×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Sundance Film Review: ‘To the Stars’

Rural Oklahoma life circa 1960 is tough for two teenage misfits in a B&W drama that's not always retro in the right ways.

By

Film Critic

Dennis's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kara Hayward and Liana Liberato appear in To The Starsby Martha Stephens, an official selection of the U.S. Dramatic Competition at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival. Courtsey of Sundance Institute | photo by Andrew ReedAll photos are copyrighted and may be used by press only for the purpose of news or editorial coverage of Sundance Institute programs. Photos must be accompanied by a credit to the photographer and/or 'Courtesy of Sundance Institute.' Unauthorized use, alteration, reproduction or sale of logos and/or photos is strictly prohibited.
CREDIT: Sundance Film Festival
Director:
Martha Stephens
With:
Kara Hayward, Liana Liberato, Shea Wigham, Jordana Spiro, Lucas Jade Suman, Adelaide Clemens, Madisen Beaty, J.D. Evermore, Malin Akerman, Tony Hale, Matt Coulson, Lauren Ashley Stephenson, Sophi Bairley.

1 hour 51 minutes

2018 was an unexpectedly fine year for B&W features, “Roma,” “Cold War” and the underseen “1985” being obvious examples. But hopes that the trend might continue into the new year aren’t encouraged by “To the Stars,” a liftoff-resistant period drama that starts like a slightly cartoonish teenage version of lesbian date-night favorite “Desert Hearts,” then gradually plods toward an excess of retro-potboiler melodrama.

Blogger/journalist Shannon-Bradley Colleary’s first produced screenplay hits so many obvious marks so heavily that you can imagine this tale originating from a vintage drugstore paperback with the sell-line “Prejudice and Passions Explode in a Town Without Pity!” It all might have worked nonetheless if handled as a sort of semi-tongue-in-cheek empowerment fairy tale, and there are moments when director Martha Stephens (who previously co-helmed “Land Ho!” with Aaron Katz) seems to be aiming thataway. But only moments. Too often, “To the Stars” is earnest in that annoying fashion of movies that at once caricature the past and ignore its norms to accommodate up-to-the-moment social attitudes.

More Reviews

Somewhere around 1960 (the local movie house is showing “The Magnificent Seven”), life could hardly be worse for small-town Oklahoma misfit Iris Deerborne (Kara Hayward). Stuck at a remote farmhouse, she’s unhelpfully nagged and fussed over by a mother (Jordan Spiro) who might once have been played by Gloria Grahame — being written as the “drunken tramp of a wife” type. Small wonder dad (Shea Whigham) spends most of his time with his cows. Iris has no friends, being called “Stinky Drawers” due to a bladder problem by the mean girls and even meaner boys at school.

Some of them are harassing her from a pickup truck on her long daily walk to school when they’re chased away by a bold stranger driving a nice “city” car. Turns out Maggie Richmond (Liana Liberto) is the new girl in town, very much unimpressed by said town and its other girls. She nonetheless takes a surprising shine to Iris, despite overtures from the local debs (led by Madison Beaty’s Clarissa) once they’ve sussed her father is a photographer for Life magazine.

That’s not exactly true — but Maggie enjoys hoodwinking these subadult snobs even as she half-heartedly accepts their society at her parents’ (Malin Akerman, Tony Hale) urging. It seems the reason they’ve moved here is precisely so their oldest daughter can get a “fresh start,” having scandalized them in some murky but easy-to-guess fashion previously.

Spouting a rebellious feminist attitude and ideas a decade or so before they’d be credible, Maggie practically forces her liberating influence on initially skittish Iris, whose self-esteem is so low she can’t recognize that dad’s conveniently dreamy farmhand (Lucas Jade Zumann) really likes her, too. Maggie has her own hidden sea of self-loathing, which washes against the isle of Lesbos — a familiar destination also for hairdresser Hazel (Adelaide Clemens), an alleged “war widow” whose prairie exile is in fact due to love lost of a different stripe entirely.

Eventually no cliché is left unmined, from the transformative wallflower makeover to a climax wrought by vicious gossips and Sapphic passion that practically brings on the torch-wielding vigilante villagers à la “Frankenstein.”

“To the Stars” begins and ends with attractive lyrical bits in which our protagonists enjoy a rare moment of freedom floating in a pond under the twinkling night sky. Heather McIntosh’s score, too, reaches for a spectral, slightly whimsical air, while Andrew Reed’s photography proves again that shooting in black-and-white nearly always adds more than it takes away. But these are the only elements that successfully touch the lightly ironical, hyperreal tenor this movie desperately needs to soften the ham-fistedness of its empowerment messaging and unconvincing period atmosphere.

Actually, the design contributors do fine by the era on likely slim means (made most obvious by a onscreen population sparse even for rural Oklahoma). But the sensibility that Stephens and Colleary imbue it with is modern in an on-the-nose, finger-waggling way that feels condescendingly trite and artificial.

The performances are variable, with probably the best-known players here (Akerman and Whigham) given very little to work with. Yet even those with plentiful screentime are hobbled by character conceptions and writing that feel thoroughly contrived. The bedrock authenticity that made relevant movies as disparate as “The Last Picture Show,” “Brokeback Mountain,” and “Carol” work is nowhere to be found here.

“To the Stars” needn’t have taken itself so seriously, but the fact that it ultimately does is exactly what turns it from a potentially charming, bittersweet fable to a pretentiously overblown yet undercooked Amerindie soap opera.

Sundance Film Review: 'To the Stars'

Reviewed at Sundance Film Festival (competing), Jan. 25, 2019. Running time: 111 MIN.

Production: A Northern Lights Films presentation of a Foton Films production, in association with Rockhill, Prowess Pictures, Bending Light. (Int'l sales: CAA, Los Angeles.) Producers: Kristin Mann, Laura D. Smith, Stacy Jorgensen, Gavin Dorman, Erik Rommesmo. Executive producers: Kerri Elder, Blake Elder, Karen Schlossman, Jeff Schlossman, Kevin Christianson, Joe Christianson, Bill Wallwork, Carlos Cusco, Emerson Machtus, Natalia Busquets.

Crew: Director: Martha Stephens. Screenplay: Shannon-Bradley Colleary. Camera (B&W, HD): Andrew Reed. Editor: Nathan Whiteside. Music: Heather McIntosh.

With: Kara Hayward, Liana Liberato, Shea Wigham, Jordana Spiro, Lucas Jade Suman, Adelaide Clemens, Madisen Beaty, J.D. Evermore, Malin Akerman, Tony Hale, Matt Coulson, Lauren Ashley Stephenson, Sophi Bairley.

Popular on Variety

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

More Film

  • Maxwell Simba appears in The Boy

    Sundance Film Review: 'The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind'

    Though he’s played antic roles such as Lola in “Kinky Boots,” master actor Chiwetel Ejiofor’s most conspicuous characteristic is his air of soulful gravitas. That’s a quality that aims to dominate his feature directorial debut as well. But “The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind,” which dramatizes Malawian engineer William Kakwamba’s youthful struggle to save his [...]

  • Kara Hayward and Liana Liberato appear

    Sundance Film Review: 'To the Stars'

    2018 was an unexpectedly fine year for B&W features, “Roma,” “Cold War” and the underseen “1985” being obvious examples. But hopes that the trend might continue into the new year aren’t encouraged by “To the Stars,” a liftoff-resistant period drama that starts like a slightly cartoonish teenage version of lesbian date-night favorite “Desert Hearts,” then [...]

  • Jenny Slate appears in The Sunlit

    Sundance Film Review: 'The Sunlit Night'

    In “The Sunlit Night,” Rebecca Dinerstein shows that she can write funny breakups, awkward Jewish family gatherings, and sweet-and-sour wedding speeches. One doubts she had to go all the way to the Norwegian Arctic to develop that skill, but at least her pilgrimage paid off in the form of the kind of personal writing sample [...]

  • A still from Halston by Frédéric

    Sundance: 'Halston' Sells to Studio Formerly Known as The Orchard (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Halston,” a look at the famous American fashion designer, has sold theatrical distribution and home entertainment rights to the studio formerly known as The Orchard Film Group. The deal comes following its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on Saturday. It’s the first major purchase for the indie label since it announced this week that [...]

  • Graham Sibley and Wendi McLendon Covey

    Sundance Film Review: 'Imaginary Order'

    Plenty of films great and small have gone spelunking in the quiet desperation of middle-class suburban motherhood, but few have plumbed the milieu with more consistently uncomfortable results than writer-director Debra Eisenstadt’s “Imaginary Order.” Abrasive and often bleakly funny, the film is anchored by an unrestrained lead performance from Wendi McLendon-Covey as a Type A [...]

  • Adam Driver appears in The Report

    Sundance Film Review: Adam Driver in 'The Report'

    Let’s talk, for a moment, about the political thrillers of the 1970s — not just the reality and urgency that coursed through them, but the history-written-with-lightning feeling they gave you. In a galvanizing work of art like “All the President’s Men,” or even a topically charged entertainment like “Three Days of the Condor,” it was [...]

  • The Last Black Man In San

    Sundance Film Review: 'The Last Black Man in San Francisco'

    Trying to tell an epic quest about gentrification is a lot like making an action movie about global warming. While inherently dramatic, both processes happen so slowly, audiences are liable to lose interest while waiting for the ice caps to melt. And so it goes with “The Last Black Man in San Francisco,” a gorgeous [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad