealistic young farmer in the last quarter of the 19th century whose bull-headed determination to turn his problematic piece of land into a fruitful homestead makes him blind to the psychological toll exacted on his family. Conceived as an amalgam of the stereotypical Nordic male traits of intractable stoicism and emotional reserve, Andres Paas (Priit Loog) is the film’s lynchpin, a man so fixated on building a life for himself and his children that he never considers their happiness. For Toom, this isn’t merely a characteristic of the period but a national attribute with continuing resonance, tied to the Estonians’ attachment to their land which of course draws significantly on centuries of contested self-determination.

Popular on Variety

Putting aside a brief prologue set in 1896 and pregnant with introspection, the film properly begins in 1872, when Andres and his fresh-faced wife Krõõt (Maiken Schmidt) arrive at Robber’s Rise, the hilltop farm he’s just purchased that’s in profound need of attention. It’s not just the house that needs fixing, but the marshy land requires draining and the fields cleared of rocks. Two previous owners already bailed on the property due to the antagonistic nature of neighboring farmer Pearu Murakas (Priit Võigemast), which is why Andres, with little money to spare, was able to buy the land. But he’s underestimated the depths of Pearu’s perfidy, and the script does little to explain the spitefulness he faces. Andres thinks he’s convinced his neighbor to share responsibility for digging a channel to drain off the marshland, but Pearu insists the ditch be on his property and then surprises Andres (but not the audience) by controlling the flow of water. What follows is decades of tit-for-tat antagonisms and multiple appearances in the local courts, as Pearu’s malice goads Andres into tyrannical, “un-Christian” behavior.

The Christian element is important, since Andres is frequently seen reading the Bible; toward the end it’s proposed he’s turned mean because immersing oneself solely in the powerful words of God makes mere mankind’s words meaningless. One suspects this idea is developed better in the novel, whereas in the film the statement just sits there, passed over too quickly to accrue greater resonance. More successfully conveyed are Andres’ relationships with Krõõt, who sacrifices everything to be a helpmate to her husband’s vision, and his second wife Mari (Ester Kuntu), formerly the house servant. Krõõt is worked into an early grave just when she’s finally given birth to a much-desired male child after two girls; the vacuum left in the house by her death needs to be filled quickly, so Andres takes advantage of Mari, who good-naturedly agrees to temporarily look after the house and kids but thereby neglects her mentally fragile husband Juss (Simeoni Sundja), resulting in his suicide.

The women understand the need for kind words and loving support but the men are oblivious, fixated on their own spats and the need to pass their land on to their offspring. Surprisingly given the film’s length and the amount of repetition (whether of hardened relationships or establishing landscape shots), there’s little sense of drag, thanks in part to the well-cast leads who carry off their roles with conviction even while embodying monumental literary archetypes more than nuanced figures of flesh and blood. Only those familiar with the novel (of which just the first part has been published in an English translation) will know what’s missing, although it’s hard to escape the sensation of a more sweeping and profound text being stripped down to the essentials and half-dressed with some standard-issue social philosophy.

Budgeted at approximately $3 million, “Truth and Justice” is one of the country’s most expensive productions, reflected in excellent production design as well as an overall handsome package. Cinematographer Rein Kotov also shot the nationalist epic “1944,” going in here for a quieter sense of sweep, using the expansive widescreen canvas for frequent panoramas of the landscape as it changes through the seasons. The international cut is 16 minutes shorter than the Estonian version.

'Truth and Justice': Film Review

Reviewed online, Rome, Italy, Dec. 14, 2019. (In Busan, Tallinn Black Nights film festivals.) Running time: 149 MIN. (Original title: "Tõde ja õigus")

Production: (Estonia) An Estonian Theatrical Distribution OÜ release of an Allfilm production. Producer: Ivo Felt. Coproducers: Armin Karu, Madis Tüür. Executive producer: Johanna Trass.

Crew: Director, script: Tanel Toom, based on the novel by Anton Hansen Tammsaare. Camera (color, widescreen): Rein Kotov. Editor: Tambet Tasuja. Music: Mihkel Zilmer.

With: Priit Loog, Maiken Schmidt, Priit Võigemast, Ester Kuntu, Simeoni Sundja, Indrek Sammul, Marika Vaarik, Maria Koff, Risto Vaidla, Ott Raidmets, Loora-Eliise Kaarelson, Ott Aardam, Laura Kukk, Mikk Kaasik, Liisa Aibel, Enn Lillemets, Luule Komissarov, Peeter Tammearu, Külliki Saldre, Andres Mähar, Kartin Kalma, Andres Lepik.

More Film

  • David Ayer

    David Ayer to Write and Direct 'The Dirty Dozen' Remake

    Warner Bros. is reteaming with “Suicide Squad” director David Ayer on a contemporary remake of the classic war pic “The Dirty Dozen.” Ayer will write and direct a retelling the 1967 World War II film. Simon Kinberg is producing the pic. Popular on Variety The original 1967 war film was helmed by Robert Aldrich and [...]

  • Truth and Justice

    'Truth and Justice': Film Review

    The intimidating task of adapting and directing Estonia’s landmark novel of the 20th century doesn’t appear to have fazed Tanel Toom in his feature debut “Truth and Justice,” nor has it challenged him to deliver anything but a respectful, well-made literary adaptation. Given that the film was one of six projects chosen by Estonia’s government-backed [...]

  • The First Temptation of Christ

    Netflix Facing Backlash Over Comedy Special With Gay Jesus

    ‘Tis the season for controversy. “The First Temptation of Christ” — a Netflix Christmas comedy special that portrays a gay Jesus and a weed-spoking Mary — has sparked backlash. A petition has circulated demanding the special be pulled from the streamer on the grounds that it is offensive to Christians. “The First Temptation of Christ” [...]

  • 1982

    '1982': Film Review

    Director Oualid Mouaness’ enriching use of images and sensitivity to narrative balance outweigh his unexceptional dialogue in “1982.” Even with such a caveat, his debut feature succeeds in accessing emotional truths that leave a lingering bittersweet melancholy. Based on his schoolboy memories of the 1982 Israeli invasion of Lebanon, the film is set on the [...]

  • Femmes de Cinema Award

    Les Arcs Shines a Spotlight on 'Rocks' Helmer Sarah Gavron

    Les Arcs Film Festival celebrated British filmmaker Sarah Gavron (“Suffragette,” “Rocks”) with the Femmes de Cinema Award during a ceremony on Sunday. The award, created by Les Arcs festival in partnership with Sisley, celebrates visionary female filmmakers from Europe and is aimed at boosting the representation of women in the film industry. Gavron last directed [...]

  • ICM logo

    ICM Partners Sells One-Third Stake to Crestview Partners for $150 Million

    ICM Partners has become the latest Hollywood talent agency to partner with a private equity firm, selling a one-third stake in the agency to Crestview Partners for about $150 million. The deal marks a milestone for the current iteration of ICM, which became a partner-owned agency in May 2012 when Chris Silbermann and 28 other [...]

  • Brad Pitt

    Brad Pitt to Be Honored at Santa Barbara Film Festival

    Brad Pitt will receive the Maltin Modern Master Award at the 35th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Jan. 22. The actor-producer is being saluted for his longstanding contributions to the film industry. The Modern Master Award, established in 1995, is the highest accolade presented by SBIFF. “Brad Pitt wears the mantle of movie [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad