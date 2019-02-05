×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Sundance Film Review: ‘Top End Wedding’

Wedding comedy tradition and Aboriginal customs compete for dominance in Wayne Blair's uneven but finally winning romance.

By
Guy Lodge

Film Critic

Guy's Most Recent Stories

View All
Miranda Tapsell appears in Top End Wedding by Wayne Blair, an official selection of the Premieres program at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute | photo by John Platt.All photos are copyrighted and may be used by press only for the purpose of news or editorial coverage of Sundance Institute programs. Photos must be accompanied by a credit to the photographer and/or 'Courtesy of Sundance Institute.' Unauthorized use, alteration, reproduction or sale of logos and/or photos is strictly prohibited.
CREDIT: John Platt
Director:
Wayne Blair
With:
Miranda Tapsell, Gwilym Lee, Kerry Fox, Huw Higginson, Ursula Yovich

1 hour 42 minutes

The “top end” in “Top End Wedding” refers to the remote Northern Territory of Down Under, where things are done a little differently from what its young townies from bottom-end Adelaide are used to. For all its vibrant indigenous details, however, almost everything else about Wayne Blair’s amiable second feature adheres to universal wedding-comedy formula. The story of an interracial couple encountering the bride-to-be’s estranged Aboriginal roots as they plan a shambolic last-minute wedding, “Top End Wedding” strains for broad farce in its tonally yo-yoing first half, before relaxing into a gentler, more poignant tale of familial bonding as the forestalled but inevitable nuptials approach.

Less snappy and less consistent than Blair’s similarly cheery, culture-crossing domestic smash “The Sapphires,” his latest is unlikely to match that film’s success locally or internationally. Still, it’s easy, attractive comfort viewing that the Northern Territory tourist bureau may as well claim as its own promotional video: Even when the storytelling stalls, the landscape — from the verdant, unspoiled shores of the Tiwi Islands to the craggy, coppery majesty of Katherine Gorge, shot in pristine perma-sunlight by Eric Murray Lui — gives a diverting star turn. The film’s human players aren’t quite as immune to its wobbles, but Gwilym Lee and co-writer Miranda Tapsell are bright, likeably matched leads.

More Reviews

This is something of a passion project for Tapsell, the actress who made a sparky big-screen debut in “The Sapphires.” Taking an associate producer credit and sharing screenplay duties with Joshua Tyler, she has written herself the most nuanced and expansive arc in a story that sometimes hinges on rather abrupt, even irrational character developments. A brief pre-credits prologue, set on the Tiwi Islands in 1976, sets the tone of matrimonial chaos to follow, as young Aboriginal runaway bride Daphne dashes from the church, escaping to the mainland in a motorboat as her family gives chase.

Her story is suspended there, but it doesn’t take long to work out that Daphne is the mother of Lauren (Tapsell), whom we meet in the present day. An ambitious corporate lawyer in Adelaide, readying herself for a major promotion from Hampton (Kerry Fox), her domineering gorgon of a boss, Lauren has drifted far from her quiet upbringing in the northern town of Darwin. (Her failure to answer repeated phone calls from Daphne is held up as a moral red flag; home and its attached values are beckoning.) Meanwhile, her bumbling D.A. boyfriend Ned (Lee, fresh and de-wigged from playing Brian May in “Bohemian Rhapsody”) makes a sudden decision to quit the legal profession — though he fails to inform Lauren of this move before proposing marriage.

The perplexing decisions pile up in the early going, as Lauren immediately asserts that the wedding must take place in the next 10 days, and in Darwin to boot — a set of conditions contrived to place some urgency on what would otherwise be pretty leisurely, low-stakes drama. The nearlyweds touch down in Darwin to find the home fires rudely and recently extinguished: A distraught Trevor (Huw Higginson), Lauren’s white father, has been abandoned by Daphne (Ursula Yovich), who has disappeared on an unspecified journey of self-discovery. Needless to say, one marriage cannot proceed while another hangs in the balance; cue a shift into road-movie gear, complete with a ticking clock, as Lauren and Ned head into the great wide open to find the prodigal mum.

It’s a busy, plotty start to proceedings, not made especially credible by an initial over-reliance on cute, quippy dialogue and clunky physical humor. It’s only once Lauren and Ned hit the road, talking through their own relationship while negotiating another family crisis, that the film starts to breathe a bit, and the young lovers emerge as people rather than types. Though we return sporadically to generic wed-com business back in Darwin — Hampton’s arrival to briskly plan the wedding is the most inexplicable of various logical lapses — a relaxed, more melancholy story of identity lost and found emerges from underneath the neurotic fussing. No prizes for guessing that the answer to both Daphne and Lauren’s quests lies in the motherland; in turn, Blair’s film shifts in mood and tenor as its interest in the calmer, kinder ways of their ancestors comes to the fore.

The final act thus finds a sweet spot between the traditional demands of its genre and other, richer traditions altogether: Its closure hinges as much on mother-daughter union as a confetti-strewn man-and-wife kiss. Yovich is particularly moving as a woman realizing late in life that what once seemed like freedom has closed off other avenues; other, more cartoonish characters fade into the background once the film eventually finds its natural register, and even the lensing and editing soften and unwind as they go. Costume designer Heather Wallace, on the other hand, comes dazzlingly into her own in the later stages, splashing the screen with the crayon-box textiles of the Tiwi Islands — and dreaming up one of the breathtaking bride ensembles in wedding-comedy history. For that alone, “Top End Wedding” merits the RSVP.

Sundance Film Review: 'Top End Wedding'

Reviewed online, London, Feb. 2, 2019. (In Sundance Film Festival — Premieres.) Running time: 102 MIN.

Production: (Australia) A Screen Australia presentation in association with South Australian Film Corporation, Adelaide Film Festival of a Goalpost Pictures production in association with Tapsell, Tyler & Condie, Kojo Entertainment. (International sales: Films Boutique, Berlin.) Producer: Rosemary Blight, Kylie du Fresne, Kate Croser. Executive producer: Ben Grant, Glen Condie. Co-producer: Liam Heyen.

Crew: Director: Wayne Blair. Screenplay: Joshua Tyler, Miranda Tapsell, from a concept by Tyler, Tapsell, Glen Condie. Camera (color, widescreen): Eric Murray Lui. Editor: Chris Plummer. Music: Antony Partos.

With: Miranda Tapsell, Gwilym Lee, Kerry Fox, Huw Higginson, Ursula Yovich, Shari Sebbens, Elaine Crombie, Dalara Williams, Tracy Mann, Matt Crook,

Popular on Variety

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

More Film

  • Kate Winslet Saoirse Ronan

    Kate Winslet-Saoirse Ronan Romantic Drama 'Ammonite' Sells Most Markets to Sony

    Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions has bought rights in most markets for the upcoming romantic drama “Ammonite,” starring Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan. Lionsgate picked up the distribution rights for the U.K. Cross City will be launching sales on the remaining territories at the European Film Market in Berlin this week, with CAA Finance co-repping domestic [...]

  • Miranda Tapsell appears in Top End

    Sundance Film Review: 'Top End Wedding'

    The “top end” in “Top End Wedding” refers to the remote Northern Territory of Down Under, where things are done a little differently from what its young townies from bottom-end Adelaide are used to. For all its vibrant indigenous details, however, almost everything else about Wayne Blair’s amiable second feature adheres to universal wedding-comedy formula. [...]

  • Rebecca Hall

    Rebecca Hall to Star in Horror-Thriller 'Night House' From Producer David S. Goyer

    Rebecca Hall will star in the independent horror-thriller “The Night House” from producer David S. Goyer. The film will be directed by David Bruckner from a script written by Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski. “The Night House” follows a widow who begins to uncover her recently deceased husband’s disturbing secrets. More Reviews TV Review: 'The [...]

  • Dutch Features Acquires Romantic Comedy 'Cuban

    Dutch Features Picks Up Romantic Comedy 'Cuban Love'

    Dutch Features, one of Holland’s leading sales agencies, has acquired the cross-cultural romantic comedy “Cuban Love” directed by Johan Nijenhuis (“Tuscan Wedding”) ahead of the European Film Market. “Cuban Live” is headlined by Susan Visser, who won the EFP Shooting Star at the Berlin Film Festival in 2015. Set to open in the Netherlands on [...]

  • SANTA BARBARA, CA - FEBRUARY 04:

    'Black Panther,' 'The Favourite' Artisans Explain 'Mystery' of Their Work

    Variety’s fifth annual Artisan Awards Feb. 4 featured nine behind-the-camera artists trying to explain how complicated their work is, but all admitted that it isn’t easy. “Even my children don’t understand what I do,” deadpanned “The Favourite” production designer Fiona Crombie. More Reviews TV Review: 'The World's Best' “BlacKkKlansman” editor Barry Alexander Brown agreed that [...]

  • Joaquin Phoenix (left) stars as “Charlie

    Jacques Audiard's 'The Sisters Brothers' Wins Big at France's Lumieres Awards

    After winning best director at the Venice Film Festival, Jacques Audiard’s The Sisters Brothers” picked up three awards, including best film, director and cinematography, at the 24th Lumières Awards, France’s équivalent to the Golden Globes. The ceremony took place on Monday at the Institut du Monde Arabe. Although it has not made its way into [...]

  • Solstice Studios Hires David Singh, Brian

    Solstice Studios Hires Key Marketing, Finance Executives (EXCLUSIVE)

    Solstice Studios is rounding out its executive team. The company, which launched in 2018 with a goal of making the kind of mid-budget movies that major studios have largely ignored, has made several key hires in its marketing and finance ranks. More Reviews TV Review: 'The World's Best' Former Disney and Fox executive David Singh [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad